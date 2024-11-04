Reality TV star and former Big Brother Naija housemate Eloka Nwamu, popularly known as Eloswag, has joined the growing list of Nigerian celebrities whose intimate videos have been leaked online.

The Delta State-born reality star became the subject of public discussion after his intimate video with an unidentified woman began trending on Sunday.

The explicit footage, which features the 30-year-old in a compromising situation with a female partner, became a hot topic after it was released by popular blog Gistlover.

The incident has ignited conversations and debates among fans and observers, with some speculating whether the leak was a deliberate attempt to regain relevance after his career had become stagnant since his time on Big Brother Naija or a response to claims about his sexuality after Gistlover listed him as one of the gay celebrities in Nigeria.

Response

In response to the viral video, the reality TV star, on Sunday, expressed his shock in a now-deleted post on X.

He also hinted at taking legal action against popular online blog Gistlover for spreading the video.

He said, “I posted a video mistakenly on my Snapchat by 3 a.m. and deleted it immediately. Guess who has the video? GISTLOVER? How? Please, can I sue? Because it doesn’t make sense.”

Eloswag is no stranger to controversy. During his time on Big Brother Naija, he gained a reputation for being bold and outspoken, often finding himself at the centre of high-profile disputes and romantic entanglements. Notable incidents included his brief romantic fling with Phyna, the eventual winner of Big Brother Season 7 edition, and a controversial moment when he hid packs of condoms on the show, sparking conversations among viewers.

Similar cases

This is not the first time a Nigerian celebrity’s sex tape or nude photo has been leaked online.

In 2021, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Popular Afrobeat singer Tiwa Savage broke the news of her sex tape after claiming that an unidentified Individual was blackmailing her.

According to the Afro-pop star, the video was leaked after her partner accidentally posted it on his Snapchat, saying that, unfortunately, someone got the footage before it was deleted.

Reacting to the leaked video, the ‘Eminado’ singer said, ‘‘We tried to stall them, but I later decided I would own the narrative. I am not ashamed of it; this is someone I am dating. I am not cheating, and neither is he. We are grown-ups.”

Like Tiwa, BBNaija season six-star Ikechukwu Sunday, popularly called Cross, sparked several reactions on social media after his nude video was posted on the popular multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat.

The 30-year-old reality TV star, who hails from Anambra State, reportedly ‘mistakenly’ posted his nude video on his Snapchat account.

The video showed him naked with his tattoos and manhood on display, which he captioned ‘shower time.’

Fast-rising singer Oxlade also joined the list of celebrities with a sex tape scandal after his intimate video leaked in 2022.

The singer, known for his hit singles “Ojuju” and “Away”, became a subject of public debate after his sex tape became viral on social media.

He admitted then that he created a Snapchat streak of his sex tape (A Snapchat streak is when you send direct snaps back and forth with a friend for several consecutive days) and alleged that his friend recorded the streak on his phone and posted it online.

