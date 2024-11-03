Joeboy tips Manchester United to win 2024/2025 EPL

Singer Joeboy predicted during an interview on the Premier League Show that Manchester United will win the 2024/2025 Premier League title.

As a die-hard Manchester United fan, the singer urged the club’s fans not to panic.

The club, in thirteenth position with eleven points, will face Chelsea, currently in sixth place, at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United’s poor results this season led to Erik ten Hag’s sacking and Ruben Amorim’s appointment as the club’s head coach.

He said: “Manchester United is going to win the Premier League. We are going to win, just watch! I’m happy that Ten Hag is out. He had enough chances to prove himself, but he just couldn’t. We were not getting any results. It got to a point where other teams were not scared of facing Manchester United. That hurt my feelings.”

Meanwhile, Joeboy, on his Instagram page, announced Kvng Vidarr as the first signee of his record label, Young Legend.

After parting ways with Mr Eazi’s emPawa Africa, he launched Young Legend in February.

Joeboy wrote: “Super excited to announce our first talent under Young Legend! Welcome to the family, Kvng Vidarr. His EP drops this Friday – show him some love!”

Joeboy, 27, gained fame after emPawa Africa discovered him in 2017 through their talent incubation programme.

Kunle Afolayan’s mother’s death

Kunle Afolayan announced his mother’s death on his Instagram page. His mother, Omoladun Afolayan, also the mother of actors Gabriel Afolayan and Aremu Afolayan, died at 81.

Kunle shared old photos and videos of his mother, showing her memories with family members and grandchildren, and expressed his grief over her passing.

However, Kunle and his brother, who both mourned their mother on their social media, did not disclose the cause of her death.

He wrote: “It is hard to accept, but she surely lived a good life. Our mother, Maami Omoladun Ayanladun Afolayan, has gone to rest (1943–2024)”, he wrote.

“Her children and grandchildren survive her. Please keep us in your prayers. Omo re a gbeyin gbogbo wa. Ire.”

Baba Agbako’s burial

The remains of veteran actor Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, known as Charles Olumo and Baba Agbako, were laid to rest in Ogun State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin, president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), announced Baba Agbako’s death on his Instagram in October.

Baba Agbako, who died at the age of 101, was wrapped in white attire and buried according to Islamic rites at his residence in Abeokuta.

Family members and actors attended the burial ceremony. Notable actors like Idowu Philips, Iya Rainbow and Foluke Daramola were spotted at the burial.

The late actor, famous for portraying menacing villain roles, starred in films such as ‘Taxi Driver’, ‘Jagun’, ‘Amin Orun’, ‘Aiye’, ‘Jayesinmi’, ‘Saworoide’, and ‘Igbo Dudu.’

‘I’m not divorce advocate’ – May Edochie

May Edochie, the estranged wife of controversial actor-turned-pastor Yul Edochie, clarified that she did not advocate divorce.

During a ‘Glasshouse’ podcast interview with comedian AY Makun, May revealed that some men believed she was misleading their wives.

In August 2023, this newspaper reported that May filed for divorce from Yul after he introduced Judy Austin as his second wife in April 2022.

May said, “I love family and marriage, but this misconception about marriage differs. Ideally, marriage is the basis of family. Without family, there would be no you or me; that’s how it used to be.

“I am not in any way advocating divorce or separation in any way, not at all. Let me categorically state here that I am not an advocate for divorce.”

Ronke Odusanya’s divorce

Actress Ronke Odusanya recounted during an interview with colleague Bimpe Akintunde that a friend ruined her marriage to Saheed Olarenwaju, also known as Jago.

She explained that the friend lied to Saheed, accusing her of promiscuity and claiming she left their home with their daughter to sleep with a senator.

She said: “When it happened that time and degenerated, my partner later realised that he shouldn’t have listened to what he heard back then. A friend of mine told him that I wanted to leave him and go into prostitution. That when I left that night, I went to sleep in a Senator’s house with Fife. When he told me, my mouth was left open. Then I sent him a picture; God gave me grace; I didn’t know how I did it.

“I did a recording of the time and the date, were on my phone for the video. I recorded it when we got to where we would sleep. I didn’t have up to N10,000 in my account when we left, but I decided this was it. I had nothing; all my jewellery was taken away, and I fainted with that. I was wondering where to start from. I cried so much that day because I didn’t have money to get an accommodation”.

Jago and Ronke engaged in a paternity dispute over their daughter, Oluwafifehanmi, whom they welcomed in 2019 after their union ended in 2020. Saheed requested a DNA test to confirm the child’s paternity, suspecting infidelity, which led to a court case. However, in 2022, Jago apologised and acknowledged the daughter as his.

Ronke debuted in the 2001 Yoruba film Baba Ologba and appeared in several other movies.

Joe El’s ‘negative’ resemblance with 2Baba

Singer Joel ‘Joe El’ Amadi revealed, during an interview on the Hoha podcast, that his striking resemblance to senior colleague 2Baba negatively impacted his career.

He disclosed that some music executives and media personalities blocked him from their platforms solely due to his resemblance to 2Baba.

The singer added that 2Baba’s team repeatedly stopped him from paying homage to him.

He said: “The downsides of 2Baba comparisons almost broke me down. Some presenters at Cool FM and Sound City and an event planner at Festac Carnival 2013 denied me access to their platforms for looking like 2Baba. The Sound City presenter even confronted me at Club Rumours one time, boasting that he was the one who ordered presenters at his station not to play my songs because I was mimicking 2Face.

“The event planner at Festac Carnival insisted that I won’t perform because I look like their King 2Face. The same thing happened when I went for an interview at Cool FM; the presenter said he couldn’t interview someone who imitates 2Face. I complained to my mum and my record label boss, Baba Keke, but they urged me to be calm. Sometimes, when I try to pay homage to 2Face when we meet in public, some of his team members will block me.”

Joe El started his career in 2006, participating in the Star Quest singing competition, which marked his first TV appearance, along with his debut single, ‘I No Mind.’

Paul Okoye, new wife welcomed their first child

Singer Paul Okoye, known as Rude Boy, and his wife Ivy Ifeoma welcomed their first child, Imani Ugomma Okoye.

Rudeboy announced Ugomma’s birth in the United States on his Instagram page.

He wrote: “This past month and a few days have been the most joyous and overwhelmingly sweet period of our lives.”

Paul and Ivy tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in May 2024 after he divorced his first wife, Anita.

Oluwadolarz’s rape allegations

Content creator and singer Ogunleye Olamide, known as Oluwadolarz, disclosed that he lost his job and suffered from depression after being accused of rape.

In an interview on the ‘WithChude’ podcast, Oluwadolarz said the 2020 rape allegations severely impacted his life and career.

He said: “I lost a lot of jobs due to the rape allegation. I was depressed because that was the same period I had my child. I paid a lot of debts because they wanted me to repay their money. They did not want to associate themselves with my brand.

“I was once a truck loader at Dangote Cement at Ebute Metta. I was loading pasta. I lost my dad at a very early age, like when I was 2 years old. But I had a stepdad who supported us. He died in 2015. I did not enjoy my childhood. I became a man at the age of 11. At that age, I was contemplating what the family would eat. I started music in 2008. It did not move at all.”

The content creator and actor gained recognition for songs like ‘Fuchor Me’, ‘Available’, ‘Col’ and ‘Halle.’

Don Jazzy appointed COO for Mavin Records

Music executive Don Jazzy appointed Tega Oghenejobo as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of his record label, Mavin Records.

Don Jazzy announced Tega’s appointment on his Instagram page. He praised his exceptional qualities and expressed pride in his unique personality, resilience, and incredible talent.

He highlighted Tega’s curiosity about the music business, team-building skills, executive development, and commitment to sustaining artist careers.

He wrote: “I’m proud to announce Tega’s expanded role as President and COO of Mavin. I am often praised for spotting and raising superstars, but I can proudly say the most genius thing I have done in my life was spotting the passion and resilience in Tega.

“From the early days, I’ve watched him be curious about the business, build teams, develop executives, and ensure our talents have sustainable careers from the start. His commitment to growing Mavin and shaping the future of African music has been relentless. I’m confident that with him in this role, we’ll continue to break new ground and achieve even bigger milestones for our artists and company.”

The 41-year-old founded Mavin Records in 2012 and signed artists including D’Prince, Rema, and Ayra Starr.

Tiwa Savage ‘s take on motherhood

Songstress Tiwa Savage revealed during an interview on the Big Friday Show, hosted by BBNaija alumnus Tacha, that her mother and others in her corner helped her raise Jamil, her son.

The 44-year-old further revealed that her son’s godmothers helped out when she travelled for work. Tiwa Savage emphasised that being a mother does not stop when kids become adults.

She said, “Raising my son as a single mum takes a village. I always need my mum. I call on my mum; she’s very instrumental. We have a nanny who has been with us since he was three months old, and he’s nine now, so she has been with us for nine years.

“I look at my mum; she still mothers me at this age. She still calls to ask if I’ve eaten and tells me to drink lots of water and rest. When she sees things online, she still worries about me at a young age. Our jobs don’t end. And for me, I think, as women, we can juggle lots of things at once; that’s our superpower. I can be a full-time mum and a full-time career woman.”

Yvonne Jegede’s bald look

Actress Yvonne Jegede revealed on her Instagram page that she went bald because the movie demanded transformation, and she admired the writer/producer’s talent.

Yvonne made this statement while responding to criticism over her decision to go bald.

She said: “Fifteen years ago, I took the bold step of going completely bald. I’ve always been known for daring choices with my hair, and maybe that’s because I’m blessed with great hair. #Aja AjaTheMovie demanded a transformation – not just for the money, but because of Titilope Orire (the brilliant writer/producer), whose talent is unmatched. I’m not one for “champagne” roles about looks; the riskier, the more I’m drawn in. I was on the phone with Amoka Tunji (my manager) daily, telling him I had to be in this film because the story captivated me.

“When this movie drops on streaming platforms, expect to see me front and centre! I’m immensely proud of this project – nothing like what’s out there. This film will spark debates, and that’s exactly why I poured everything into this role. Thank you for all the support, and I know you’ll love #Aja. This project is my baby – forget that Titi Orire owns it; it’s mine. Yvonne Jegede is every director’s dream and every producer’s delight – no stress on set, and all in for promotion”.

The 41-year-old rose to prominence after she appeared in the music video ‘African Queen’ by 2Face Idibia alongside Annie Macaulay.

PMAN NWC vs its suspended president

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) announced that President Pretty Okafor had remained suspended.

This newspaper reported that the PMAN NWC suspended Okafor in August for multiple offences. The NWC reiterated its commitment to transparency and accountability within PMAN in a statement on the association’s Instagram page.

The committee clarified that it held a recent meeting in Abuja with the Registrar of Trade Unions, Mr Folonipe Amos, to address internal PMAN disputes and reinforce adherence to the association’s constitutional framework.

The statement read: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) wishes to address the recent public statements made by Mr Pretty Okafor. As previously stated, Mr Okafor remains suspended from his position due to serious allegations, and the National Industrial Court in Lagos is currently reviewing the matter. Until a legal ruling is issued, Mr. Okafor’s suspension remains entirely in effect.

“The NWC is committed to upholding transparency and accountability in PMAN. Given these accusations, the NWC maintains that it is in the best interest of PMAN members and the public to exercise caution. It is also important to clarify that the recent meeting in Abuja with the Registrar of Trade Unions, Mr Folonipe Amos, was convened to address internal PMAN disputes and reaffirm the necessity of following PMAN’s constitutional framework.

“Mr Okafor’s attempt to present this meeting as a declaration of his authority is misleading. The gathering was intended solely to discuss general matters of union conduct, and the Registrar’s involvement was to mediate discussions, not to validate or reinstate any party. The NWC is scheduled to meet with the Registrar of Trade Unions again shortly.

“We are committed to ensuring that all discussions align with the legal and ethical guidelines that PMAN must follow as a union. The purpose of these meetings is solely to maintain constructive dialogue and strengthen PMAN’s governance.”

Ngozi Nwosu’s memo to Abia State

Veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu stated that she would never offer free services to her home state of Abia due to the lack of support during her health struggles.

Nwosu faced a severe health crisis with a kidney-related illness in 2012. Still, she revealed during an interview with Nollywood on Radio that the state government did not help.

The 61-year-old actress said: “I have personally said that there is nothing my state will call me for, that I would go for free. They would pay through their nose for me to be there; I am from Arochukwu local government, Abia state,

“The fame I had through the roles I played in the series helped me when I needed help. The person who called the Lagos state government did it because I was her favourite actor. So when she heard I was down, she called the government to save my life because she loves me.”

The actress started her acting career in Yoruba-language films before she made her home-video debut in ‘Living in Bondage’, an Igbo-language movie that is considered to have begun the video film era of Cinema in Nigeria.

Tope Alabi addressed rivalry among gospel musicians

Gospel singer Tope Alabi expressed concerns about the growing rivalry and fake love among gospel artists during her performance at the ‘Celebrating Jesus 7.0’ concert in Ibadan.

She emphasised the need for unity and support between established and emerging artists. Tope Alabi lamented the jealousy and bitter rivalries that existed among her peers.

She noted that senior colleagues separated themselves from upcoming artists and fought among themselves, setting a bad example for the younger generation.

“It is wrong to see each other and smile then go behind to say bad things about one another. God will hold us accountable for these things. Let us stop it. It is high time we knew we were working for the kingdom, not for ourselves or fame. The bigger ones separated themselves from the up-and-coming. And yet, the bigger ones still fight themselves again; what do you want those coming up to do?

“The emerging ones are already against each other. These children coming up are already backstabbing and emulating us because we started it. They are enemies of each other, and they smile at one another; they are faking it. This is getting out of hand, and God will ask us”, she added.

The 54-year-old began singing at a younger age, joining the choir at her local Catholic church at seven. She became known for her 2001 song, ‘Ore ti o Common.’

How I met my wife – Kcee

Singer Kingsley Okonkwo, aka Kcee, revealed during an interview with ‘Off The Top that he met his wife, Ijeoma, while he delivered his brother E-Money’s wedding invitation card to ace musician Charly Boy.

Kcee and Ijeoma tied the knot in 2010, and the union blessed them with three children. He stated their encounter was love at first sight, and he knew he would marry her.

Kcee mentioned that initially, Ijeoma didn’t give him attention, but after she learned his identity, she shared her phone number.

He said: “I met my wife when I went to give Charly Boy E-Money’s wedding invitation. Immediately, I saw her and said, ‘I want to marry this girl.’ I told Presh, that’s my wife. Presh was laughing. And I walked up to her and said, ‘I came to drop my brother’s wedding invite, but I would like to invite you. Meanwhile, I want to marry you; you look like the woman I want to marry.

“She didn’t give me attention. And at the time, she did not know it was Kcee. I asked for her number, but she refused. Later, she gave it to me after her colleague told her it was Kcee. We started talking, and I told her, ‘I want to marry you. I don’t want to date you. If I date you, we won’t get married.’

“Sometimes, we make a lot of mistakes. Some people date their husband or wife and start looking for fault, and you dumb them down by looking for something else you don’t know. So look for friendship and what makes you happy. We have been married for about over 14 years now, and we have never had a quarrel. She has never left the house to report me to a third party. How it happened, I do not know. She is my friend. I can tell her anything. If a girl sends me a message, I can show her. We are that close.”

The 45-year-old began his career 1999 when he teamed up with Precious John, aka Presh, to form the dynamic duo KC Presh.

Banky W, Adesuwa welcomed their second child

Singer and politician Banky W announced on his Instagram that he and his wife, actress Adesua Etomi, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in the United States.

In the video of him cooking, Banky W stated that he was responsible for helping around the house to support his wife.

Adesua Etomi expressed her deep appreciation for her husband in the post’s comments section, calling him the best partner in the world. “Nobody else I’d rather be doing this life with. Love you, Bubba,” she wrote.

This newspaper reported that in 2021, Banky W and Adesua Etomi welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Zaiah.

Lojay & Davido’s cousin, Folasade

Singer Lojay clarified during an interview with City 105.1 FM, Lagos, that he and Davido’s cousin, Folasade Adeleke, were besties, not lovers.

Unconfirmed speculations suggested that Lojay and Folasade were romantically involved.

He said: “She is my best friend [laughs]. Honestly speaking, she’s one of the closest people to me. We are excellent friends. I sent her balloons and flowers for her birthday. For me, it was just a beautiful gesture.”

Lojay, whose real name is Lekan Osifeso, began his career in 2016 part-time while still an undergraduate. He rose to fame in December 2017 when he released his debut EP, ‘Midnight Vibes’, which featured five tracks.

