Ladies! Do you want to know why your man hasn’t married you yet?

Look no further. We have researched why your man may want to avoid taking the next step or even walk you down the aisle in 2024 or even the years to come.

Understanding men’s perspectives on marriage is crucial. Marriage is not about changing who you are but about being considerate of your partner’s needs and expectations.

If you have been in that relationship for five years, seven years or even ten years with no talk of marriage, my sister, he won’t marry you… just look for another man.

Why? This man may not be ready for marriage yet. He might still be searching for the right person or struggling with personal issues. In any case, it’s important to have open and honest communication about your relationship goals.

So take my advice, cut him off and run for your life! But remember, every relationship is unique, and what works for one couple may not work for another. It’s important to consider your feelings and needs in any relationship decision.

Meanwhile, Here are a few reasons they might not want to marry you.

1. High maintenance:

You call yourself a high-class babe or a “baddie”; you want your man to spoil you and buy you all the finest things in the world.

There’s nothing wrong with these things. Who wouldn’t want to ride in a black Benz or a Range Rover Sport with tinted glasses, wear the latest Gucci, Armani, Fendi, or Prada, or take a trip to Paris, the Maldives, Kuala Lumpur, Seychelles, and Dubai? Every woman would want to.

My sister, all these things are good, the manufacturers didn’t make them for animals or spirits ehn.

Please take my advice: Know your man’s pocket. Enjoy yourself if he can afford to buy you these things without straining his finances! But—a big BUT—if you know your man is not buoyant enough and you want to get married to him, stop demanding and putting pressure on him to maintain or fuel your extravagant lifestyle, even to the point of borrowing or acquiring debts.

These things are repulsive to men, who have little resources and are looking for women who can help manage it.

Let me tell you, if a man sees that you’re appreciative of the little things he does, not materialistic nor careless with resources, he will go out of his way to make you happy.

PS: Good men take care of the women they love.

2. Spiri Koko:

So you have deep ties with God, and your parents brought you up in the way of the Lord. This is good; thank God for your parents. My dear, but being overly spiritual and taking religious activities to the extreme is a turnoff for men.

Even the holy book says there is time for everything. There’s time for romance and time to connect with your man. Embracing this balance is not a compromise but a strength that can enhance your relationship.

Nobody says you shouldn’t take pride in your spiritual labours and assertiveness to the things of the spirit. Just be wise about it.

Prayer and fasting are good, too; these things benefit the human soul and spirit. But a situation in which your partner has to compete with your devotion to religious activities and constantly complains about your time in church or mosque is a red flag. Men don’t want women who cannot prioritise and balance their lives.

If your man likes fire-brand women who can pray very well and are serious with God, and you’re one, that’s okay. However, no man will want to compete with God in your life.

My dear, learn to bring balance so you don’t frustrate and pursue your God-given spouse.

PS: Spiri Koko is a Nigerian parlance for overly spiritual and religious individuals.

3. Gen Z issues:

Being born in the Gen Z era is fine if you have ‘sense’. However, many women are using the excuse that they were born into this era as a license to be immature and entitled.

You’ll hear them say words like “me, I will be Genz, oh, I cannot suffer for any man,” or words like “I want to be free, no man should cage me,” or even make excuses for doing foolish things on social media, all in the name of creating content.

Suppose you are in this category and need a job. In that case, you’re always on social media dancing to every trending video, displaying your body, and telling your boyfriend that you’re an influencer and content creator without any income to show.

That man is probably helping you to waste your time. No man will want to show his mother an immature and unserious girl who does not know what to do with her life.

Embrace personal growth and development, as it not only enriches your life but also makes you a more attractive partner.

4. Unrepentant Baby mama:

Honestly speaking, it will be challenging to find a Nigerian man desiring to marry a woman with a baby, not to talk of a lady with multiple baby daddies.

If you’re a baby mama to multiple men, your chances of getting hitched are slim.

Don’t get me wrong; having children is nothing; children are gifts from God. However, when a man meets a woman with multiple children and different men, he will ask himself why he didn’t marry her. He begins to reason with himself to find a justification for why he should be the one to carry responsibilities that other men ran away from.

There can also be problems when the fathers of your children want to be involved in their lives. The drama and commotion of each man disciplining the children with different ideologies and mindsets can be heinous to a man’s ego.

Men like to be in charge; they want to be leaders of their homes, so if you’re in this situation, my sister, your chances are slim. But there’s nothing pr, fasting, and a good character cannot do it. These days, some men’s priorities have shifted drastically.

What do I mean by this; some men don’t want children, and some would prefer to take care of another man’s child.

So you better start praying for God to touch your current partner or for him to send a man who wouldn’t care about the stigma surrounding women who have babies for men they aren’t married to or wouldn’t mind fathering other men’s children.

5. Fine face:

If you’re a fine girl and think the world revolves around your beauty, this one’s for you.

Being a fine girl is about more than just looks. You must also have substance, whether your skin glows like the sun or is rich and deep like chocolate. Men are indeed attracted to beauty, but if you don’t add value to a man’s life, he won’t consider making a serious commitment, like putting a ring on your finger.

Ask yourself these questions: Do I make sense when talking with my partner? Do I advise him about important issues? Do I speak to him about sensitive matters without gossiping about people’s experiences? What do I contribute to his life?

You need to ask these questions because many beautiful women often believe the world revolves around them and neglect developing other essential aspects of their lives.

If you don’t have sense, my dear, go hard. Oh! Men like girls who can communicate and contribute to sensitive matters.

Beauty without brains, even conductors, no want am. You’re indispensable when you add value to anybody or an organisation.

So, my dear, seek knowledge and make yourself invaluable. When he’s done playing the field and ready to settle down, he’ll choose you every time over girls with BBLs and pretty faces that lack substance.

6. Kayamata Queen:

No guy, I repeat; no sane guy will be interested in girls who use diabolical things.

Starting from the popular waist beads, why would you, as a lady, use ‘fortify’ something meant for fashion? Men are now even afraid of girls who wear it.

I watched a show on YouTube called Finding Love. It’s about people looking for a romantic partner. They get to choose someone who matches their personality or fits their ideal “spec.” But here’s the twist—if they don’t like someone in the lineup, they pop a balloon to say, “No thanks!” The same goes for the ones hoping to be chosen, who can also burst their balloon to make their statement.

In one of the episodes, a lady walked in, and no guy popped their balloon because she was so beautiful until she started talking about religion and her involvement in Spiritism. Immediately, the guys who were once in awe of her beauty began to pop their balloons simultaneously because she started talking about some diabolical thing. She even explained how a chair can be a god and has a shrine in her house to consult the dead.

This event caused the organisers to take her out of the show because the men had lost interest.

So, Ladies, trust me when I say you can get what you want without charm. Work on your character and set your priorities; that special guy will come for you.

7. Fast food merchant:

No fast food can be compared to homemade delicacies. I repeat, no fast food.

One of the reasons men get married is to enjoy good homemade meals, so why will you always suggest fast food to your man? All guys love to eat home-cooked food and eat out occasionally.

Especially in this economic crisis, guys are looking for ladies who can manage resources and cook good meals, so if you need to learn how to cook, go and learn!

We’ve watched movies where the rich still insist on eating homemade meals, not because they can’t afford to eat out but because they want something fresh and homely; some even go the extra mile to make their partners who don’t know how to cook learn the skill.

How long will you continue buying fast food?

Better take classes or watch YouTube videos and experiment with different delicacies as you cook for your man.

8. BBL(Brazilian Butt Lift):

Many women are insecure about their bodies; some would prefer more prominent breasts, a bigger bum or a slimmer waist or stomach.

Every reason for going under the knife is valid, depending on the motive behind the decision!

The problem many men have with women who undergo surgical operations to enhance their bodies is that they tend to focus more on their appearance than any other thing- after all, you went under the knife to improve your appearance.

The appearance of a woman matters to a man, but my dear, prioritise and invest in other aspects of your life. Get a degree if you don’t have one, and even if you have one, further your education, learn a skill, or take a course in areas you are weak in.

Bonus point

Also, if you don’t fall into any of these categories and the only thing keeping you and your partner from getting married is money, please consider having a wedding within your means so you don’t miss out on the love of your life.

I know you want a Fairytale Wedding. You have always dreamed about how special your day will be, the hall you rent, and the expensive shoes and clothes you will wear. Given the current state of the Nigerian economy, rather than delaying until you can afford your dream wedding, talk to your family and see if they can lower the bride’s price. Consider a simple court wedding and skip the church ceremony if finances are tight.

Then, during your marriage anniversary, you can throw a big party to appease family members, friends and haters who didn’t get the chance to eat your jollof rice or use your money for a vacation in any country you choose.

