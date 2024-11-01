The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 16-year-old Aisha Suleiman, who was alleged to have killed her ex-boyfriend, Emmanuel Elogie, and four others.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Aisha was alleged to have prepared pepper soup for Emmanuel, which he and four of his friends consumed, leading to their deaths.

Aisha was alleged to have poisoned the pepper soup intended for her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend, who unknowingly shared it with his friends.

The incident stirred significant discussion on social media last month, with many Nigerians expressing shock and questioning what could have driven Aisha to take such drastic action.

Some Nigerians who condemned the inhumane act—called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances involving Emmanuel and his friends and demanded Aisha’s arrest after her photo surfaced online.

However, in response to the public outcry, the Edo Police, in a statement posted on its Facebook page Thursday and signed by its spokesperson Moses Yamu, confirmed the incident and Aisha’s arrest.

Mr Yamu stated that Elogie Ezekiel, the father of Aisha’s late ex-boyfriend, reported the incident to the police on 26 October.

Mr Yamu said the late Emmanuel and his four other friends were found dead in a room in Afashio Community, Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

The statement read: “The command received a report on 26/10/2024 at about 0730hrs, from one Mr Elogie Ezekiel of Afashio community, that at about 0630hrs of the same date, he went to check his son named Emmanuel Elogie, 19yrs at his apartment.

“That upon gaining entrance into the apartment, he met the lifeless body of his son’s friend named Nurudeen, surname not known, ‘m’ at the corridor, he went further and met the lifeless bodies of his son with his girlfriend Ada Samuel ‘f’ 16yrs on the bed in the bedroom, while another two (2) of the son’s friends named Samuel Ayegwalo and Jeffrey Ayegwalo who turned out to be siblings found in the sitting room. They were evacuated to the hospital where the Doctor confirmed them dead.”

Rescue

Additionally, the police spokesperson added that Aisha was apprehended just as she was about to be lynched by an outraged group of young men from the community.

Mr Yamu further confirmed that the case has now been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a thorough and discreet investigation.

“On 29/10/2024 at about 1710hrs, operatives of Jattu Division received information that a girl later identified as Aisha Suleiman ‘f’ 16yrs alleged to have caused the death of Emmanuel Elogie and four (4) others with food poison was about to be lynched by some young men from the community.

“They mobilised to the scene, rescued the suspect at the station, and transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department the next day for a discrete investigation.”

Mr Yamu further stated that Commissioner Umoru Ozigi has directed a thorough investigation, emphasising that every effort will be made to uncover the cause of the death of Emmanuel and his friend.

He said the commissioner also warned against any acts of jungle justice, assuring the public that justice will prevail once the investigation is complete.

