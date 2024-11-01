Sahara Reporters reports that controversial social media influencer Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, was granted N2 million bail with stringent conditions by a Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja on Friday.
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Deji Adeyanju, the lawyer of the controversial activist, accused the Nigerian Police of unlawfully detaining his client.
VeryDarkMan was arraigned at Court 1, Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse Zone 6, in the Federal Capital Territory, for allegedly impersonating a police officer and for the use of police uniforms in a viral video on social media.
The blogger was granted N2 million bail in the court ruling in charge no. CR/510/2024: Commissioner of Police v. Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, amidst stringent conditions.
|
These bail conditions include the provision of two sureties on like terms. The sureties must deposit their passports with the court and reside within its jurisdiction, particularly Abuja municipal.
Sureties also provide means of identification and depose an affidavit to give to the defendant at all times during a trial. The court also ruled that the prosecutor should verify the sureties’ addresses, and the sureties will provide their utility bills.
The court also ruled that VeryDarkMan would depose an affidavit stating that he would always be available during the trial.
Earlier on Friday, the Nigeria Police Force said, “In response to recent developments, VDM, whose real name is Mr Martins Otse, is set to appear in court today following allegations of impersonation related to the unauthorised use of Nigeria Police Force uniforms in a viral social media video.
“The FCT Police Command is actively handling the case, underscoring the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to upholding the integrity of its symbols and preventing their misuse. Interested persons are encouraged to follow up on the proceedings as the case unfolds.”
Appeal
Before being taken into custody, VDM posted another video on Instagram, stating that he had just returned from the police station, where he was interrogated based on the controversial video.
He emphasised that he did not intend to impersonate the police and appealed to the public to seek permission from law enforcement agencies before using police uniforms.
He said, “Back from the police station where I was interrogated based on the post I made wearing a costume that the police claim is similar to theirs,” he wrote.
“I didn’t intend to impersonate the police in any way, and I tender my unreserved apologies to the Nigeria Police Force and the office of the inspector general of police…”
Background
PREMIUM TIMES reported in October that the police launched an investigation into a viral video featuring ‘VeryDarkMan’.
In the video, he was seen wearing what appeared to be police uniforms, which sparked controversy and led to the police condemning his unauthorised use of its uniforms and accoutrements an action, the police condemned.
The police also posted a statement on their social media handles, announcing that they would investigate to determine the source of the police gear used and the authority under which VeryDarkMan acted.
READ ALSO: Police investigate VeryDarkMan for wearing police uniform
The police, in a statement, also reminded the public that
“The unauthorised use of Police uniforms, insignia, or accoutrements constitutes a criminal offence, as stipulated in Section 251 of the Criminal Code Law and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law, and is subject to strict penalties.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999