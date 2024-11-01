Deji Adeyanju, the lawyer of the controversial activist Martin Vincent, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has accused the Nigerian Police of unlawfully detaining his client.

This accusation follows VDM’s decision to honour a police invitation concerning his use of police uniforms in a viral video on social media.

He said, “Our client, VDM, has been detained after honouring the police invitation just like yesterday. VDM has consistently said the Nigerian Police are our friends even when we all know they are not.

Before his detention, VDM posted a short video on his social media accounts on Thursday, announcing that he was going to the police command to address allegations.

He said, “I was invited by the police command 2days ago on the allegation that I used police uniforms to make a video; l am on my way now to clear my name”.

Appeal

Before being taken into custody, VDM also posted another video on Instagram, stating that he had just returned from the police station, where he was interrogated based on the controversial video.

He emphasised that he didn’t intend to impersonate the police and appealed to the public to seek permission from law enforcement agencies before using police uniforms.

He said, “Back from the police station where I was interrogated based on the post I made wearing a costume that the police claim is similar to theirs,” he wrote.

“I didn’t intend to impersonate the police in any way, and I tender my unreserved apologies to the Nigeria police force and the office of the inspector general of police…

“I would like to use the medium to tell the general public to always seek permission from the police or other law enforcement agencies before using anything that might look like their uniform.

“You might want to use it for good, but there are others that might want to use it for bad, so it’s good to get full approval before using anything that might seem to impersonate @nigeriapoliceforce and also shout out to my lawyer @adeyanjudeji who is always ready to stand.”

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported in October that the police launched an investigation into a viral video featuring ‘VeryDarkMan’.

In the video, he was seen wearing a police uniform, which sparked controversy and led to the police condemning his unauthorised use of its uniforms and accoutrements.

In response to the viral video, the police condemned VeryDarkMan’s unauthorised use of its uniforms and accoutrements.

The police also posted a statement on their social media handles, announcing that they would investigate to determine the source of the police gear used and the authority under which VeryDarkMan acted.

“The force unequivocally disassociates itself from this unauthorised portrayal and has launched a full investigation to determine the source of the Police gear used and the authority under which he acted.

“It is essential to remind the public that the unauthorised use of Police uniforms, insignia, or accoutrements constitutes a criminal offence, as stipulated in Section 251 of the Criminal Code Law and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law, and is subject to strict penalties.

