Help Africa Initiatives (HAI), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), impacted education and healthcare in communities along the Lagos lagoon by providing textbooks and other educational supplies to primary and secondary school students.

The NGO also conducted a comprehensive medical outreach programme.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, HAI noted that medical outreach and the distribution of textbooks and educational supplies occurred across several schools and towns between 14 and 24 October.

Founded in 2012, HAI focuses on supporting humanity through initiatives in health, education, shelter, food provision, orphanage support, and other humanitarian services.

According to the statement, the recent outreach and donation activities were part of HAI’s ongoing ‘Lagos Lagoon Climate Response’ project, which aims to support rural communities along the Lagos Lagoon impacted by climate change.

HAI carried out the project with Eyes of a Lagos Boy, Healthinika, Mitimeth, Ecolearn.ng, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), and with support from the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

HAI revealed that more than 800 students from primary and secondary schools in Saga, Ejirin, and Oriba—communities in Epe—received textbooks and other essential educational supplies.

To improve educational access, students from Ejirin, Oriba, and Lofi Ogunmude Comprehensive College in Ejirin, Saga, and surrounding villages received books in Basic Science, Mathematics, English, Agricultural Science, Civic Education, Biology, dictionaries, and exercise books.

The Elejirin of Ejirin, Rafiu Ishola Balogun, commended HAI’s efforts and encouraged students at Lofi Ogunmude Comprehensive College to read and study the donated books, urging them to follow their teachers’ guidance.

He reminded them, “There are governors, ministers, and presidents sitting among you.”

Health outreach

Also, HAI conducted health screenings and provided essential medications to Epe residents.

During the health outreach, HAI educates pregnant women, youth, and the elderly on common diseases in their communities and preventive measures.

Led by Tuyi Mebawondu, the medical team reached over one thousand residents, delivering critical health interventions and referrals to address gaps in public health access.

HAI further announced that the project will continue through March 2025, with additional targeted health initiatives planned.

“With the anticipated end of the rainy season, many women in these communities are already drying water hyacinth to be braided into ready raw materials.

“With rapt attention, they followed instructions by Achenyo Idachaba Obaro of Mitimeth, who has commenced training sessions that will run for the next three months on converting stubborn seaweed into valuable economic products,” the NGO stated.

HAI Project Coordinator Bolaji Alonge revealed that the organisation has engaged with Epe communities since 2018.

“We have been working alongside the coastal communities in Epe since 2018,” Mr Alonge said. “Today, we stand united, implementing this project as partners with the community members, jointly addressing their pressing concerns.”

Climate action

HAI, in collaboration with its partner Ecolearn.ng also led a Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) initiative focused on climate change in the communities.

Through community-level discussions and school assembly lectures, HAI and Ecolearn.ng promote topics like transforming waste into wealth and encouraging improved local water management and sanitation practices.

According to Alonge, HAI employs a comprehensive approach to sustainable development to create jobs, positively impact children in public schools, and support public health services in these communities.

The project Coordinator said: “Do you know that Ayomide Bello, Nigeria’s first female Olympic flatwater canoeist and Tokyo 2020 participant, is from Saga village? This corner of Lagos brims with talent. Two of the three communities – Oriba and Saga are accessible only by boat.”

Meanwhile, Sanne Chipeta, representing the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended the book donation event, school assembly, and health checks held in Ejirin on 16 October.

She expressed enthusiasm for the initiatives, highlighting their potential positive impact on the community.

She noted that the embassy’s current project aims to drive improvements across four key areas.

She said the first focus was creating better livelihoods by exploring innovative uses for water hyacinth— transforming it from a local nuisance into a valuable resource.

Additionally, Ms Chipeta emphasised the importance of health literacy, specifically in disease prevention, alongside enhanced education through improved access to teaching materials.

She said the project also seeks to raise awareness of climate change impacts and continuously document conditions within the community.

She said these efforts are intended to advocate for greater attention to the community’s needs and support the development of climate change resilience.

Ms Chipeta noted, “I am pleased about the invitation to be here today to witness the launch of some of the activities. The support we can provide here now is modest, and we are fully aware that a real, long-lasting impact on improving living conditions in these coastal communities will require much more than this project.

“I also want to thank other partners for engaging in these efforts. We highly appreciate the joining of hands to start working towards the goal of improved living conditions and resilience of the communities in this area, and I will urge all parties, the community members in particular, to continue putting serious thinking and creativity into the development of innovative solutions towards the common goal now and in the future.”

HAI stated that before the project concludes in March 2025, the team and partners will visit these communities monthly to monitor progress and engage with residents.

The NGO added that additional school assemblies will foster collective learning and brainstorming sessions on climate change, critical thinking, and creative writing.

According to HAI, an exhibition focusing on Epe and its coastal communities is planned for April 2025 to showcase the project’s progress and achievements.

