Ayorinde AdeBello, a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has denied allegations of homosexual relationships with male teenagers in his care.

Mr AdeBello is a prominent leader in the Pastors Seed Family (PSF) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, a body of Pastors, Ministers, and Workers’ children (seeds) between the ages of 13 and 30.

He is also the convener of the ‘He’ and ‘She conferences’, which are annual events aimed at empowering and guiding young men and women in the church.

The gravity of the situation is underscored by the fact that the famous youth pastor has been in the news in the last few days ever since a popular gossip blog alleged that he engages in same-sex relations with young men, allegedly offering opportunities in exchange for favours. The blog also shared a leaked WhatsApp chat allegedly showing Mr AdeBello asking teenagers sexual-related questions.

Consequently, copies of AdeBello’s suspension notices surfaced online on Tuesday, one from the RCCG headquarters and the other from the Pastors’ Seeds Family.

However, following suspension reports by the church authorities, Mr AdeBello issued his denial in an Instagram post on Monday.

Suspension

His suspension was outlined in an internal memo dated 28 October, signed by RCCG National Overseer Pastor Sunday Akande, titled “RCCG Suspends Two Pastors Amidst Homosexuality Allegations.”

Deacon Oke Mayowa, another pastor, was also suspended.

The church reiterated its stance against homosexual acts, citing scriptures from Leviticus 18:22 and 1 Corinthians 6:9-10, and stated that both individuals have been suspended from their responsibilities within RCCG until the investigation, expected to conclude in two weeks, is completed.

In an internal memo dated 25 October, the Pastors Seed Family (PSF) suspended Mr AdeBello from his leadership position pending the outcome of an investigation.

The statement signed by the PSF Global Council Secretary, Laolu Oroge, reads, “We write to inform you (Pastor AdeBello) of your immediate suspension from any responsibilities within the RCCG Pastors Seed Family. This decision comes in light of the serious allegations that have materialised regarding your inappropriate conduct with teenage boys. These allegations undermine the core values of the RCCG Pastors Seed Family, which include holiness, accountability, transparency, and the protection of all individuals, particularly the vulnerable.

“During this period, you must step down from your position and relinquish all associated responsibilities and privileges, including removal from all Pastors Seed Family-related platforms. This is in response to screenshots of your interactions on a WhatsApp group of teenage boys, where you reportedly encouraged inappropriate and unethical discourse—behaviour unbecoming of a person in authority and influence. In the spirit of integrity, we advise you to voluntarily step down from any other positions you hold within and outside the Church.”

I’m innocent

Addressing the allegations and his suspension in a public response on Monday in an Instagram post, Mr AdeBello denied all allegations, clarified the context of the shared messages, and dismissed the accusations as ‘defamatory and baseless.’

He stated, “In the past days, serious accusations have been directed at me through a blog on social media. Initially, I refrained from responding, hoping not to fuel engagement on unsubstantiated claims. However, as the allegations have taken on a criminal tone, I feel compelled to clarify.

“It was alleged that I demanded sex from males as payment or gratification to give them assistance, platforms or positions as a kingmaker. Some persons were mentioned as people I have allegedly had such relationships with and given platforms. A damaging picture was posted online portraying me as having allegedly sodomised one Mr. Jedidiah.”

Mr AdeBello went on to deny the allegations, stating, “I have never had sex with any man. I have never sodomised or engaged in any inappropriate relations with male youth or anyone under my guidance. I have never had sex with Mr Jedidiah or proposed sex to him. I have never requested or demanded any form of inappropriate acts as payment or favour in exchange for opportunities or platforms.”

Misconstrued

The pastor claimed innocence, noting that the alleged evidence showing a conversation from a youth WhatsApp group was a misunderstood lecture about reproductive health and self-esteem.

The embattled clergyman said, “The messages shared in a screenshot depict an entirely misconstrued conversation. It was part of a discussion on reproductive health and self-esteem in a youth WhatsApp group. The group has also discussed Bible studies, academic advice, and respectful relationships.”

Mr AdeBello claimed he was innocent, noting that the message was deliberately taken out of context to tarnish his reputation.

He said, “It is disheartening to see that the screenshot message has now been mischievously quoted out of context to portray me as someone who has sex with male teenagers. The instigators and accusers have used anonymity as their weapon of choice and struck from the shadows. Many who do not know me have vilely attacked me from various quarters. Now, I have clearly explained the screenshot of the WhatsApp message, which is the only ‘evidence’ presented. I categorically affirm that I am innocent of the allegations against me.”

Investigation

The RCCG PSF further confirmed that an independent investigation will be carried out to verify the claims against Mr AdeBello.

The statement read, “Predatory behaviour against those to whom we owe a duty of care is gravely unacceptable and will not be tolerated if found true. We also owe those to whom we are called to serve, nurture, and protect a duty to listen, investigate, and redress grievances and allegations brought against those in positions of influence and authority. Therefore, an independent, impartial investigation will be conducted. If the allegations are substantiated, it will result in your indefinite removal from any office within the organisation.”

The PSF urged the youth pastor to cooperate with the investigation and refrain from any actions that might compromise its integrity due to the serious accusations.

“We acknowledge the gravity of this situation and are committed to ensuring that the truth is revealed and appropriate actions are taken in response to these allegations. We expect your prompt compliance and wish to remind you that these allegations are criminal offences against the state and punishable by law, should you be proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” the statement read.

