Olukayode Salako, the husband of actress Foluke Daramola-Salako, has opened up on his decision to father a child with another woman while still married to the actress.

Foluke and Mr Salako tied the knot in 2010, but the couple has yet to produce a child. Foluke has two children from her previous marriage to Tunde Sobowale, which lasted from 2005 to 2008.

Similarly, Mr Salako has a history of marital separation, having parted ways with his ex-wife, Olubukola Olusunmola, with whom he shares three children.

On Monday, the former chairperson of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State clarified the personal circumstances surrounding his decision in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

He disclosed that he made the decision with his wife’s full consent, refuting rumours that he married another wife.

Mr Salako fathered a child, Murewa, with Oluwafunke Oyegoke-Salako, a native of Ogbomosho in Oyo State.

He said: “This response is to throw light on the trending issue and to socially correct any misleading belief on this subject matter. Foluke has been involved from the beginning. It happened with her understanding and permission. It took me three years of begging Foluke Daramola-Salako, my wife, to allow me to have at least one or two children here in Nigeria for the security of my old age. I do not know when I will go back to where I came from, but it is my wish to grow old.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“I have told my creator that 100 years is when I love to go (laughs). I am already above 50 years old, and I don’t want to be 70 years old and continue to live alone, without children around me, especially to run my life with and to send on errands in old age. I love children, and I love to live with them. I don’t want to grow old and be looking for children to send me things around the neighbourhood to buy me. I eventually got her understanding about it, through the help of Foluke’s mum, about four years ago.”

Product of understanding

Additionally, Mr Salako shared that Murewa, now over three years old, is the result of a mutual understanding between him and the 46-year-old actress.

Furthermore, he noted that the actress, who made her film debut in the series ‘Palace’ in 1998, advised him against having the child with a woman characterised as ‘rash’ and socially crude.

The 50-year-old politician said the founder of the ‘Action Against Rape in Africa’ initiative—a movement dedicated to combating rape and holding perpetrators accountable across the continent—urged him to have the child with a well-raised young woman whom she could relate to like her own younger sister.

“The first three children I have have long been taken away and living with their mother in America. They are now grown-up men and may not come to Nigeria to live with me like that again. I have been living alone here, and ‘omo odo’ (house girl or house boy) differs from ‘omo eni’ (my child). No matter what you do, ‘omo odo’, too, would go one day to run their life’s affairs.

“Foluke is a film producer and social celebrity who hardly stays at home. She is swamped and does a lot outside the home to survive. I have been married and have lived with her for over 13 years, but God has not yet given us our love child. She saw reason with me after a while and said you can go ahead,” he noted.

Mutual relationship

Furthermore, the politician emphasised that Foluke and the mother of his child are on good terms.

He also stated that there were no issues between Murewa and Foluke, highlighting that the actress dedicated her time and financial resources to celebrating Murewa’s one-year milestone.

He noted, “Murewa comes to spend weekends in the house, where I live with Foluke, and Foluke treats him like her son. Of course, Murewa is Foluke’s pet child here in Nigeria, as all our five children are currently abroad.

“Foluke and Funke are doing well together as buxom sisters. Now, I am happy, and I have peace with my life. My older children in America, their mother, and I are now doing well together. We have resolved all our issues. This response is to shed light on the trending issue and correct any misleading belief on this subject matter socially. Foluke has been involved from the beginning. It happened with her understanding and permission. Happiness is the reason every human should be living. Now, I am happy.”

He expressed that he does not want to grow old living a miserable life in solitude; instead, he desires to spend his final years surrounded by his children.

He said, “I know a 73-year-old man who died in misery many years ago, abandoned by his seven children who lived abroad while he remained alone here in Nigeria.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

