The Audio Visual Rights Society of Nigeria (AVRS) has announced the distribution of N45 million royalties to its members.

The funds aim to promote fair compensation for creatives in Nigeria’s audiovisual industry.

AVRS is Nigeria’s leading collective management organisation (CMO) dedicated to protecting and managing the rights of audiovisual content creators.

It plays a pivotal role in ensuring that filmmakers, producers, directors, and other stakeholders in the audiovisual industry receive fair compensation through royalties for the public use of their works.

AVRS Chairman Mahmood Ali-Balogun disclosed this during the presentation of a report covering royalty distributions between January 2023 and March 2024 at the society’s 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at The Zone, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos on Monday.

Mr Ali-Balogun emphasised AVRS’s ongoing efforts to engage with significant users of audiovisual works, particularly hotels and similar establishments, to ensure compliance and expanded royalty collection.

“Our partnership with hotel associations in Lagos and Abuja, through group licensing agreements, has enabled smoother operations and fostered mutual understanding. These agreements, expiring in December, are already under renegotiation to align with market developments and industry needs”, Mr Ali-Balogun noted.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Furthermore, the AVRS Chairman commended Samuel Alabi, the President of the Hotel Owners & Managers Association of Lagos (HOMAL), for the unwavering commitment of its members to adhere to AVRS licensing requirements.

In addition, Mr Ali-Balogun elaborated on AVRS’s partnership with the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) to enforce compliance among non-cooperative hotels, focusing on those operating in Abuja.

“Enforcement actions, though challenging and costly, are essential to uphold the rights of our members and protect the value of their works,” he said.

He confirmed progress on the Private Copying Levy, with substantial funds already collected and awaiting distribution to relevant Collective Management Organizations (CMOs) and rightsholders.

AGM’s agenda

Four key agenda items were brought forward during the AGM, including the approval of financial statements, the review of the auditor’s engagement, board elections, and authorisation for royalty distribution.

The financial statements for 2023, alongside the auditor’s and directors’ reports, were presented and adopted at the AGM.

The external auditor, Olukayode Timehin & Co., delivered the audit report, which showcases robust financial management and oversight.

In addition, society members reviewed the auditor’s position, authorising the board to make any necessary changes to the engagement and determine the auditor’s remuneration.

Four vacant seats on the management board were also filled during the meeting through elections conducted in line with the organisation’s Articles of Association.

Two incumbent directors, including Mr Ali-Balogun and Peddie Okao, were re-elected after retirement, while two new directors, Lancelot Imasuen and Nafisat Abdullahi, joined the board.

Furthermore, the society approved executing royalty distribution as soon as practicable, in accordance with Article 16 of the society’s Memorandum and Articles of Association.

AVRS reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the financial rights of content creators nationwide.

Members at the meeting praised the board and management for their dedication and sacrifices, commending the Chairman’s exemplary leadership throughout the year.

Prominent filmmakers and actors such as Zeb Ejiro, Emeka Ossai, Zik Zulu Okafor, Mike Nliam, Abdulrazak Abdullahi, Toyin Uthman, Lekan Oyegoke, Banke Ajani, Alex Eyengho, and Francis Onwochei, who co-anchored the AGM alongside AVRS Consultant Chinedu Chukwuji, were in attendance.

Representatives from the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), led by Lynda Alphaeus, Director of the Lagos Office; Adeniyi Ologun, Director General of HOMAL (representing the President); and media representatives at the event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

