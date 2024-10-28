The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and the United States African Development Foundation (USADF) have partnered with Oríkì, a wellness and beauty industry leader, to support the wellness sector.

Together, they have launched the Oríkì wellness entrepreneurship hub—the first coworking space in Africa specifically dedicated to wellness entrepreneurs.

The launch, which took place on Friday in Lagos, is part of a larger mission to boost youth employability and support small businesses across the city through collaborative efforts.

The Oríkì Wellness Hub addresses challenges that wellness entrepreneurs face, such as high electricity costs, limited equipment access, costly rental fees, and difficulties securing credit and acquiring technical skills. Through this hub, wellness entrepreneurs will access top-tier infrastructure to foster business sustainability and growth.

Empowering entrepreneurs

At the event, Joycee Awosika, founder of Oríkì, stated that “the newly launched wellness hub is to provide a supportive ecosystem for wellness entrepreneurs, offering them the resources they need to thrive. This initiative aligns with our mission to elevate the wellness industry in Africa and empower entrepreneurs to overcome barriers that often hinder their growth.”

“With shared workspaces, business support services, and industry-specific mentorship, the hub empowers wellness entrepreneurs to collaborate, innovate, and expand their businesses easily.”

She also added that by partnering with LSETF and USADF, Oríkì aims to create a platform where business owners can develop their ventures, contributing to job creation and economic growth within Lagos State.

Sustainability

Feyisayo Alayande, the acting executive secretary of LSETF, expressed optimism about the project, saying, “The Oríkì wellness hub is a vital part of our efforts to support entrepreneurs and create jobs in Lagos State. This collaboration with Oríkì and USADF fits seamlessly with our hub model at LSETF, designed to foster clusters of MSMEs within the same sector.

“By offering affordable infrastructure and business support access, we are cultivating a competitive advantage for Lagos, promoting innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth within the wellness industry.”

USADF President and CEO Travis Adkins also lauded the partnership: “We are proud to support Joycee and Oríkì empowering wellness entrepreneurs through this Wellness Hub. In line with our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship across the continent, this initiative will empower business owners, drive sustainable growth, and shape the future of this dynamic industry in Nigeria and beyond.”

Redefining wellness

Reflecting on Oríkì’s journey, Ms Awosika celebrated the milestone during her remarks at the launch. She noted, “Today marks a significant moment as it coincides with our ninth anniversary. Over the years, we have grown across various sectors, from Oríkì wellness spas to our training institute and franchise networks.

“This new Wellness Hub is an extension of our mission to support entrepreneurs by providing the tools and mentorship they need to succeed. We believe that by addressing key challenges in the wellness sector, we are building businesses and creating a ripple effect of growth, job creation, and wellness within our communities.”

“Through this innovative hub, Oríkì, LSETF, and USADF are set to redefine the wellness industry in Nigeria, paving the way for a thriving community of entrepreneurs with the support needed to succeed and contribute to a healthier, more prosperous society.”

