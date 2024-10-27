Kunle Afod renovated Lere Paimo’s house

Filmmaker and actor Kunle Afod announced on his Instagram page that he had renovated the house of veteran actor Lere Paimo, aka Eda Onile Ola.

Kunle surprised the veteran actor by renovating his house in Ogbomosho for his 85th birthday celebration.

He also gave him money and furnished the house with a new set of chairs.

Eda Onile Ola started his acting career in 1958 when he joined the Oyin Adejobi Theatre Group, founded by Pa Oyinade Adejobi.

Later, he joined Duro Ladipo’s Theatre Group and performed in a stage play titled ‘Obamoro’, where he portrayed the role of Chief Basa.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He gained recognition for his lead role as Soun Ogunola in the epic Yoruba film ‘Ogbori Elemosho.’

Maria Chike welcomed a second child with partner

Maria Chike, a former BBNaija housemate, announced on her Instagram page that she gave birth to her second child, Skylar Rose.

The media personality revealed that she welcomed the baby girl on 23 October and thanked God for the new addition to her family.

She wrote: “My whole existence shall never cease to praise you, Lord. My little princess, Skylar Rose, is here. 23/10. Help me thank the good Lord for all His mercies and love upon my little family.”

The realtor gained fame after participating in the sixth season of BBNaija, which Whitemoney won.

Portable vs baby mama

Portable and his fourth baby mama, Actress Ashabi Simple, resumed their social media fight.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ashabi Simple and Portable unfollowed each other in January after she called herself the queen of her own life during an interview on her colleague Biola Adebayo’s ‘Talk to B’ podcast.

In September, Portable and the actress welcomed their second child, Anuoluwapo Fitilamihan, after having their first child, Anuoluwapo Fitilamihan, in June 2023.

In a video on her Instagram page, Ashabi Simple praised herself, calling herself a blessed, happy, determined, peaceful, and grateful woman.

She captioned the video: “A blessed woman, a happy woman, a determined woman, a grateful woman and a peaceful woman.”

Portable blasted the actress in the comment section for showing him fake love barely a month after they welcomed their second child.

He wrote, “You’re looking for fame, and that’s why you gave birth to a star. Don’t use your fake love to spoil real love for me. Your legs aren’t good, and you need prayer.”

The 30-year-old rose to fame after he released his single ‘Zazzuh Zeh’ featuring Olamide and Poco Lee.

Rita Edochie advised married men

Actress Rita Edochie, on her Instagram page, advised married men to avoid maintaining close relationships with their exes or besties.

She emphasised that the only female best friend married men should have should be their wives.

Rita added that if they (married men) valued their friendship with their ex, they should have stayed with them.

Rita further warned single ladies claiming to be besties with married men, stating they were mere ‘side chicks.’

She urged married men to move on and focus on their wives after breaking up with their exes.

She said: “The next thing you know, people will start discussing second wife issues. As a married man, you’re keeping a female best friend—your ex. If I speak now, they’ll say I’m overreacting. But imagine returning to what you’ve left behind. If you truly valued your relationship with your ex, why didn’t you marry her in the first place?

“Why call her your ex, marry someone else, then return to having a close relationship with that same ex while you’re still married? Goats and yams don’t belong together—simple. This is exactly how certain people start with the ‘colleague’ or ‘bestie’ excuses. Why have a female best friend or personal assistant as a married man? Listen, your only female best friend should be your wife, period.

“And all these single ladies claiming to be ‘besties’ to married men? Let’s be real—you’re just a side chick. You can’t be locked up in a room with a married man and tell me that nothing happens. Please, spare me. Stop deceiving yourselves. When someone becomes your ex, move on and focus on your wife. Imagine your ex visiting your marital home to cook for you as a married woman—seriously? That’s madness.”

The actress started her career with minor roles in 1990 and had a long career in Nollywood films, including Love Delayed, Onye-Eze, No More War, Chain Reaction, 1999, Abuja Boys, etc.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to host ‘Lights, Camera… Naija!’

Netflix announced Nigerian celebrity TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the host of the second edition of ‘Lights, Camera… Naija!’

The event, which celebrated Nollywood’s finest by honouring pioneers, pillars, and players who contributed to the industry’s growth, is scheduled for 2 November.

This year’s theme – Pioneers, Pillars, and Players – paid tribute to the legends who laid the foundation of Nollywood, the off-screen masterminds – directors, producers, and crew members – who kept the industry running, and the vibrant actors who captivated audiences worldwide.

The event will bring together industry professionals, music artists, and celebrities to celebrate the best of Nollywood.

Davido’s Lagos Fashion Week appearance

Davido appeared on the runway at the 2024 Lagos Fashion Week, a five-day African fashion ceremony that began on 23 October and featured panel discussions on global economics and marketing.

The ‘Timeless’ hitmaker walked the runway for renowned designer Ugo Monye, wearing an all-brown regalia fabric, with his outfit including red-plated beads around his neck, a staff, and a chocolate-coloured cap.

This year’s event had facilitators from diverse fields, including education, technology, trading, and the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Davido rose to fame in 2012 after he released ‘Dami Duro,’ the second single from his debut album ‘Omo Baba Olowo.’

Gospel singer Dare Melody loses wife

Gospel singer Dare Melody announced the death of his wife, Adedoyin Odunuga, on his Instagram page.

The gospel singer described his wife as a woman of virtue, noting that the grieving process would take years.

He said God was unquestionable, hence the need to give thanks for everything.

He wrote: “We mourn the demise of our Chairman, Evang. Dare Melody’s wife. It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the transition to the eternal rest of our beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend, Mrs Adedoyin Odunuga, nee Odagi. She died early this morning, on the 24th of October 2024. You Will Forever be in our hearts. R.I.P.”

Sola Sobowale’s daughter’s wedding

Actress Sola Sobowale announced on her Instagram page that her daughter is preparing to marry her lover.

She celebrated her daughter and expressed joy that her daughter found someone to spend the rest of her life with.

Sobowale wrote, “My baby found her forever person. My heart is overwhelmed with joy. I’ve gained a son—a wonderful, inspiring young man. All the glory be to God. I love you both.”

The 58-year-old actress shot to stardom in ‘The Village Headmaster’, ‘Mirror in the Sun’, and the Yoruba film ‘Asewo To Re Mecca.’

Kanayo O Kanayo concerned about military checkpoints

Veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo voiced his discontent on Instagram about the numerous police and military checkpoints on South East roads.

Kanayo narrated his experience travelling smoothly on the Lagos-Ibadan express road despite the frequent checkpoints and harassment he encountered on South East roads.

He questioned the motives behind the excessive militarisation and policing in the South East, asking whether the South East was still part of Nigeria.

He said: “I left the Felele Olorunsogo area of Ibadan this morning at about 7.15, and this is precisely 8.15, and I am in Lagos. I found out one thing. Over 80 kilometres, I didn’t see one checkpoint, one police checkpoint or an Army checkpoint. Have you ever plied the Onitsha/Enugu express road? Did you ever count the number of police checkpoints or military checkpoints on Enugu-Onitsha Road?

“Why is the South East militarised and policed that you cannot go for more than 200 meters without a police checkpoint? I need to ask this question because the delay in journeys and humiliation people go through needs to be pointed out. What is the number of police checkpoints and collection points? They humiliate our people so badly that most times, people in the vehicle are asked to come down and hands up. Is this hatred? Is this dislike? This is not good. Is the South East still part of Nigeria?”

The 62-year-old actor began his career in 1982 with productions by the Nigerian Television Authority. He appeared in the 1987 television series Things Fall Apart and Checkmate.

AFRIMA President loses wife

Mike Dada, President of The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), announced the death of his wife, Modupe Temitope Dada, on his Instagram page.

Modupe died at Dutchess International Hospital in Lagos after a brief illness.

He described his late wife as a devoted and loving wife and mother who dedicated her life to her family and Africa.

He said, “It is with immeasurable grief that the Dada family confirms the passing of our wife and sister, Modupe Temitope Dada, aka Dupsy, Mama Africa, at Dutchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, on Saturday, October 19, 2024. She was a faithful and loving wife and mother indeed. She lived in the banking and entertainment industry and gave us the affection and compassion we have come to love so much.

“The family submits to the will of the Almighty God and asks for prayers and support of kind-hearted individuals during this difficult time. She always put her family and Africa first. Her passing has left a void that will be impossible to fill.”

For the late Modupe, a service of songs took place on 23 October at Grace Assembly, Oregun-Ikeja, Lagos, while the farewell service occurred on 24 October at the same venue, followed by a private interment.

Modupe was survived by her husband, two children, and siblings.

Oluwadolarz alleged sex-for-music promotion

Skit maker Olamide ‘Oluwadolarz’ Ogunleye, known as Oluwadolarz, alleged that a music producer said he’d promote his song in exchange for sexual favours.

Oluwadolarz, on his Instagram story, added that the promoter insisted on having sex with him before he endorsed his songs.

Oluwadolarz wrote: “You will promote my songs. Endorse my music. Help me top the chart. But first, I bent over and made you enter my Yansh. E.n.k.r, sir.”

Oluwadolarz, a comedian, dabbled in music, releasing songs such as ‘Fuchor Me’, ‘Available’,’ Col’, ‘Halle’, and others.

Don Jazzy, D’banj’s float football clubs

Lagos Liga, Nigeria’s premier private football league, unveiled Don Jazzy’s ‘Supremos FC’ and D’banj’s ‘Koko FC.’

Lagos Liga announced that both clubs registered to compete in the league, which will kick off in December.

Don Jazzy and D’banj launched their football clubs alongside their colleague, Burna Boy, who established a football academy for boys aged 4 to 21.

In August, Burna Boy unveiled the ‘Burna Boy Football Academy,’ which included training centres across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

Supremos FC and Koko FC joined ten other teams in the Lagos Liga league that promised a competitive venue for non-professional players and football veterans in high-stakes matches.

Ayra Starr stance on fellow musician

Singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, known as Ayra Starr, expressed her desire to date only a billionaire who would sponsor her luxurious lifestyle during an interview with Rolling Stone.

The 22-year-old declared that even in an alternate reality of her own making, she wouldn’t date anyone in the music industry.

The ‘Rush’ hitmaker said: “In the dream world, it wouldn’t be somebody in the industry. Probably just like a billionaire. On a yacht. In Dubai. In a thong. It is hard because you have to be very careful about who you give your energy to. And I’m so happy I wasn’t before I started music.

“I didn’t know what I was missing. So now that I waited this long to date people, I have very high standards. If it’s hard to meet, it will be bye-bye. But also, I don’t have time for myself; talk less of a boy.”

Ayra Starr rose to fame in 2021 with her eponymous debut extended play and its hit track ‘Away.’ Last month, she stated that she had never fallen in love.

Aunty Ramota rendered homeless

Actress Ramota Adetu, known as Aunty Ramota, said she is homeless due to her management stealing her money.

She made the allegation in a viral video while crying about her financial struggles. Aunty Ramota stated that she had been homeless after her relative asked her to move out of her former apartment.

“I’m currently homeless. The lady I was staying with got married last month and asked me to leave because her husband was uncomfortable with me staying there. The man who was building my house stopped due to personal issues. To make things worse, my management stole all the money I worked for and deleted all my social media accounts. They kept cheating me despite working hard. I don’t have enough to rent a place right now,” she said.

However, in a statement on her Instagram page, it was revealed she was acceptable and not homeless, contrary to her claims in the viral video.

The statement read: “Aunty Ramota is fine. She is not stranded or homeless. She is happy with her family. Yes, her money was mismanaged and abused. We should understand that Ramota has special needs and can struggle to express herself properly.

“She has a perfect memory and knows when she is being mistreated. She has always had and will always have the support of her junior siblings.”

Jumoke George’s expose

Actress Jumoke George revealed in an interview on Oyinmomo TV that her dark complexion and her refusal to trade sex for roles caused her to stay away from the film industry for 14 years.

She explained that her troubles began when approximately 20 to 30 executives sought sexual favours in exchange for roles.

She said: “My dark complexion was not the only setback I faced in my career. Another reason why I did not get movie roles for like 14 years is my refusal to sleep around. When directors complained that I was too dark, I would tell them to add lighting to the scene to make me look lighter. You can’t push me to do something I do not want. I will glow with this skin till old age, and I will not forget that black does not crack.

“I started issues when about 20 to 30 executives wanted sex in exchange for roles. And I said, as long as God exists, I would not find myself in such space. I didn’t get any movie roles for three years, and I did not understand what was happening until I saw one of our directors at Feminine Cafe at LTV 8 and asked him why he no longer called me for work. He then told me their group of directors had decided not to give me roles, and I was like, why? He said it was because you refused to sleep with them. I just started crying, and when I got home, I prayed to God to take control.”

George began her teenage career by performing in a stage drama with the National Television Authority (NTA) in Ibadan. She later joined a drama troupe sponsored by Victor Ashaolu at NTA Ibadan.

Seyi Law spoke on competition in comedy industry

During an interview on the Hip TV program’ Trending, ‘ comedian Oluwaseyitan Aletile, aka Seyi Law, it was declared that he faced no competition in the comedy industry.

He said comedy icons like Alibaba, Julius Agwu, Basketmouth, and AY served as his benefactors, leaving no reason for them to compete with him.

He emphasised that, as a Yoruba person, he could not compete against those who had supported him in the past.

The Ondo-born comedian said: “At some point in the comedy industry, there was no rift, and there wasn’t any reason to start categorising the comedians. I have played with everybody, and I still respect everybody. We respect the likes of Alibaba. At some point, I had to go on a comedy tour with Julius Agwu, who didn’t discriminate against me. I’ve covered events for Basketmouth. He has paid me for shows. I’ve also worked with AY.

“And as a Yoruba person, we don’t disrespect anybody who has given us food. So, they are all highly respected. I respect them a lot. And no matter their differences, they’re still my senior colleagues in the business. And they have not had reasons to compete with me. So, anywhere you place me on the ranking is okay by me. I don’t want to be dragging ranking with anybody in the industry. As long as we are all doing fine, kudos. Most importantly, we must not allow the industry to suffer.”

Portable vs VeryDarkMan

Controversial singer Portable and social media influencer Martins ‘VeryDarkMan’ Otse exchanged harsh words on social media after Portable allegedly assaulted a man.

In a viral video, Portable and his friends assaulted a man in a toilet during the just concluded Felabration event in Lagos.

In response, VeryDarkMan posted an Instagram video demanding the arrest of singer Portable for his violent behaviour, which he tagged as an injustice.

VeryDarkMan also disclosed that the assaulted man was hospitalised due to multiple injuries sustained from the attack.

He said, “Imagine what Portable did to this helpless guy. Is this fair? Why is he treating him like an animal? Is this even right?” The guy you beat is seriously injured and is in the hospital. The bill is over N700,000. He broke his hand and leg.

“The guy told me that he is scared of his safety. I will write a petition about this. Except if this country has no law, you will go unpunished. You think you can abuse power because you are a celebrity?”

However, in a video posted on his Instagram, Portable claimed he could confront VeryDarkMan one-on-one and recounted the events leading to their faceoff.

He stated that VeryDarkMan had damaged the business of the influential individuals who typically provided him and other Nigerian entertainers with financial support.

He stated, “Online madness differs from real-life madness. I bent you, I mended you. I crippled you. I stood as a one-person battalion. When I held you. You threatened me using Abuja. Ask about me in Maraba Nyanya or Babangida Market; inquire about the Lagos boy.

“My fans, you should have recognised the person I was fighting. We engaged in a one-on-one battle, man-to-man. He had accepted payment for five shows and then disappeared with my money for six months. That man took money for my shows. Are you my manager?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

