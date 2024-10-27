On 11 September 2009, Chimuanya “Aroma” Ufodike etched his name into Nigerian television history by becoming the first—and to date, only—contestant to win the grand prize of 10 million Naira on the Nigerian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

His remarkable achievement set a milestone for the show, which resonated nationwide and was celebrated as an iconic moment of triumph on one of Nigeria’s most widely followed intellectual programmes.

A native of Nnewi in Anambra State and a 36-year-old businessman in the steel industry, Ufodike’s love for knowledge became evident as he advanced through the show’s challenging questions.

In an impressive display of strategy, he held off using any lifelines until the 14th question, valued at N5 million, when he opted for “ask the audience.” His sharp wit and calculated approach showcased a mastery of quiz strategy that captivated viewers.

Tension

The question that propelled him to the final stage was, “Which of these is the name of a British football club?” After using his 50/50 lifeline, Ufodike confidently answered, securing his place for the grand prize question.

The tension in the studio was palpable as host Frank Edoho revealed the final question: “Professor Maathai Wangari won the Nobel Prize for which of these?” Unsure of the answer, Ufodike turned to his last lifeline, “Phone a friend.”

Despite technical issues making his friend’s response challenging, Edoho repeated the answer. Trusting his friend’s guidance, Ufodike chose “peace” as his final answer, confirmed correct after an excruciating pause.

Celebration

The announcement of his win sparked jubilant celebrations nationwide, with viewers applauding his achievement on the highly esteemed show.

This PREMIUM TIMES’ checks reveal that a throwback snippet shared on social media has sparked nostalgic celebrations among Nigerians and fans of the iconic show.

In interviews following his victory, Ufodike credited his success to his passion for reading—he reads almost anything he encounters except novels. His habit of consuming documentaries, news, and sports content was critical to his exceptional performance.

As for his plans for the prize money, Ufodike shared that he intended to invest in his steel business and provide for his family, especially his mother. He remained humble about his win, acknowledging that while N10 million may not be life-changing for everyone, it was meaningful for him and his loved ones.

Ufodike now works in HR and serves as chief growth officer at Cloudenly, a platform offering HR, payroll, and people operations solutions.

