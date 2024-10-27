Four officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) risk losing their jobs over allegations of bribery linked to controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky.

In September, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Bobrisky, in an audio leaked by social media influencer Martins ‘VDM’ Otse, alleged that he bribed NCoS officials to serve his six-month prison sentence in a private apartment.

Bobrisky was sentenced to six months imprisonment on 12 April for abusing the Naira and was released from prison on 5 August.

In addition to the NCoS bribery claims, Bobrisky alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) collected a N15 million bribe to drop money laundering charges against him.

These allegations prompted an investigation by the House of Representatives and led the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to establish a special investigative panel.

Indicted officials

In its Sunday report, the Punch newspaper stated that the investigative panel, chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Magdalena Ajani, submitted its findings to Minister Tunji-Ojo, resulting in the indictment of four correctional officers.

The panel recommended disciplinary action against the officials based on the NCoS’s conditions of service, civil service rules, and other relevant laws.

The officials include Ben Rabbi-Freeman, former Controller of Corrections; Michael Anugwa, Deputy Controller of Corrections for Kirikiri Medium Security; retired DCC Balogun Sikiru, formerly in charge of the Maximum Security Custodial Centre; and DCC Sikiru Kamoru Adekunle, who headed the Maximum Security Custodial Centre.

Some of the indicted officials were among those suspended in September in connection with the bribery investigation. The suspensions were implemented to ensure an impartial inquiry, and the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board assured the public that the findings would be transparent.

The Punch reported: “One of those recommended for sanctions is a former Controller of Corrections, Ben Rabbi-Freeman. He was accused of effecting the transfer of Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju without proper documentation of Form 5 and Form 5A from the Medium-Security Custody Centre to the Maximum-Security Custodial Centre on 22 April, over four months of the transfer date, and after the inmate had ended his imprisonment term; backdating the transfer documentation about 1a and 1b above.

“Causing the in-charge Ikoyi Custodial Centre, in-charge Medium-Security Custodial Centre, and in-charge Maximum-Security Custodial Centre to sign backdated transfer documents about Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju. In addition, the Deputy Controller of Corrections who was in charge of the Kirikiri Medium Security, Micheal Anugwa, claimed during a parliamentary inquiry that he had not been suspended despite an official order from the Minister of Interior, was recommended for disciplinary action.”

The panel found Anugwa culpable for admitting Bobrisky into the Medium Security Custodial Centre on 12 April without the required documentation or proper transfer paperwork.

“DCC Balogun Sikiru (retd) — formerly in charge of Maximum Security Custodial Centre for receiving Bobrisky into the Maximum Security Custodial Centre without the relevant documentation on 22 April and without the necessary transfer documentation, and DCC Sikiru Kamoru Adekunle who was in charge of the Maximum Security Custodial Centre for backdating the transfer documentation about receiving of Okuneye Idris into the Maximum Security Custodial Centre on April 22, 2024, which was a period he was yet to resume as the in-charge of the Maximum Security Custodial Centre.”

Fresh charges

Additionally, the panel recommended that Bobrisky face charges of defamation and other criminal offences for damaging the NCoS’s reputation with false allegations.

Furthermore, the panel urged the State Security Services (SSS) to investigate whether Bobrisky, directly or through intermediaries, bribed officials from the EFCC or NCoS.

Moreover, the panel advised that Bobrisky be prosecuted for corrupt practices if the SSS investigation confirms that he bribed personnel from the NCoS or the anti-graft agency.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service should file defamation suits against Bobrisky under sections 373-375 of the Criminal Code Act for his false claims about bypassing the prison system, tarnishing the institution’s reputation.

“The SSS should be requested to investigate whether Bobrisky, directly or through a proxy, bribed EFCC or NCoS officials. If substantiated, Bobrisky should face charges for bribing public officials under the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act.”

Earlier, this newspaper reported that the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) apprehended Bobrisky at the Seme border while attempting to leave the country.

This arrest comes amid an ongoing House of Representatives investigation into bribery allegations levelled against the crossdresser.

Bobrisky is held in custody at the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

