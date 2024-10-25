Canadian-Nigerian actor, screenwriter, film producer and director Pascal Atuma has partnered with the Katsina State government to develop a football academy.

Atuma announced the partnership in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

Justifying the initiative, he said it is a quest to nurture young talents in Nigeria. Having garnered years of experience in the talent industry, spanning film, television, music, and football, the filmmaker said he recognises the importance of support in unlocking youthful potential.

Atuma, the co-chairman and co-founder of Tabic Football Club, says this collaborative effort aims to discover and cultivate Nigeria’s hidden football gems in Katsina State. It will provide them with resources such as state-of-the-art training facilities and expertise from experienced coaches to reach their full potential and become world-class athletes.

He said, ‘‘While some societies have made significant strides in talent development, Nigeria must also prioritise empowering its abundant young talent. This conviction drives my excitement about our innovative tripartite partnership between Tabic Sporting Outfit, the Katsina State Ministry of Youths & Sports Development/Katsina Football Academy and Bondy Football Academy, Paris, France.

“Together, we will identify and develop raw talent through a transparent and merit-based selection process, provide top-tier training and mentorship, and foster international exposure and opportunities. This partnership embodies our commitment to empowering Nigeria’s youth and shaping the future of football excellence.”

During the last meeting, where the details of the agreement were discussed, the filmmaker said the Katsina State government was represented by the Commissioner for Youth & Sports Development, Lawal Aliyu Zakari, Sani Mustapha Bello (Chairman Sports Committee, Katsina State House of Assembly) and Ahmed Mohammed (Chairman- Katsina Football Academy)

Bondy Academy was represented by its CEO, Aacim Zahiri, the Sports Director, Jamel Zahiri and the Co-Founder/Director, Mahamadou Yate.

More details

The partnership aims to discover and develop new and young football talents in Katsina State and Nigeria as a whole.

During the meeting held at the Bondy Academy headquarters in Paris, France, the Katsina State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Lawal Aliyu Zakari, explained its commitment to the project as a mandate by the Executive Governor of the state, Dikko Umaru Radda will seek out and form strategic partnerships across the globe to develop youths and sports.

‘‘I thanked the state delegation and the Bondy Academy group for committing to the partnership. By empowering Nigeria’s youth, this partnership seeks to shape the future of football excellence, producing the next generation of African global stars like Victor Osihmen, Ademola Lookman, and Moses Simon.

This partnership represents a new dawn for youth and sports development in Katsina State, Nigeria, and Africa, and its potential impact is substantial. With the right support and resources, Nigeria’s young talents can shine on the global stage, inspiring a new generation of African global stars,’’ the filmmaker noted in the statement.

