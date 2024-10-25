PREMIUM TIMES reported that the embattled crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and controversies, was arrested by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at Seme Border, Benin Republic, on Monday.

While earlier reports suggested that Bobrisky was hospitalised after complaining of breast pain while in custody, the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) has debunked these claims.

On Wednesday, Vanguard Newspaper reported that the crossdresser was rushed to the police hospital in Falomo, Lagos, after experiencing severe breast pain while held at the Alagbon police station.

The report alleged that Bobrisky’s trip to the hospital was orchestrated to facilitate his transfer to the Special Fraud Unit (SFU) under the Lagos State Police Command, claiming that efforts were made to avoid public attention.

The Vanguard report stated that Bobrisky had been transported by police ambulance and remained on a stretcher during the journey, accompanied by a female nurse and an armed officer. It also suggested that the hospital trip was a cover to move him under the guise of a medical emergency.

False

However, the Lagos FCID Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Aminat Mayegun, spoke exclusively to Premium Times and denied the claims. When contacted on Thursday, the FCID PPRO described the health report as “false,” stating that Bobrisky was neither ill nor hospitalised.

Ms Mayegun clarified, “We are not investigating Bobrisky; he was handed over to us by immigration. We saw the report about Bobrisky being hospitalised due to breast pain. How? He is not experiencing any breast pain. We are responsible for him at the moment. It is completely untrue. He is not experiencing any health issues. That never happened.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

When asked about Bobrisky’s current situation and if he would be moved from the FCID, Mayegun hinted that “there would be updates soon” but emphasised that, for now, Bobrisky “remains under their care without any health concerns.”

Failed escape

Recall that Bobrisky’s troubles began on Sunday when he attempted to cross the border. This newspaper reported that witnesses saw him arrive at the Seme Border post in a black SUV around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

Though initially stopped by Port Health officials, he continued driving until he reached the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) checkpoint, where his passport raised suspicions.

A surveillance officer, Yusuf, noticed that the individual in the vehicle was Bobrisky, prompting further scrutiny. The immigration controller was informed, and Bobrisky was taken in for questioning. The crossdresser’s lawyer later arrived at Seme to seek an explanation for his arrest, and by 4 p.m. (Monday), Bobrisky was transferred to Lagos for further investigation.

NIS later confirmed Bobrisky’s arrest in an Instagram post on Monday, with Public Relations Officer Kenneth Udo stating that he was intercepted at the border because he was “a person of interest” in matters of public concern and is “under interrogation.”

FG Panel, Reps investigations

In April, Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in prison for Naira mutilation, with rumours suggesting he received preferential treatment, such as staying in luxury accommodations outside the prison.

On Monday, a federal panel set up by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, released a report dismissing claims that Bobrisky stayed outside the prison but highlighting issues within the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The panel confirmed that Bobrisky received special privileges in custody, including a furnished single cell, restricted family visits, and self-feeding arrangements, possibly due to corruption within the prison system.

The panel also discovered that Ben Freeman, the former NCoS Lagos controller, ordered Bobrisky’s transfer from the Ikoyi Custodial Centre to the Medium Maximum Centre. While legal, the transfer paperwork was backdated and violated specific NCoS regulations. The panel recommended special provisions for handling unique cases like Bobrisky’s in the future.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives Joint Committees, established in September, visited the EFCC and Kirikiri Prison to investigate Bobrisky’s detention after his April sentencing. In the video released by Channels Television, officials from the Nigerian Correctional Service welcomed them.

The House Committee on Reformatory Institutions Chairman, Chinedu Ogah, questioned a prison officer, seeking clarity on where Bobrisky was taken after his court appearance and whereabouts on specific dates. The committee chairman noted that their goal was to verify if Bobrisky served his sentence and added that it would present a full report to the public after reviewing the EFCC and the correctional service findings.

Also, the Chairman of the House Committee on Financial Crimes, Ginger Onwusibe, added that while contradictions were observed, the committee would assess all reports and present its findings to the National Assembly. He pointed out that the committee is also awaiting the outcome of an internal investigation by the NCoS, which suspended some staff members.

Background

Bobrisky’s arrest occurred while he was entangled in multiple legal controversies. The internet sensation was accused of paying ₦15 million to evade money laundering charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). These allegations surfaced when social media influencer Martins Otse, or VeryDarkMan (VDM), leaked an audio recording allegedly capturing Bobrisky admitting to the payment.

The crossdresser denied these accusations, claiming the audio was manipulated. He further mentioned that notable figures such as human rights lawyer Femi Falana and his son, singer Falz, tried to secure a presidential pardon for him during his time in custody. While he served time at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, there were rumours that Bobrisky was not in standard prison conditions. He said he had access to a private apartment, possibly arranged by an influential figure.

Alongside the bribery claims, Bobrisky remains under investigation by a committee from the House of Representatives, the EFCC, and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS). He was summoned for questioning after VDM’s revelations but did not show up due to health reasons.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

