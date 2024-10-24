Esinjemiyotan Atsepoyi, the wife of popular Nigerian comedian Mr Jollof, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, demanding N500 million in damages.

Mr Jollof made this known in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The suit, filed on 27 September at the Delta State High Court in Effurun, is a response to what Mrs Atsepoyi claimed were defamatory posts made by VeryDarkMan on Instagram between 15 and 19 September.

Alleged defamation claims

The lawsuit, outlined in a writ of summons and statement of claim, centres around allegations that VeryDarkMan used his Instagram account to accuse Mrs Atsepoyi of committing adultery with a “Yahoo boy” and “several politicians.”

These actions, according to VeryDarkMan, were intended to help her husband, Mr Jollof, secure a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) position in the Delta State government.

In another Instagram post, VeryDarkMan further suggested that Mr Jollof should conduct a DNA test to verify the paternity of one of their children. The controversial whistleblowerclaimed to have witnesses to support his accusations, adding that he was ready for any legal action his posts might provoke.

These allegations, according to the lawsuit, were “viewed by millions of people online,” including many of Mrs Atsepoyi’s clients and potential customers. The statement of claim stated that the defamatory content “lowered the Claimant in the estimation of right-thinking members of society” and has caused her “pain, embarrassment, hate, contempt, and ridicule.”

Legal demands

In the claim, Mrs Atsepoyi is seeking N500 million as compensation for the damage done to her reputation and business. She is also asking the court for an order directing VeryDarkMan to publicly apologise in at least two national newspapers and on all his social media platforms.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The claimant prayed the court for: “A declaration that the Defendant (VeryDarkMan) did defame the Claimant in his online publication of 15th, 16th, and in the early hours of 19th September 2024.

“An order of this Honourable Court directing the Defendant to pay the sum of N500,000,000.00 (Five Hundred Million Naira) as general damages. An order directing the Defendant to publish an apology to the Claimant in two national dailies and all his social media handles. An order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant from further making any defamatory publication against the Claimant.”

Additionally, Mrs Atsepoyi prayed for an injunction to prevent VeryDarkMan from making any further defamatory statements against her, directly or through his associates.

Professional damages

Mrs Atsepoyi, who has been married to Mr Jollof since 2014, is an accomplished event planner. According to the suit, her business, which generates oover N100 million annually, has taken a significant hit due to the allegations.

The lawsuit claimed that after the defamatory publications by VDM, her business was bombarded with “negative insults” and harmful comments from clients and the general public. The claim included screenshots of these comments as evidence.

The lawsuit described how the defamatory publications have also affected her family, particularly her children, who have faced ridicule from their peers. Mrs. Atsepoyi’s relationship with her in-laws and her husband has also been allegedly strained due to the accusations.

According to the statement of claim, Mrs Atsepoyi had no prior personal interaction with VeryDarkMan before these defamatory posts, which she describes as “false and malicious.”

Despite her solicitor’s letter, dated 19 September, demanding a retraction, VeryDarkMan allegedly refused to remove the posts or issue an apology, prompting the legal action.

VDM reacted to the lawsuit with ridicule on Wednesday, mockingly referring to Mr Jollof as “You be mumu,” meaning, “You are a foolish man.”

The public has been divided over the ongoing feud, with social media users expressing various opinions on the legal battle.

Background

The defamation suit between VeryDarkMan, Mr Jollof, and Mrs Atsepoyi arose from accusations made by VDM during a public feud with the comedian.

The controversial activist initially criticised Mr Jollof’s qualifications for being appointed as a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. He argued that Mr Jollof, who promotes betting and has been seen smoking hashish and other drugs publicly, should not hold a position meant to inspire the youth. To support his argument, VDM shared videos of Mr Jollof endorsing betting and claimed that such actions were inappropriate for someone in a public office.

In response, Mr Jollof accused VDM of clout-chasing, mocking him for not securing endorsements despite his social media influence. He also accused VDM of insulting his wife, Mrs Atsepoyi, and retaliated by attacking VDM’s mother, calling him a product of a broken home. He further insulted VDM, alleging that he was gay and transgender, and threatened to deal with him if they met in public.

In return, VDM escalated the situation by digging and claiming that Mrs Atsepoyi engaged in extramarital affairs with top officials to secure her husband’s SSA position. This back-and-forth has resulted in a public and legal dispute between the parties. The activist also claimed that the media personality caught his wife at the Cocoa Butterfly Hotel in Ogborowke, leaving him in tears. He added that Mr Jollof allegedly shouted outside the hotel, went in and allegedly took his wife home. These accusations sparked significant controversy online.

In response, Mrs Atsepoyi, through her lawyers, issued a cease and desist letter, demanding a public apology and retraction within 24 hours. Her legal team argued that VDM’s remarks were false, defamatory, and designed to damage her reputation and marriage.

The letter emphasised that the couple had been happily married since 2014, without scandal, and noted the negative impact on Mrs Atsepoyi’s event planning business. The situation escalated further when VDM’s home address was leaked online, forcing him to flee to a different location for safety.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

