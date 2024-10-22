More details have emerged on how popular cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, was arrested on Seme Border on Monday.

Witnesses told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Bobrisky arrived at the departure axis of the border post around 1.30 a.m. on Monday in a black SUV Mercedes Benz.

According to the sources, Bobrisky was first stopped by Port Health officials on duty, but the driver did not stop until he got to the Immigration checkpoint.

“Idris handed over his passport to the driver for stamping at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) post.

“The immigration surveillance officer, identified as Yusuf, while going through the passport, detected that the person inside the vehicle was Bobrisky.

“He called the most senior officer on duty to the scene, and they secretly invited the Controller of Immigration, Seme Command, Muhammad Adamu.

“The surveillance officer then went back to invite Bobrisky for capturing in order to stamp the passport.

“On getting to the surveillance unit for capturing, he was taken to the controller’s office for questioning,” a source told NAN.

Another source told NAN that Bobrisky’s lawyer later came to Seme to inquire why he was arrested by the personnel of the immigration command.

“Bobrisky stayed inside the controller’s office until 4.00 p.m., when he was taken to Lagos State Command of NIS for further investigation,” the source said.

Images of Bobrisky, 33, surfaced earlier while he was in custody of border officials.

NAN recalls that NIS on Monday confirmed the arrest of Bobrisky on the Seme Border.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Kenneth Udo, said Bobrisky was arrested because he “is a person of interest over recent issues of public concern”.

Mr Udo, in a statement issued in Abuja, said, “In keeping with its commitment to securing the borders, NIS intercepted Bobrisky at the Seme Border over an attempt to exit the country.”

Interrogation

The statement also disclosed that the 33-year-old controversial figure is currently being questioned and is regarded as a person of interest due to his connection to several high-profile public matters.

Mr Udo confirmed that Bobrisky is being held for further questioning and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for continued investigation.

“The Service wishes to inform the public that Okuneye Idris is a person of interest over recent issues of public concern.

“He is undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action. The Service assures the public that it will continue to be civil and professional in its statutory responsibility of manning the country’s borders,” the statement read.

Bobrisky hands over passport

A source at the Nigerian-Benin Republic border confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES earlier that Bobrisky was intercepted during the night and was transported to Lagos by the next morning.

The source further disclosed that Bobrisky had handed over his passport to someone in an attempt to leave Nigeria discreetly.

However, immigration officials immediately recognised his name and ordered him to disembark from the vehicle for questioning, the source revealed.

FG panel investigations

In April, Bobrisky was convicted of naira mutilation and sentenced to six months in prison. However, there have been persistent rumours that Bobrisky received special privileges while serving his sentence, including staying outside prison, in luxury accommodations.

In a development on Monday, a federal investigative panel set up by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, submitted a report addressing these allegations. The report determined that there is no evidence suggesting that Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, resided outside the Correctional Service Centre during his six-month imprisonment. The panel’s findings were presented to the minister by Magdalene Ajani, who highlighted several issues within the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCos).

The panel report also indicated that Bobrisky received numerous privileges while in custody, including access to a furnished single cell, family visits in restricted areas, and even self-feeding arrangements. Ajani noted, “He enjoyed privileges that may have been financially induced by corrupt practices among correctional officers.”

Further investigation revealed that the decision to transfer Bobrisky from the Ikoyi custodial centre to the Medium Maximum Centre was made by Ben Freeman, the then controller of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCos) Lagos Command.

According to the report, the state controller has the legal authority to transfer inmates within the same state, the transfer lacked proper documentation initially and was later backdated, violating Sections 168 and 169 of the NCoS standing order and Section 16 4(a)(b) of the NCos Act, 2019. The panel’s president suggested that future provisions should consider the unique circumstances of cases like Bobrisky’s.

Background

Bobrisky’s arrest comes amidst ongoing investigations and controversies surrounding his legal battles. The internet celebrity’s recent allegations stem from claims that he paid N15 million to avoid money laundering charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The allegations first gained traction after social media influencer Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan (VDM) leaked an audio recording purportedly of Bobrisky admitting to the payment.

The crossdresser, however, denied these claims, asserting that the audio was manipulated and mentioning that high-profile figures, including Human Rights activist, Femi Falana and his son, Singer Falz, attempted to secure a ‘presidential pardon’ during his time in custody.

While serving his sentence at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, there were claims that he did not spend his time in typical conditions and instead had access to a private apartment, allegedly facilitated by an “influential godfather”

In addition to the bribery allegations, Bobrisky is under investigation by a Committee of the House of Representatives, the EFCC, and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS). He was summoned for questioning following VDM’s revelations but failed to appear due to health reasons.

(NAN)

