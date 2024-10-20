Davido and Wizkid nightclub snub

Davido and Wizkid snubbed each other when they met in the same nightclub in London, UK. In viral footage, the singers ignored each other while partying inside the club.

Davido had already been partying in the nightclub when Wizkid walked in with his crew, but they didn’t exchange pleasantries.

In the footage, the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner left the club shortly after entering, while Davido continued his party.

Reacting to the incident on his X page, Wizkid wrote, “Everybody dey find Big Wizzy” which means ” Everybody is looking for Big Wizzy.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Wizkid and Davido reignited their long-standing beef for the second time this year in October.

Women control entertainment industry – Bovi

Comedian Bovi Ugboma, known as Bovi, disclosed during an interview on TVC’s ‘Your View’ that women controlled the entertainment industry.

Bovi noted that women sometimes complained of inequality even in industries where they had dominated because they were accustomed to demanding equality.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said women were the biggest movie producers and suggested that young women entertainers, who had faced demands for sex from male producers in exchange for roles, should inform their established female colleagues in the industry.

He said, “Women need to understand that in areas where they are fighting for equality, sometimes, they may have conquered but because they are used to fighting [for equality], they don’t know that they’ve won. You talk about the entertainment industry and how can it help women. But I observed 10 or 15 years ago that women control the entertainment industry. So what are we talking about?

“I’m talking as far back as from the time of Amaka Igwe. The biggest box office hit is a woman, Funke Akindele. The second biggest box office hit is also a woman, Mo Abudu. They [women] are the biggest producers. Bolanle Austin-Peters is one of the biggest producers. Jade Osibero is one of the biggest directors since Kemi Adetiba. The biggest film festival is by Chioma Ode. So what are you saying?

“We also have the likes of Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, and Genevieve Nnaji. So you need to understand that, women are running the entertainment industry. So when I see young girls complaining about male producers demanding sex for roles, I’m like, ‘Yes, it’s true. But who have you cried to? Who have you spoken to? You [women] own the industry’.”

The 45-year-old comedian and actor started his career in April 2007 where he starred in the sitcom Extended Family, which he wrote and produced.

Chizzy Alichi and Asaba filmmakers

Actress Chigozie ‘Chizzy’ Alichi, during an interview on HipTV, stated that inadequate funding and obstacles to quality production, among other issues, challenged filmmakers in Asaba, Delta State.

The alumna of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) emphasised that filmmakers in other regions such as prioritised detail and props, while Asaba focused on mass production, leading to lower production values.

She noted that Asaba actors gained more popularity due to their low-budget films, which catered to a broader audience, including those in rural areas and lower-income communities who lacked access to streaming platforms or cinemas.

Chizzy Alichi urged Asaba filmmakers to improve their production quality to achieve mainstream recognition, as the industry had evolved beyond the current standards.

The Enugu-born said: “The only difference I see here is maybe in the making of the movie. Lagos tends to take their time especially the use of props. There in Asaba, we believe in mass production as e dey hot. Nollywood is everywhere.

“Most of the Asaba actors are more popular because they make the movie with a low budget. It goes to even the village women. Not everybody has time or money to come to the cinema, but those epic movies, even the market women, the hawkers, and the mechanics can. The world has gone past that kind of movie, they need to step it up a bit.”

The 30-year-old began her career in 2010 and took her first shot as an actress in a movie titled ‘Magic Money’, which featured Mercy Johnson and Bob-Manuel Udokwu.

Iyabo Ojo’s Best-Dressed Female

Filmmaker and actress Omoni Oboli announced on her Instagram page that her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, won the ‘Best-Dressed Female’ at her movie premiere, ‘Wives on Strike: The Uprising’, held at EbonyLife Place in Lagos.

She revealed that the mother-of-two received a cash prize of $1000 (N1.6 million) and Wanneka luxury hair.

She praised Iyabo for her impeccable fashion sense, describing her as a true fashion icon who lit up the premiere with class.

She wrote: “The results are in, Nigerian fashionistas brought their Creativity, A-game, and intentionality, and we are proud to announce that the Best Dressed Winner from #TheUprisingWOS3Premiere, Female category is Iyabo Ojo. You are indeed a special and true fashion icon. Congratulations Queen Mother, you lit up our world premiere with class.”

Oboli further announced fashion and lifestyle content creator Akin Faminu as Best Dressed Male. She said Faminu won a cash prize of $1000 (N1.6 million) and a Boz diamonds wristwatch.

‘The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3’ is a sequel to ‘Wives on Strike: The Revolution’, which followed a group of market women who took a stand against domestic violence after one of their own was beaten to death by her husband. This film, in turn, followed the 2016 classic, ‘Wives On Strike.’

The 46-year-old began her career in 1996 with her first movie role in ‘Bitter Encounter’, where she played a secretary.

Crazeclown vs skit making

Skit maker Emmanuel Iwueke, known as Crazeclown, said during an interview on Hip TV that skit-making had become a big industry, despite initially being underestimated by people who viewed it as mere entertainment.

He added that skit-makers had evolved, now engaging in music, movies, and shows.

“I just love that Skit-making is becoming a big industry now. People used to look down on the content industry because they feel like this is just people having fun online, but this is me saying that it takes a lot of work, creativity, a lot of time, and a lot of intellectual capacity for you to keep creating, being consistent, evolving. I’m seeing people from skit-making doing music, movies, and doing shows,” he said.

Crazeclown started his career in 2014 with his short skits on Instagram and YouTube, alongside OG Tega.

In the skit, which portrayed an exaggerated parent-son relationship in Nigeria, characterised by dramatic slaps, Crazeclown was known as Baba Ade while OG Tega played Ade.

Van Vicker marked his 21st wedding anniversary

Van Vicker marked his 21st wedding anniversary with his wife, Adjoa. On his Instagram page, Van Vicker reflected on their enduring relationship, describing marriage as a:bed of thorny roses.’

He expressed gratitude to God and praised his wife, Adjoa, for being by his side for 30 years.

He wrote: “Today is my 21st wedding anniversary. I am grateful to God. Marriage is a bed of thorny roses. It has extremely lovely times and trying moments. In all moments, The Will is key. Getting married to the ‘right’ person is critical (knowing the person substantially). Staying ‘in love’ is paramount (not just ‘loving’ your spouse)

“And finally for me, it’s ‘the desire’ to want to stay married (in the absence of abuse). The culminated effect of these 3 points may transcend those thorns in the roses. Prickly as they may be, however, the internal remedies are sufficient to let you move to the next day and the next and for years.

“Regardless of the thorns, love is still a beautiful thing. I have no regrets about being married and staying married. I pray for Grace to continue this beautiful struggle. I am blessed to have my wife, Adjoa Van Vicker, by my side all these years. I have known her for 30 years of life. Happy anniversary to us.”

The 47-year-old Ghanaian actor debuted in the television series ‘Sun City’, which portrayed university life.

Tega Dominic and Halleluyah Challenge

Tega Dominic disclosed on her X page she got healed of a severe toothache that troubled her for a month during gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey’s ‘Hallelujah Challenge.’

Hallelujah Challenge is an hour-long online praise program unto the Lord. The sessions of praise are held daily during designated periods every year, as God leads the convener, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey. Commencing at 11:59 PM, it features sessions of passionate praise and prayer.

Tega said Bassey’s word of knowledge about a woman suffering from toothache resonated with her, as she had been relying on daily injections to manage her pain.

She said after participating in the praise session, she woke up the next morning completely pain-free.

She wrote: “You guys heard the word of knowledge Nathaniel Bassey gave at night concerning the lady with toothache? It was for me guys I haven’t had peace for the past 1 month, I have been surviving the day by taking Diclofenac injections every day for the past 1week after taking out the tooth just to go by the day, I received my healing last night, this morning to confirm, no more pain, it’s gone people, Jesus works my healing is complete.”

Tega gained fame after participating in BBNaija season 6, also known as Big Brother Naija: Shine Ya Eye, which Hazel ‘Whitemoney’ Ono won.

Skales and Baby Mamas

Singer Skales, during an interview with BET Africa, revealed that he regretted not having baby mamas because he is now the only surviving member of his family’s bloodline.

He said the responsibility of continuing his family’s lineage hit him after the death of his mother in October 2022.

“Right now, I regret not having baby mamas because I am the only person in my family’s bloodline who is alive right now. So, the whole bloodline relies on me to produce right now. When my mother died, I realised that there is not much of my bloodline,” he said.

The singer married Precious Njeng-Njeng in May 2021, and they welcomed their first child in March 2023.

The 33-year-old began singing as an undergraduate at Lead City University, Ibadan, and gained fame with his debut single ‘Must Shine.’

Mr Macaroni vs children’s inappropriate skit

Skit maker and actor Mr Macaroni urged parents and guardians on his X page to exercise caution when involving children in content creation.

Mr Macaroni gave this advice after a video of children reenacting his popular ‘Daddy Wa’ skit sparked outrage online, with many deeming it inappropriate for kids.

In the video, the children wore adult-like attire, playing roles that mirrored Mr Macaroni’s sugar daddy character, an interested young lady, and his wife.

He expressed concerns about the skit’s potential impact on children’s perception of intimacy and relationships, emphasising the importance of showcasing their talents age-appropriately while prioritising their well-being and guidance over viral moments.

Mr Macaroni tweeted: “Dear parents and guardians, I understand the urge to make the most out of our uniquely talented children. I, however, strongly believe that we must apply caution while doing so. We must showcase their talents in ways appropriate for their respective ages.

“We must put our children first and groom them right. That way, we can develop the durability and longevity of their talent as opposed to a short viral moment. We owe them and our society that guidance. My love always.”

The 31-year-old, whose real name was Adebowale Adedayo, gained recognition for his online comedy skits and roles in films such as Ayinla, Aníkúlápó, Freedom Way, and Lisabi: The Uprising.

Oxlade and racial abuse in France

Singer Ikuforiji Olaitan, known as Oxlade, revealed during an interview on ‘The Datebizz podcast that the racial abuse he faced in France inspired the title of his debut album, ‘Oxlade From Africa.’

OFA (Oxlade From Africa) was Oxlade’s debut studio album released on 20 September through Troniq Music and Epic Records.

The album featured singers like Flavour, Dave, Fally Ipupa, Wande Coal, Ojahbee, Popcaan, Tomi Owó, and Bobi Wine. Production was handled by P.Priime, Dre Skull, Egar Boi, Puffy, DeeYasso, Timmy, T.U.C, Magicsticks, Ozedikus, Spax, The Kazes, and Ojahbee, TMXO.

He stated that the incident made him realise the existence of African stigma, citing the stark contrast between how Africans perceived themselves and how others perceived them abroad.

He recounted: “I decided to name my album ‘Oxlade From Africa’ because I was racially abused in France, precisely Monaco. That was what woke me up to be an African. It also made me realise that African stigma exists. In Africa, we see ourselves as normal human beings but outside Africa, they [foreigners] see us as monkeys, strange beings.”

The 27-year-old singer rose to prominence when he released ‘Away’, which appeared on Rolling Stone’s list of the 50 best songs of 2020.

Jide Kosoko’s appointment

Veteran actor Jide Kosoko announced on his Instagram page that he was appointed as the head of the Oteniya branch of the prestigious King Kosoko royal family in Lagos.

He revealed that he was presented with the Oloriebi in Council and was re-confirmed as the Ambassador of the family.

Kosoko wrote: “Officially, I am now the Head (Olori ebi) Oteniya branch of the King Kosoko Royal Family, as I was presented to the Oloriebi in Council yesterday, 12th of October. I have also been re-confirmed as the official Ambassador of the Family. I pray that Almighty God, In his infinite mercy, gives me the wisdom to contribute my quota to the unity and progress of the Family”.

The 70-year-old actor began his career as a child actor in 1964 in a television production named ‘Makanjuola’ and featured in several Nollywood movies in both English and Yoruba languages.

Odion Ighalo vs ex-wife

Nigerian footballer Odion Ighalo’s ex-wife, Sonia Adesuwa, asked him to send his account details to return the bride price the Saudi Pro League club Al-Wehda player paid to her family.

Sonia and Ighalo married in 2009 but parted ways in 2019. In 2021, they briefly reunited before their divorce in 2022. Since their split, they frequently clashed on social media.

In Nigerian culture, the bride price represents a significant component of traditional marriage, and its refund signifies the formal dissolution of the union.

In September, this newspaper reported that the footballer, who debuted for the Nigeria national team (Super Eagles) in March 2015 against Uganda, asked Sonia to “rest” following her repeated interference in his private affairs online.

However, Sonia alleged in a series of Instagram story posts that her father sponsored her marriage to Ighalo.

She wrote: “Who will help me beg them (Odion Ighalo) to send account details to return their bride price? I’m not doing this again has turned into trouble, and on top of N24, you (Ighalo) pay, and my parents even give you half of the money to use to take care of their only daughter, and you still want to be stressing me.

“You want my daddy to come from America over a marriage he sponsored? I wish this woman hadn’t hidden in Lagos; the palace would have settled this matter! Even in Ekpoma, she is on the run. The evil that men do. Esther 6:7. I stand on God’s word in Romans 12:19. They call it obsession, but I just hate that woman, and I’m allergic to witches. Thank God they know we don’t just rant on social media; we say things with our full chest.

“Thirteen years ago, I was on the verge of death from postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) a few hours after giving birth (a normal delivery without any medical conditions). I believe I died because when I woke up, I found myself in the operating room with five different machines attached to my body.

“I remember how his twin called me the day before, saying, ‘Sonia, don’t worry, I don’t carry it with my head; you will deliver safely.’ I didn’t fully understand what she meant by that. But truly, only a child who has trampled on lions and scorpions (Luke 10:19) survives such trials. I’m a living testimony. Thank you, Elohim, for the gift of life. Ughegbe-Nebo is grateful. A proud mom of two teenage boys.”

Why I stop my AI content- Jadrolita

Content creator Amadou ‘Jadrolita’ Elizabeth, known for her robotic machine content, disclosed that she stopped creating the content because she was diagnosed with a jawline tumour.

A jawline tumour refers to an abnormal growth or mass that is formed in the jaw or the surrounding tissues. These tumours could be either benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous) and could originate from different structures, such as bone, soft tissues, or salivary glands.

The TikTok star made the disclosure in a viral video after critics called her out for abandoning her content and starting to take on a girlfriend role for TikToker Peller.

She stated that she would undergo surgery to remove the tumour.

She said: “Let me tell you people what happened. I was told that I have a tumour here. I thought it was a teeth problem but it’s not teeth. The doctor said it was a tumour in my jawline. So the last time I went, they removed something from inside, like they opened it and took it from it to go and test what kind of tumour it is before I go for the main surgery.

“I haven’t gone for the main surgery but I heard that the result is out, so let’s see. I just pray it is not bad because it is spoiling my face. And those people that were saying I should go back to AI, did they not see that the face of the previous AI was fresh, there wasn’t whatever on her face? This new AI has ‘puff puff’, so I don’t know how they want me to do it. I don’t know but anyway, for all of you that are shouting, why are you shouting? Calm down.”

Portable vs Don Jazzy

Controversial singer Portable warned his senior colleague, Don Jazzy, to stop using him as a motivator for his signees.

The Ogun-born artist issued the warning after the Mavin Records boss donated N100 million to social media influencer Martins ‘VDM’ Otse’s non-governmental organisation (NGO).

In videos posted on his Instagram story, Portable asked Don Jazzy to send him money instead of using him as motivation for upcoming artists and his signees.

He said: “My fans, don’t let them deceive you until you die because the person who claims to be fighting for Nigeria is fighting for himself, and that’s why I’m fighting for myself. My fans, help me beg Don Jazzy to send me money as well because I’m in need, and I also bless those who don’t have it.

“Don’t send money to the unfortunate ones but to the fortunate ones. Don Jazzy, don’t use me to motivate your signees; help me bless me, please, I need help. Don’t use me to motivate your signees by showing how Portable is hustling for himself.”

The 30-year-old revealed that he reached out to Don Jazzy for support and potential collaboration but did not receive a response.

“I sent you (Don Jazzy) messages on Instagram, but you didn’t reply. Yet, you’re using me to motivate your signees. Please, don’t just use me for motivation—help me too by sending millions to my account. We’re both musicians. I’m a CEO like you, but I’m the street’s Don Jazzy, while you’re the industry’s Don Jazzy. They say money is like water, and I’ve got my keg ready. Tell me where the water is, so I can fetch mine.

“Don Jazzy, answer me now because if you don’t, the world will scatter. Music is business, and money is truly like water, but someone needs to show me where they’re getting it from. Don Jazzy didn’t reply to me on Instagram, and he didn’t help me. I had to help myself. He didn’t send me money, didn’t collaborate on a song to help me blow, and didn’t ask for my account number to send me N100 million.

“When I met D’banj at Timaya’s show, which Timaya invited me to with N10 million, D’banj gave me money and Timaya gave me dollars. Timaya called me and told me why Don Jazzy wouldn’t call me. Although D’banj didn’t collaborate with me, he advised me and gave me money. So why won’t Don Jazzy call me? Don Jazzy, call me, let’s collaborate so we can share money. Your signees aren’t as popular as I am; you’re the one sponsoring their lifestyle.”

Lasisi Elenu’s voice note to Buhari

Skit maker Lasisi Elenu posted a voice message on his Instagram page, expressing that he missed former President Muhammadu Buhari as hardship intensified under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Mr Buhari served as Nigeria’s president from 2015 to 2023 and was succeeded by Mr Tinubu, who assumed office on 29 May 2023.

In the voice note he sent privately to the ex-president, Lasisi Elenu said, “I missed you, sir. Boss, how was work and the family? I did not send you this message on behalf of anyone. I thought I owed it to myself and my family, and to be honest, I never thought I would be here doing this at this time.

“First, I don’t even know how to say this. I honestly don’t know how to go about this. I feel like I am just trying my best to keep myself and be as respectful. I miss you. I miss you, God. I miss you, God abeg, abeg. God help me, I miss you, sir.”

The Kwara-born did not provide any context for sending the message.

Lasisi Elenu, whose real name was Nosa Afolabi, gained recognition for his skits using a ‘wide mouth’ disguise filter during performances and on social media.

Primeboy sued police

Singer Owodunni ‘Primeboy’ Ibrahim filed a lawsuit against the Nigeria Police Force for violating his fundamental human rights related to the death of his friend, singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Punch newspaper reported that Primeboy’s lawyer, Akinpelu Ogunbona, stated in a press release that he filed the lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, against the police.

The suit sought, among other things, the removal of Primeboy’s name from the police wanted list.

The statement read: “Primeboy has sued the police via an originating motion filed before the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos on 11 October. He prayed to the court for a couple of reliefs, some of which included a declaration that the special police gazette bulletin issued by the office of the IGP declaring Primeboy wanted was a contravention of Primeboy’s right to respect for the dignity of his human person. Primeboy also prayed the court to delist his name from the wanted list amongst other prayers.”

On 4 October 2023, this newspaper reported that the Lagos State Police Command declared Primeboy wanted concerning Mohbad’s death investigation. However, Lagos State Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that Primeboy surrendered to the police on 5 October 2023.

In March, authorities rearrested and detained Primeboy, who faced accusations, including defamation of character, as alleged in a petition by Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi. He was later released.

Falz and threesome

Singer Folarin Falana, known as Falz, disclosed during an interview on the ‘Over The Top’ show that he attempted threesomes twice but met with no success.

A threesome involves three people engaging in sexual activity together. He said he gave up after the second experience and sought professional help to understand why his attempts did not go as expected.

He said, “What might be interesting to note is that I have only attempted it twice and they did not go well. The last time was about two years ago or so.

“After that second time, I was like I gave up. I spoke to some professionals about my experience and they said that the problem is that you are planning it. They said just let it happen.”

The 33-year-old human rights lawyer Femi Falana rose to fame after he released “Marry Me” featuring vocals from Poe and Yemi Alade.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

The UK-based Nigerian pastor and senior pastor of Salvation Proclaimer Ministries, also known as SPAC Nation, Tobi Adegboyega, caused a buzz on social media for partying with Davido.

In a viral video, Mr Adegboyega appeared at a London nightclub where Davido and Wizkid snubbed each other. The pastor and Davido sat at a table with several other people when Wizkid walked in with his entourage.

Mr Adegboyega is involved in numerous controversies, including issues surrounding his church’s finances, lifestyle, and allegations of an extramarital affair with a woman identified as Ezinne, the estranged wife of Super Eagles player Olanrewaju Kayode.

Netizens criticised the pastor, pointing out that after partying all night in a clubhouse, he would still mount the pulpit to preach.

The netizens remarked that while his followers quoted, “Do not judge, or you too will be judged” (Matthew 7:1), they also cited, “Do not be unequally yoked” (2 Corinthians 6:14) and “Bad company corrupts good character” (1 Corinthians 15:33)

Pastor Tobi after partying all night in a clubhouse will tomorrow mount d pulpit to preach His followers will say- Do not judge, or you too will be judged- Matthew 7:1 Same bible says Do not be unequally yoked- 2 Cor 6:14 Bad company corrupts good character- 1 Cor 15:33 pic.twitter.com/fWtTfUFvCz — Opeyemi Marcus (@ArakunrinSugar) October 19, 2024

😂 anybody wey sabi this Egbon for ologuneru in Ibadan those days go Dey laugh una. Imagine calling god of pastor Tobi to fight devil 😂, devil go too wipe you chord ! He’s a street smart guy from day1, Top boy ,puppi lomo ! https://t.co/8aYcGUmfv7 — Uńcle Marcus 🍫😋 (@marcus_tinie) October 19, 2024

Is that a pastor in a club??? With women Omo God get patience sha https://t.co/vUtn6E1Nsz — BIG AYO🔰 (@47kasz) October 19, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

