The Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, has donated ₦100 million to controversial activist Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), to support his newly launched non-profit organisation (NGO).

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the NGO – Martins Vincent Otse Initiative – raised over ₦35 million in donations just hours after its launch, with many of the contributions being small amounts in naira.

However, on Wednesday, VDM raised concerns after receiving a sudden alert for ₦100 million, just hours after confirming that his NGO had raised over ₦70 million.

The unexpected donation, initially without any identified sender, left the activist in shock. He expressed concern about the money as the transfer note did not initially name the sender. He also publicly called on his bank to investigate the source of the money.

However, the 30-year-old internet celebrity later confirmed that Don Jazzy sent the money.

Also, in a message sent on Thursday from his Instagram account @Supremos, Don Jazzy clarified that he sent the money to support the activist’s cause.

The “Dorobucci” crooner wrote, “Good morning, bro (VeryDarkMan). I just saw your post. I’m the one who sent the ₦100 million to support. I believe in what you’re doing and trust you to remain as transparent as you’ve always been. We really need that in this country. I wish you all the best with the project and more blessings to you. It’s not easy.”

Reacting to the revelation, an overwhelmed VDM responded, “Wait, what? Don Jazzy? Jesus Christ! Don Jazzy, bro, my God! You donated ₦100 million because you believe in me? Bro, I love you, man. Please, let me call you.”

A PREMIUM TIMES check confirmed that the ₦100 million donation was credited under Don Jazzy’s full name, ‘Michael Collins Ajereh.’

In a separate post expressing his gratitude to the 41-year-old Mavin Record label boss, VDM wrote, “Don Jazzy, I don’t know what to say other than God bless you, keep you, and uplift you. I pray you get the greatest blessings of all time—long life and prosperity. I urge everyone in this comment section to bless him. ₦100 million is no small money, but he did it for the cause of improving public schools and for the younger generations to come.”

He continued, “This is day 5 since I launched this, and as I speak to you now, the total amount is ₦175,799,466. We’ve surpassed our target of ₦100 million, and now, we’re looking to hit ₦200 million. I’m curious to see where this will go before the project officially begins. I’m not sure Don Jazzy wanted this to be in the media, but I just had to let people know to clear the air.”

Background

According to the activist, the Martins Vincent Otse Initiative, launched on Saturday, was created to improve public education in Nigeria by introducing modern teaching methods and technologies, including artificial intelligence.

By Sunday, VDM had expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming public support and donations.

In the initiative launch, he criticised other NGOs, alleging that some organisations exploit their platforms to “accumulate personal wealth” and “fund their lifestyle” while “pretending to help others.”

As part of his efforts, VDM revealed plans to recruit National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to teach in public schools, recognising the economic hardships many corps members face and their potential to contribute meaningfully to education.

The activist has also been in the news due to a legal dispute with human rights lawyer Femi Falana, singer Falz, and crossdresser Bobrisky over bribery allegations related to the crossdresser’s prison sentence in April.

