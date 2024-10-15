Nollywood actress Bimbo Akintola has given reasons why she has chosen to remain single.

On Monday, the actress opened up about her personal life in an interview with Emmanuel Ehumadu, also known as Labista, on his Nollywood Hardcore show.

She said she was not married because the person she wanted to marry died.

“The person I could have done forever with is gone,” she said. “Do you know how long it took me to find him?”

When asked if she planned to walk down the aisle in the future. Bimbo responded, “I don’t want it.”

The 54-year-old said she wouldn’t let societal pressure push her into marriage, adding that she could not marry someone who wasn’t fully committed to lifelong vows.

“I don’t believe in getting married just for the sake of it. If you’re not going to be faithful to your vows, then why do it?” she said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Labista asked if she still believed in the institution of marriage. Bimbo responded that while she still believes in marriage, she is disappointed with how it has been conducted in recent times.

Dating

In the interview, the movie star also disclosed that she has no romantic interest in Nollywood. She explained that she never dated any actor because she isn’t drawn to people she works with, stating, “I believe my frame of mind, is that of a actor who’s professional”

She said she doesn’t view actors as “datable” individuals and has never considered dating any actor.

“I don’t need a husband”

In a 2015 interview with Vanguard Newspapers, the actor revealed that she doesn’t feel the need for a husband.

At the time, she said, “ I’m not looking for a husband and I don’t need one. I don’t need anything. I’m a complete person. I only do things that make me happy, because I believe and I understand the reality that this is just one life and you should live it to the maximum, happiness and peace should be the key.

“I’m not searching for a husband, because the rumour that I’m searching for a husband has given me wahala, all kinds of people from left, right and centre, looking for me saying they want to marry me.

“Please, I’m using this opportunity to tell everybody, I am not looking for a husband,” she said.

Career

Bimbo, whose career spans about three decades, began her acting debut in Owo Blow (1995) and later starred alongside Richard Mofe-Damijo in Out of Bounds (1997).

She won Best Actress in Nigeria in 1997 and Best Actress Award for the movie Heaven’s Hell at the 2015 Eko International Film Festiva

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

