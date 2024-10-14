Actress Adesua Etomi and her husband, R&B singer Olubankole Wellington, known as Banky W, are expecting their second child, sparking joyous celebrations among fans and well-wishers.

The 36-year-old actress shared the news in an Instagram post on Monday, accompanied by photos from her maternity photoshoot.

Adesua’s caption, adorned with love emojis, beautifully conveyed the couple’s journey from their initial union to the forthcoming addition to their family.

She wrote, “First, we had each other, then we had your brother, then God sent you and now? Now, we have everything.”

Adesua looked stunning in a bright orange sequined dress with a stylish hood, which she said she styled herself. She cradled her growing baby bump, showing her happiness and excitement.

Banky W also shared his joy, expressing gratitude to God with a poignant message affirming their faith and blessings.

The 43-year-old singer-cum politician wrote in the comments, “May our lives forever be a series of indisputable evidence and unquestionable proof that Jesus is alive, and that He answers prayers. Thank you, God. #SeeWhatTheLordHasDone.”

The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and expressions of delight from fans, followers, and fellow celebrities who flooded the comment section with heartfelt wishes.

The Wellingtons, who exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2017, welcomed their first child, Zaiah, in February 2021.

Rough Ride

In April 2021, Banky W and Adesua courageously shared their intimate struggle with fertility and miscarriages amidst their public lives.

Speaking at The Waterbrook church in Lagos, Banky W and Adesua revealed that they went through monthly disappointment from unsuccessful attempts to conceive, compounded by online trolls, enduring false rumours and hurtful comments about their fertility and personal lives.

Throughout their ordeal, diagnoses such as Adesua’s Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and concerns about Banky’s sperm morphology added complexity, they said.

Adesua recounted the initial excitement of expecting twins, buoyed by positive early scans that showed healthy heartbeats. She said they pursued parenthood through multiple rounds of In vitro fertilization (IVF).

The couple’s journey continued with further heartbreak as subsequent scans revealed deterioration, necessitating challenging medical interventions. Banky W shared the anguish of watching their unborn children’s health decline.

They said their world shattered during a routine checkup when they discovered the twins no longer had heartbeats. Despite their efforts, their first IVF attempt tragically resulted in the loss of the twins, deepening their emotional journey.

They had renewed hope when they welcomed the birth of their first child in 2021 after a four-year wait. Their son Zaiah celebrated his third birthday in January 2024.

Outside their personal trials, Banky W, known for his contributions to Nigerian music through Empire Mates Entertainment (EME), announced his relocation to the United States in September to pursue further education. Despite his political aspirations and battles with cancer, Banky W continues to inspire with his music career and commitment to personal growth.

Adesua is celebrated for her diverse roles in acclaimed films such as “Knocking On Heaven’s Door,” “The Arbitration,” and “The Wedding Party.” She garnered accolades including the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama for her performance in “Falling” in 2016. Adesua has also made notable appearances in television, starring in “Shuga” and portraying Amaka Obiora in “LasGidi Cops.”

Beyond acting, Adesua ventured into music with her debut single ‘So Natural’ released in February 2022. She has also made strides in entrepreneurship, co-founding Sanaa Beauty, a beauty brand launched in October 2023. Adesua’s talent has earned her global recognition, highlighted by her inclusion on Vogue’s prestigious list of 14 global superstars.

