The Oluwo of Iwo land, Adewale Akanbi (Telu 1), has notified Nigerians of his preference for being addressed as ‘His Imperial Majesty.’

Imperial Majesty is a title used to denote a person of high rank or authority, particularly an emperor or empress. It signifies their supreme power and authority over an empire.

The Oluwo of Iwo elevated his title to ‘Imperial Majesty,’ joining the ranks of other traditional rulers, including the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi; King Suanu Timothy Yormaadam Baridam of the Ogoni Traditional Area; Kasimene Bangha Kingdom VIII of Ogoniland; the Olubadan of Ibadan, Akinloye Olakulehin; and the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Victor Kiladejo, among others.

In January 2016, Oba Akanbi received an office of staff from the then-governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola.

Several political officeholders and monarchs across Yorubaland, including the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, attended his coronation.

In a personally signed statement posted on his Facebook page Sunday, Oba Akanbi requested that Nigerians, as well as the sons and daughters of Iwo, address him as ‘His Imperial Majesty’ rather than ‘His Royal Majesty.’

The monarch stated that this change reflects the esteemed nature of his throne, which commands respect as part of the direct bloodline of Oduduwa.

He said: “The general public, especially the admirers of The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, are to note that Oluwo is an Imperial Majesty, not His Royal Majesty. The stool of Oluwo commands the respect of the direct blood of Oduduwa.

“The Oluwo stool has been a crown since inception. Unlike many other stools in Yorubaland, Iwo stool was never upgraded from Baaleship. It’s a natural paramount crown from formation. Oluwo is a ruler of none. Oluwo has over 30 Obas he has crowned.”

Proper address

Furthermore, the monarch declared he would no longer respond to anyone who addressed him as ‘His Royal Majesty’ rather than the proper title of ‘His Imperial Majesty.’

Oluwo noted, “As such, Oluwo should always be addressed as His Imperial Majesty, not His Royal Majesty. Any correspondence without proper address will not be honoured. No General will love to be called a sergeant; likewise, no Doctor will answer the name of a nurse.”

The king last made headlines in 2023 when he demanded an apology from former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his controversial ‘stand-up order’ directed at traditional monarchs in Oyo State.

He condemned Mr Obasanjo’s actions as an insult and a deliberate affront to the esteemed Yoruba traditional institutions.

The Oluwo emphasised that respect must be earned, not demanded, and highlighted that traditional rulers deserve respect from everyone they encounter.

