The just-concluded Big Brother Naija season nine winner, Kingsley Sule, aka Kellyrae, has revealed how he met his wife, Kassia Ubani-Sule.

During an interview on Arise 360 on Friday, the 44-year-old professional singer explained how fate played a significant role in bringing them together.

Kellyrae, who clinched the top spot in the reality show and walked away with prizes worth ₦100 million, recounted the details of their first encounter and the journey that led to their marriage.

The Delta-born singer, who entered the reality show with Kassia as the Doublekay duo, shared their love story.

He recalled, “I think everything is just divine. I didn’t know Kassia; it was her eldest sister, who was my friend. The sister, who happened to be a producer, was the connection. I had been into acting for a while, and she (Kassia’s sister) wanted to produce a movie with one of the locations being their family house,” Kellyrae explained.

First meeting

Recounting their first meeting, Kellyrae said, “I had been hearing that my friend had this beautiful sister (Kassia), but I also heard she liked to act a bit difficult with guys. One day, after we finished shooting, I was in the sitting room waiting for her. I was told she went to her father’s shop. When she returned, no matter how difficult she acted, I couldn’t help but notice how beautiful she was. I thought, ‘Okay, the girl is fine.’ Honestly, the first time meeting her, I begged for her number.”

“She was the type who didn’t have much time and only spoke to her friends. I tried to chat with her, but eventually, she stopped responding. I started begging for reasons I didn’t even understand. I apologised if I had said anything wrong, and after about a year, we officially started dating.”

Kellyrae admitted that he once felt unworthy of Kassia and thought their relationship should end because she seemed too perfect.

“Of course, as you all know, we married on February 3rd after about nine years together. We experienced ups and downs, and there was a period when we were apart for a few months. I kept telling myself that if she wanted to leave, she could.

“Sometimes, I felt she was too good for me and too beautiful for my level. I felt she was worth more and didn’t have enough to give her. But something kept bringing me back. I always returned to beg for her attention and wanted to hear from her. That’s why I said everything feels ‘divine.’”

BBN strategy over honeymoon

Kellyrae and Kassia became the first married couple to compete on BBNaija. Though many viewers thought their marriage would be a disadvantage, they hid it from the other housemates, turning it into a winning strategy. Their fanbase supported them, and Kellyrae’s careful planning and their strong connection led to his victory.

However, this strategy came at a cost, as it meant spending months apart from his wife just shortly after their wedding.

When asked about their honeymoon, Kellyrae revealed that their first honeymoon took place in the Big Brother house. “It’s something we will do now. We’ve done one honeymoon, and the second one is still pending. Our first honeymoon was in the Big Brother house, and you all witnessed that.”

“Before our marriage, I won’t lie to you–before tying the knot, I wasn’t financially ready to be a married man. It’s not that I didn’t have money for a wedding or to do something small, but I wanted to ensure I could provide well for myself and cater for my wife and any future kids. However, I was mentally ready, and at some point, I thought, ‘Let’s go into the house.’ I didn’t realise I was living out God’s plan. Now, another honeymoon is coming.

During their time in the BBNaija house, the couple had to maintain a specific persona, hiding their marital status from the other housemates; explaining the experience toll on his relationship, he said, “The experience in the house was something else. I think it made us bond even stronger. Kassia never really knew how much I could stand for her, even when she wasn’t there. She mentioned that she had no idea how much I could endure and stand for her, even when she was not present with me.”

He added that their time in the house taught him valuable lessons in patience and self-control; “In the house, there were times I got angry, but I couldn’t express how I felt at that moment. If I had taken any action, our fellow housemates would have questioned why I took things so seriously. I told myself that if I could handle things this way in that environment, I could apply that same approach in our love relationship and everyday life. So, I’ve learnt to deal with things differently and take a new approach.”

