The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commented on the viral dramatic miracle testimonies shared by the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries members and issued a new directive.

In September, PREMIUM TIMES reported that particular testimonies from the church members sparked heated discussions across social media. Initially believed by many Nigerians to be accurate, these testimonies were later revealed to be dream-based accounts.

One of the most debated testimonies shared on the church’s TikTok page involved a woman claiming she overpowered four armed robbers without a weapon, all within a dream.

However, the Punch newspaper reported that the Lagos CAN Chairman, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, condemned the above testimony and another one shared by a church member the previous week.

In that testimony, an unnamed individual claimed that an old man appeared to her during an examination and provided answers to the questions, which she then shared with a fellow student from the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries.

Mr Adegbite dismissed these testimonies as blatant fabrications, confirming that CAN held a meeting to address the issue.

He said CAN directed the church to make significant revisions in presenting testimonies moving forward, a directive that will undoubtedly impact its practices.

Punch quoted the CAN chairman saying: “We had the meeting last Friday at the CAN secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. Representatives of the church were there, and we told them to be careful and review the pattern of their testimonies. It is only a madman who would think otherwise.”

Not good for public consumption testimonies

Furthermore, the CAN Chairman advised churches to discourage members from sharing testimonies that may not be suitable for public consumption.

He also emphasised the importance of genuine miracles, reassuring the audience that God’s power is real and making it unnecessary to fabricate testimonies.

“Over 100 people attended the meeting, and we discussed the testimony issue. Everybody was on the same page. We reject vehemently any testimony that is not reasonable and sensible, which can be misleading and bring disrepute to the name of Christ. We reject it in its entirety.

“We told the leaders to ensure that they ask their members what they want to say before giving them the microphone. It should be disallowed if what they want to say is not good for public consumption. God still performs miracles. We must say the truth and nothing but the truth,” Punch said the CAN chairman added.

The newspaper reported that Lazarus Mouka, the church’s founder, stressed that God’s wonders have become a hallmark of the ministry and will continue to be despite any distractions.

Mr Mouka made this statement during the conclusion of a two-day revival at the church’s headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos State.

The event, themed ‘Wonderful Move of God as of Old’, highlighted the enduring power and presence of divine miracles in the church’s mission.

Mr Muoka founded the church in 2002, with headquarters in Lagos.

