The ongoing saga involving the controversial figure Idris ‘Bobrisky’ Okuneye has taken a new turn with a recent audio release from social media influencer Martins ‘VeryDarkMan’ Otse.

In September, PREMIUM TIMES reported that VeryDarkMan shared a leaked phone call audio on his Instagram page, wherein Bobrisky recounted details of his six-month jail term.

In the audio, Bobrisky alleged that the EFCC collected N15 million from him to drop money laundering charges against him.

He also alleged that prominent human rights lawyer Femi Falana and his son, Falz, approached him for a presidential pardon and requested N10 million.

These serious allegations have sparked a heated public debate, leading to significant actions such as suspending senior officials at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), investigations by the EFCC, and a probe initiated by the House of Representatives.

In a new audio leak posted on his Instagram on Monday, VeryDarkMan revealed that Bobrisky had a conversation with another individual on 16 May.

In the latest recording, Bobrisky admitted that he was never in prison but stayed in a well-furnished apartment near the prison.

He reiterated that the EFCC dropped the charges against him after discovering the substantial amount of money in his account.

In the leaked audio, Bobrisky said: “I don’t have enough time because I don’t talk to people, but I want to talk to you about this because I haven’t been speaking to anyone or replying to messages sent to me. I don’t want anybody to know I have my phone, but you know what happened to me. So, before the EFCC, of course, they were investigating me about the cars, money, and everything, all this while. I knew they would come for me one day because of all the noise, but it’s okay.

“When they were investigating me, they blocked my account, they froze my account. Obviously, they didn’t want me to carry out any transactions during their ongoing investigation. Initially, they added money laundering charges because of the funds they found in my account and the money passed through it. So, they had some money, but we were able to plead with them and give them some funds to drop the money laundering charges against me.”

Money laundering

Additionally, Bobrisky alleged that the money laundering charges were merely an attempt by the EFCC to detain him unjustly.

In a leaked audio, he expressed his shock at being taken to court simply for spending his hard-earned money.

“I can’t be facing money laundering charges—God forbid. I know they were just looking for something to hold against me because I was the only one spraying money, but they chose to target me for that, which is strange. But I’m strong and ready for whatever comes my way. One thing that made me happy was that after their investigation, they realised I was not involved in money laundering, fraud, or any illegal dealings with politicians.

“They did a thorough check and couldn’t find any evidence against me. They went to my house, seized my car and everything. During their investigation, they saw the people I did business with. I earned all the money I have legitimately through my influencing work. I can easily make around £10,000 from one job. They don’t know how much I charge, but I clarified that I can charge as much as $100,000 for influencing. So, if you think you can’t do it, remember not all fingers are equal. Some people do it, and God blesses them, too.”

Horrible Judge

Furthermore, the crossdresser claimed the judge sentenced him unjustly for spraying his hard-earned money.

This newspaper reported in April that Judge Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos handed Bobrisky a six-month prison sentence for Naira abuse after dismissing money laundering charges against him.

“Unfortunately, I encountered a very terrible judge. The judge wasn’t showing up, he wasn’t available,” he said.

In the leaked audio, Bobrisky revealed that he stayed in a fully furnished apartment near the prison, which was arranged to accommodate visiting family members.

He said: “I won’t lie to you. I’m not in prison, but I’m near the prison. They got me an apartment because of my godfather. My godfather stepped in to help, and I could speak to the Controller-General of Nigeria to ask if there was a problem with me. I’m not posting anything, not saying anything, not doing anything.

“They allowed me to stay close to the facility to visit and see people easily and welcome my family without anyone needing to know. They were all worried about being placed in a male facility due to harassment and other concerns. Nobody knows this information—it’s just you.”

SAN

In the leaked audio, he alleged that his godfather paid N5 million to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in exchange for securing a presidential pardon.

Bobrisky, without revealing the name of the SAN, alleged that the advocate submitted the request for a presidential pardon on his behalf to President Bola Tinubu.

In the audio, he said, “Secondly, my godfather has done a lot. I don’t want to call him anymore because he left me alone in a well-furnished apartment. So my lawyer called me and said he got me a SAN. My godfather got me a new SAN.

“So now we are trying to get a presidential pardon. I’m trying to obtain the pardon, and that’s the only thing that can get me out of here. Normally, I’m supposed to finish my term by July, but I’ll be out soon if I manage to secure the amnesty. The pardon will cost me N10 million. My godfather has given me N5 million and will send the remaining N5 million to the SAN. The SAN has already submitted the request for the presidential pardon.”

