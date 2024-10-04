Little over six years after stating that anyone not paying tithe would not go to heaven, Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has reversed his stance.

A video clip of Pastor Adeboye making the controversial statement went viral in April 2018, around the time of the monthly RCCG Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption Camp, located along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

However, PREMIUM TIMES couldn’t confirm whether the video was recorded in April 2018. Notably, Pastor Adeboye appeared younger in the clip, and the video quality seems outdated, suggesting it may have been filmed earlier.

Tithing in Christianity is an intensely debated topic. It involves giving 10 per cent of one’s earnings to God through the church, and this practice has sparked discussions even among religious leaders.

Some people argue that tithing is unnecessary and that the funds should be directed toward helping the less privileged. Others, however, believe that tithing is a biblical mandate that should be adhered to regularly.

Recently, popular pastor Abel Damina made headlines during an appearance on Nedu’s ‘Honest Bunch’ podcast, where he claimed that Jesus never paid or accepted tithes in the Bible.

Pastor Damina, the Founder and President of Abel Damina Ministries International (ADMI) and CEO of Kingdom Life Network (KLN), admitted that he once advocated for tithing but later changed his stance after realising that Jesus did not collect tithes.

Apology

However, the 82-year-old cleric, in a recent video posted on the RCCG Youth and Young Adults (YAYA) Instagram page on Friday, apologised for saying, ‘anyone not paying his tithe would not go to heaven’.

He tendered the apology during his sermon at the annual national youth convention, which ends on Friday, at RCCG Redemption City.

He clarified that the Bible does not explicitly state that failing to pay tithes will prevent anyone from entering heaven.

He said: “I am going to apologise for making a mistake by saying that if you (believers) don’t pay tithes, you might not make it to heaven. That is wrong; that’s not in the Bible. The Bible says to be at peace with all men and holiness without which no man shall see God. Now, let me tell you, it’s possible to be correct and wrong at the same time, and I’ll prove it to you (the congregations).

“I’m a scientist, and I know that for years we thought that light travels in a straight line, and those of you that do a little Physics, we say it’s true, but light doesn’t bend in corners; it goes straight. But later, we discovered that light travels in waves, going in one direction but in waves. It’s wrong to limit you to 10 per cent when some of you should be or want to bring 20 per cent, 30 per cent and 40 per cent because 10 per cent should be for beginners and giving should be voluntary.”

The cleric last made headlines in September when he advised pastors to balance marital romance with their spiritual duties.

He also revealed the key to a lasting marriage and advised couples to prioritise intimacy and romance to nurture and sustain their relationships.

