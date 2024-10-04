Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti apologised to human rights activist and lawyer Femi Falana on Friday for his connection to remarks made by social media influencer Martins ‘VeryDarkMan’ Otse about crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that VeryDarkMan shared a leaked audio clip on his Instagram page in September; the clip allegedly featured Bobrisky making claims that implicated Mr Falana and his son, Falz, in a N15 million bribe scandal.

Following the report, in an Instagram video, Seun, VDM’s friend, clarified that he was aware of the expose before VDM posted the controversial audio online. He explained that he had given VDM his full support to share the leaked audio with Nigerians, further affirming his involvement before it was made public.

On Friday, Seun Kuti addressed his role in the controversy surrounding the leaked call during his live Instagram session and apologised to Mr Falana.

His apology follows Mr Falana’s Thursday interview with Seun Okinbaloye on Channels TV Politics Today, during which he denied contacting Bobrisky. Additionally, Mr Falana stated that he would not pursue a criminal complaint against VeryDarkMan, acknowledging his role as an advocate for freedom of expression.

“We want to set an example with this case. We have requested a retraction and an apology, which we believe is not too much to ask. Since neither has been provided or accepted, we expect him (VDM) to initiate civil proceedings in the High Court”, Mr Falana said, referring to VDM’s refusal to retract his remarks.

Apology, regrets

In his latest video, Seun expressed deep regret for any offence his involvement may have caused, emphasising that he never intended to offend or join any effort to discredit the respected lawyer.

“I am deeply sorry if that offended Uncle Femi. It is really not my intention. I will not, in any way, shape, or form, want to join anybody, even VDM, to fight Uncle Femi Falana. We have been through a lot. We have come a long way. The one thing that matters to me is the institutional lapses of EFCC taking money to drop the money laundering charge. I will never join issues with anybody to try and denigrate, insult, or defame. I’ve told people I’ve seen him work many cases. I’ve never seen Uncle Femi take money from those people he decided to help in any case. He’s not that guy’’.

He also dissociated himself from the ongoing issues between VeryDarkMan and Bobrisky, saying, ‘‘All these bloggers mentioning my name repeatedly and trying to make this a Seun issue. Seun doesn’t have anything whatsoever to do with this issue. You know. The issue is not my problem.”

VDM and I

The Afrobeat star also clarified his relationship with VDM.

“I want to clarify some things about me and VDM’s relationship, where I think many people get it twisted. We are cool, but I don’t control VDM, and if you don’t know yet, just by looking at VDM or his page, let me tell you now, he doesn’t listen. You can’t tell him anything.”

The youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti further clarified that VDM did not share the audio with him, contrary to what netizens have been saying.

He said: “This is the issue of Falz and Bobrisky. When I said VDM told me, he told me with his mouth. Everybody online now is saying he played Seun the tape. If I had told him not to talk about it, you guys would say Seun is trying to protect his family. I was not plotting, and I did not have any ulterior motive because I was the one who came out to say he told me, else I would hide in the shadows.”

Taking sides

Seun also emphasised his neutral stance and desire for VDM and Falz to resolve their differences amicably, as he doesn’t wish to be seen as taking sides.

He said, “I did my best. If two people I take as younger brothers are having a spat, it is not in my place to take sides. I told him immediately to call Falz and try to seek it out within yourselves. Left to me, I would love to see an amicable ending. But if that is not the issue, I would not now come outside publicly to start taking sides between them. That means I am putting fire.”

He mentioned informing VDM that Falz was uncomfortable with the insinuations made against him while analysing the alleged audio.

“To be honest, I also told him the innuendos he used against Falz; Falz didn’t like it because it made people think it was true. But, that’s the best I can do on the issue to try and ease whatever has happened,” he added.

