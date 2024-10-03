Since Tuesday, Wizkid has dominated headlines after he reignited his long-standing beef with his contemporary, Davido, on his X account. Unlike past spats, Davido has remained notably silent despite the ongoing heat from Wizkid.

But to think of it, celebrity rivalries are nothing new to Nigeria’s entertainment industry, often varying between fiery exchanges and unexpected truces. In fact, with Wizkid, no one is spared, especially when provoked.

In this article, we revisit one of Wizkid’s most memorable clashes—his 2016 feud with prominent Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji.

Their online feud, which escalated eight years ago, was filled with drama that captured the attention of fans and the general public alike.

House rent palaver

The conflict began when Linda, known for her unapologetic approach, reported that Wizkid was facing eviction from his rented apartment in Lekki, Lagos, due to “unpaid rent”.

This revelation did not sit well with Wizkid, who took the story as an attempt to tarnish his reputation. He quickly took to social media, using Twitter and Instagram to launch a series of aggressive posts aimed directly at Linda.

Wizkid’s responses were loaded with personal insults. He mocked Linda’s achievements, accusing her of “starting her career late” while comparing his success at age 25 to hers.

Linda, known for her resilience in the face of controversies, responded by addressing Wizkid’s comments through her blog. She alleged that Wizkid’s luxurious lifestyle was exaggerated and that his Porsche “was on hire purchase.”

Linda maintained that she was merely doing her job as a blogger by reporting on what she believed to be public knowledge. The online exchange quickly spiralled into a tit-for-tat that attracted widespread attention, with fans of both celebrities picking sides.

Enter police

The spat took a concerning turn when Wizkid threatened to send his 16-year-old cousin to harm Linda physically. This threat drew the attention of the Lagos State Police Command.

Linda then filed a police report against Wizkid, which prompted the then Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, to step in and mediate between the two. The Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmos, explained that the Commissioner of Police called both parties to resolve the matter.

Following police intervention, Wizkid was summoned to explain his comments.

During the mediation, Wizkid issued a formal apology, acknowledging that his statements had been made in the heat of the moment and were not intended to lead to actual harm.

The police brokered an agreement between Wizkid and Linda to settle their differences amicably.

Linda, in turn, accepted the apology. However, she opted not to participate in a photo-op with Wizkid and the police commissioner, as she did not want to draw further attention to the drama. With both parties agreeing to resolve the issue, they opted for an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to settle their differences, eventually ending the feud without legal proceedings.

Although the feud ended without formal legal proceedings, it impacted Wizkid’s and Linda’s public images. For Wizkid, it marked one of his last public altercations before he transitioned to a more mature public persona.

Since then, he has largely avoided similar disputes, focusing on his music career, which has expanded internationally. Linda, meanwhile, continued her blogging career, albeit with a more careful approach to reporting on high-profile celebrities.

