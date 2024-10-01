The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has reaffirmed the suspension of its senior officials allegedly involved in the N15 million bribery allegations surrounding the embattled crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky.

The reaffirmation comes after Michael Anugwa, the deputy comptroller of corrections (DCC) in charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kirikiri, Lagos State, downplayed his suspension.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Anugwa, one of the suspended officers who appeared before a House of Representatives committee investigating the alleged N15 million bribe on Monday, tagged it “a mere social media suspension.”

During his appearance before the committee, he denied receiving an official suspension letter and argued that he wouldn’t have worn his uniform if he had been suspended. He shocked the lawmakers by saying he had not been officially suspended because he had not received a letter.

To be sure, a committee member, Patrick Umoh, asked again, “Are you on suspension?” Mr Anugwa responded, “I only saw it on the pages of the newspapers.”

However, NCoS Public Relations Officer Umar Abubakar’s statement on the Correctional Service’s X page on Monday refuted Anugwa’s claims, adding that it was a ‘gross misconduct’ designed to mislead the public.

The statement partly reads: “The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service has been drawn to a trending video of one of its senior officers purporting that the Service has not served him a letter of suspension as earlier directed by the Civil Defence, Correctional Fire, and Immigration Services Board (COCFIB).

“The Service views this as gross misconduct aimed at misleading the public on the issue at hand. To avoid doubt, the Nigerian Correctional Service suspended not only the said officer in the video, but three (3) other officers following their alleged roles in various misconducts to allow for further investigation.”

Suspension effect date

Additionally, the statement indicated that Mr Anugwa’s and the other officers’ suspension took effect on 26 September and was communicated to the respective officers accordingly.

The NCoS urged the public to remain steadfast, emphasising that a thorough investigation would be conducted and that any individuals or groups found guilty would be held accountable under the Public Service Rules and other applicable laws.

The statement noted, “The suspended officers are the officer-in-charge of the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Lagos, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) Sikiru Adekunle; the Officer-in-charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Lagos, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) Michael Anugwa; the Officer-in-charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, FCT Command, DCC Kevin Ikechukwu lloafonsi; and Assistant Superintendent of Corrections (ASC II) Ogbule Samuel Obinna of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

“Recall that two (2) letters were issued by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) with reference Nos: CDCFIB/NCOS/DISP/016/VOL.II/16 and CDCFIB/NCOS/DISP/O16/VOL.II/ 17, both dated 26th September 2024, suspending the aforementioned Officers.”

Background

This newspaper reported that the controversy began when social media influencer Martins ‘VeryDarkMan’ Otse shared a leaked audio recording of Bobrisky on his Instagram page.

In the audio, Bobrisky alleged that officials from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) collected N15 million from him in exchange for dropping money laundering charges.

Additionally, he alleged that he spent his six-month jail term in a private apartment after his godfather intervened by contacting the Comptroller General of Prisons in Abuja.

Bobrisky further stated that human rights lawyer Femi Falana and his son, Falz, contacted him to facilitate an application for a presidential pardon on his behalf.

In April, the EFCC arrested Bobrisky and charged him with six counts of money laundering and Naira mutilation.

During his trial at the Federal High Court in Lagos, Judge Abimbola Awogboro dismissed the money laundering charges (counts five and six) but sentenced him to six months in prison for Naira abuse.

Last week, the bribery received widespread attention. It led to the House of Representatives resolving to investigate the matter, mandating its committees on Financial Crimes and Reformatory Institutions to conduct the inquiry.

The joint committee summoned the EFCC, NCoS, VeryDarkMan, and Bobrisky to appear before it.

The hearing commenced on Monday. VeryDarkMan and his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, and representatives from the EFCC and NCoS were in attendance, while Bobrisky was absent.

