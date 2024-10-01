On Monday, 80-year-old Choi Soon-Hwa failed to emerge Miss Universe Korea winner after making headlines for being the oldest contestant to compete in the keenly contested pageant.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the South Korean model made waves as one of the most uncommon finalists in the Miss Universe Korea pageant, breaking the age barriers and inspiring a new wave of inclusivity in pageantry.

She began her modelling career in her 70s, and despite being in her 80s, her confidence and determination not only got her far but also left a significant impact on the audience, proving that age is just a number.

Just a year ago, she would not have been able to compete due to Miss Universe’s previous age restrictions, which only allowed women between 18 and 28 to participate. However, this year, the competition tried to modernise and embrace diversity by removing the age hat.

Additionally, the Miss Universe Korea organisers made significant changes to the pageant’s rules, eliminating the swimsuit round and removing education, height, and language skills requirements. These changes allowed more women, including Ms. Choi, to qualify for the pageant, marking a significant step towards inclusivity and diversity in the fashion industry.

During Monday’s pageant held at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Ms Choi, the 12th contestant, narrowly missed out on the Miss Universe Korea crown as she competed against much younger contestants. However, her journey was met with overwhelming support and admiration from the audience.

According to The Korea Herald, the title was claimed by Han Ariel, a 22-year-old fashion student who will now represent South Korea in the upcoming 73rd Miss Universe competition, set to take place in Mexico City in November.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Best Dressed Award

Although the Octogenarian did not win the title, she did take home the “Best Dressed” award despite having 31 younger co-contestants.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, Ms Choi took the stage during the Miss Universe Korea pageant, dressed in a beaded white gown, and participated in the event’s singing contest.

Ms Choi faced numerous challenges. After divorcing in her 40s, she raised two children and is now a proud grandmother of three. Despite life’s difficulties, she boldly attempted to stun the world by pursuing her dreams and inspiring others with her journey.

After retiring from her previous career, Ms Choi faced financial struggles in her 50s. She took up work as a hospital caregiver. During this time, a patient inspired her to revisit her long-forgotten dream of becoming a model—a dream she had previously considered unrealistic.

After starting her modelling career at 72, Ms Choi graced runways at Seoul Fashion Week in 2018 and appeared in high-profile magazines such as ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ and ‘Elle’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

