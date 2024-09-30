In a world where young contestants typically dominate beauty pageants, Choi Soon-Hwa has shattered expectations and is making history.

The 80-year-old South Korean model is making waves as she becomes one of the most unconventional finalists in the Miss Universe Korea pageant.

Notwithstanding her wrinkled skin, silver hair, and crow’s feet, the timeless beauty was selected as a finalist in the 2024 national pageant. This proved to be intense competition for her much younger rivals, who could pass for her grandchildren.

Set to challenge stereotypes about age and beauty, Ms Choi, who doubles as a grandmother, is determined to inspire others and redefine the perception of ageing, showing that age should never limit anyone from pursuing their dreams.

Suppose she beats the other 31 finalists on 30 September at the National round. In that case, she will be able to represent South Korea at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City on 16 November, competing against contestants from across the globe. This could make her the oldest contestant in the history of international pageants.

Ms Choi, born on 11 October 1943, is no stranger to challenges. She was born almost a decade before the first Miss Universe contest in 1952, and her journey has been far from traditional. She divorced in her 40s and has two children and three grandchildren.

After retiring from her previous career and facing financial difficulties in her 50s, she worked as a hospital carer. During this time, a patient inspired her to follow her old dream of becoming a model, which she had initially dismissed as unreasonable.

Nevertheless, the octogenarian took that encouragement seriously and decided to try it. At 72, she began her modelling career, debuting at Seoul Fashion Week at 74 in 2018.

Since then, she has appeared in major publications like Harper’s Bazaar and Elle and has been featured in various brand commercials, including Cass Beer.

Breaking boundaries

The Miss Universe Organisation has traditionally enforced a strict age limit for participants, allowing only women aged 18 to 28.

However, in 2024, the organisation updated its eligibility criteria, lifting the upper age limit and other restrictions, such as the long-standing bans on married women, pregnant women, and mothers. Ms Choi decided to take this opportunity to make history and challenge social perceptions about aging.

In a recent interview with CNN, the octogenarian said, “Now that the age restriction has been lifted, I said, ‘I should give it a try.’ The competition is more than just a tiara or a title; it’s about breaking barriers and demonstrating that health, vitality, and beauty are achievable well into old age. I want to stun the world, like, ‘How is an 80-year-old lady so healthy? How did she maintain that body? What’s your diet?’ I’m not competing to win but to set an example that one can live a healthy and vibrant life at any age.”

80-year-old Choi also told the Washington Times that many older people often limit their potential for improvement. Despite her strong spirit, she isn’t a workout fanatic; she stays fit by stretching daily and walking for 40 minutes three times a week.

For her skin, the octogenarian sticks to a basic skincare routine, which goes against South Korea’s beauty obsession. Her diet mainly includes Korean vegetarian dishes, some fish and chicken, and a special garlic condiment at every meal.

Despite years of Korean pageant criticism for promoting a narrow beauty standard, the aged model told CNN, “It’s hard to find anyone who hasn’t had body enhancements, and it’s time we embrace it. Many women worldwide are having plastic surgery, and it’s no longer frowned upon.”

She will perform a song in the upcoming (Monday) Korean pageant, just 11 days before her 81st birthday. At the same time, other contestants are set to showcase various talents, including dance routines and walks in traditional Korean hanbok.

Interestingly, this year’s competition has removed the swimsuit segment, which has long been a controversial aspect of beauty pageants.

In 2024, Miss Universe Korea’s winner will be decided through a scoring system that considers online voting and judges’ assessments.

For Choi, her experience as a model, which included mastering the runway walk, is expected to give her an edge in the competition.

At over twice the age of the next oldest finalist, Beatrice Njoya, who is 40 and was crowned Miss Malta 2024, Ms Choi’s participation would be truly unprecedented. Similarly, 58-year-old Lorraine Peters competed in Miss Universe Canada, and 60-year-old Alejandra Marisa Rodríguez participated in Miss Universe Argentina, though neither advanced to the final for November 2024.

Dream support

Throughout her journey, Ms Choi says she has her family’s full support. “My son said he’s proud of me and to enjoy it regardless of the outcome,” the 80-year-old model shared with CNN. Her grandchildren, too, have expressed admiration, often remarking, “My granny is amazing!”.

The octogenarian hopes that her journey will inspire others to pursue their passions, regardless of age, and she is excited about the prospect of representing her country on an international stage. “I always dreamed of going on stage abroad… I’m ready!” she told CNN, eager to take on this new adventure. Japan is the only other country she has visited so far, and the possibility of representing South Korea on a global platform would be a monumental achievement for her.

The national finals, to be held on Monday, will see Ms Choi compete with 31 other finalists for the Miss Universe Korea 2024 crown. Whether or not she wins the national crown, her journey has already inspired many, and we can all learn from her spirit of resilience and passion.

At 80 years old, Choi is not just competing in a beauty pageant—she is redefining what beauty can mean, proving that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams and stun the world.

