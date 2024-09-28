The House of Representatives, on Friday, summoned EFCC’s Chairperson Ola Olukoyede, social media influencer VDM (born Martins Otse) and Bobrisky over the allegations of bribery involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Nigeria Correctional Service.

According to Channels TV, this was contained in a letter written by the Lead Chairperson of the joint committee, Jon Ginger Onwusibe, to parties on Friday over the disturbing allegation of corruption against the EFCC and the Nigeria Correctional Services.

The other parties summoned include the Controller of Corrections Lagos Command, Ben Freedman, the Secretary of the board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, and the Deputy Controller of Corrections in charge of medium and maximum security, Siriku Adekunle and Michael Anugwa.

In a letter dated 27 September 2024, the committee asked the EFCC Chairperson and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service to appear on Monday with all officers involved in the allegation, Channels TV reported.

Similarly, PREMIUM TIMES reported on Thursday that the federal government suspended some Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) senior officials over allegations of bribery linked to Bobrisky.

In response to the widespread allegations, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board, in a statement signed by Ja’afaru Ahmed on Thursday, announced the suspension of the officers allegedly involved in the bribery.

The board announced the suspension of Michael Anugwa, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), in charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kirikiri, Lagos State, and Sikiru Adekunle, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), in charge of the maximum Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kirikiri, Lagos State.

Allegations

The allegations suggest that Mr Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, offered bribes to these agencies when he was arrested for money laundering and naira abuse.

Premium Times reported in April that Mr Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, was arrested for money laundering and Naira mutilation.

During his trial at the Federal High Court in Lagos, the judge, Abimbola Awogboro, dismissed the money laundering charges (counts five and six) but sentenced Bobrisky to six months in prison for Naira abuse.

However, a month after Bobrisky’s release, Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, posted an audio recording on Instagram on Tuesday, alleging Bobrisky’s complicity in bribery. The recording captures Bobrisky discussing how EFCC officials received N15 million to drop money laundering charges.

EFCC’s Chairman, on Tuesday night, in a statement obtained by this newspaper, ordered an immediate investigation into the bribery allegations.

Mr Olukoyede further requested Bobrisky and VeryDarkMan’s presence at EFCC’s Lagos office to assist investigators in uncovering the alleged bribery.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has directed a comprehensive investigation into Bobrisky’s claim that he bribed Nigeria Correctional Service officials to avoid prison.

