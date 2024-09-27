Embattled Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has demanded an open investigation into the N15 million bribery allegations brought to the public by the equally controversial social media critic VeryDarkMan (VDM) on Tuesday.

I’m ready for investigation, but…

On Thursday, Bobrisky maintained his innocence and said he was ready for any investigation, but it must not be conducted in the same EFCC office where he was previously detained.

In continuation, Bobrisky, who earlier disclosed he contemplated suicide, in a now-deleted post, wrote, “Please, everyone calling to tell me the danger I am in, and the plans against me should hold it now and fu*k it,” she wrote. I don’t want any threat anymore. I was scared because of the story that EFCC would detain me again, and I would be sentenced to prison a second time. God will vindicate me; those who want to frame me up the law will expose them.

“I am ready for any investigation but not in the same EFCC office where I was detained, and any investigation should be free, with no intimidation. I demand an independent and open investigation for the world to see. You cannot bury me because of my social media lifestyle. Anybody can alter audio, add or frame it, and put it out. Anyone who publishes any audio should take responsibility for the audio.

“The fact remains that I am not the maker of that audio and didn’t publish any audio, and nothing can change that. I will meet you in any court this time if you have any case against me.”

Meanwhile, the federal government suspended some senior officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) over allegations of bribery linked to a controversial crossdresser.

Background

Some days ago, social media influencer VDM (born Martins Otse) had posted on his Instagram page a leaked audio of the crossdresser narrating what transpired during his six-month jail term.

In the infamous audio, Bobrisky claimed to have bribed EFCC officials with N15 million to dismiss the money laundering charges against him.

Though Bobrisky has denied bribing the EFCC and labelled the audio “fake,” the EFCC Chairperson, Ola Olukoyede, ordered an immediate investigation of the allegations.

Bobrisky was arrested and sent to jail for six months on six counts of money laundering and Naira mutilation by the EFCC. Bobrisky’s jail term commenced on 24 March, the same day as his arrest, and he was released on 5 August.

Although the 33-year-old crossdresser has also stated that he served his jail time to completion, the leaked audio indicted singer Falz and his father, human rights activist Femi Falana, alleging that they approached him to assist with his application for a presidential pardon and ”would need N10 million to ensure the pardon clear Bobrisky’s name from the record”.

He alleged that they approached him to assist with his application for a presidential pardon and ‘‘would need N10 million to ensure the pardon clears my name from the record. However, I have no one to call for the money because I don’t know which of my friends set me up.”

