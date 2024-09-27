March 2022 was the month of unforgettable slaps. Hollywood actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for mocking his wife, Jada, during the Oscars in Los Angeles; a similar showdown happened in Nigeria, catching everyone off guard, between two influential women.

The showdown was between Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of Biafran leader Odumegwu Ojukwu, and Ebelechukwu Obiano, the wife of the then-outgoing Governor Willie Obiano, during the inauguration of Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo on 17 March 2022.

What was meant to be a political celebration transformed into a dramatic scene when Bianca slapped Mrs Obiano in front of numerous dignitaries and attendees. The incident became historic, not only for its political significance but also for an unexpected clash between the two influential women, a moment that will be remembered in the annals of Nigerian politics.

The drama

The incident unfolded during the swearing-in ceremony at the Government House in Awka. Mrs Obiano arrived late and made her way to where Bianca was seated.

Bianca later explained what happened precisely, stating that she initially believed the ex-governor’s wife was approaching to greet her, but it was a confrontation.

The ex-beauty queen stated, “She (Mrs Obiano) verbally attacked me with her voice raised, taunting me and asking me what I was there to do and using unprintable vile language. Then she kept aggressively putting her hands on my shoulders and shouting. While I ignored her verbal onslaught, as advised by those sitting around me, I requested twice that she refrain from touching me with her hands.

“She proceeded to do so again and grabbed my head tie, which she attempted unsuccessfully to remove. As she made towards me, I then pulled away her wig. She held her wig with her two hands and tried to take the wig away from me. This very act is considered a sacrilege to a titled matriarch such as myself in Igbo culture. It was at this point that I stood up to defend myself and gave her a dirty slap to stop her from attacking me.”

Separation

The altercation disrupted the ceremony and drew the attention of security personnel and other guests, who rushed in to separate the two women. Governor Soludo, however, continued with the event, maintaining his composure despite the unexpected drama.

Bianca, a former Nigerian ambassador to Spain, revealed that Mrs Obiano’s return to her seat required the intervention of the former national Chairperson of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Victor Umeh.

Meanwhile, Mr Obiano reportedly sat through the ordeal without saying a word, only to leave soon after the incident with his wife.

Bianca later described the episode as “highly embarrassing” for the former governor, who seemed unable to control the situation.

History of tension

The slap went viral almost immediately, sparking widespread commentary on social media. Many speculated that the confrontation stemmed from long-standing tension between the two women.

Bianca has been openly critical of Governor Obiano’s administration. Just hours before the inauguration, she posted a celebratory message on Facebook and expressed joy over the end of Obiano’s tenure.

A month later, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Bianca shared a clearer video of the altercation titled “Zero Tolerance for Executive Bullies, The Raw Facts” on her official Facebook page. The video, posted on 11 April, revealed Mrs Obiano approaching Bianca and hitting her on the shoulder, which prompted Bianca to respond by reaching for her headgear. Onlookers intervened, but not before Mrs Obiano’s headgear fell off.

During the exchange, Mrs Obiano allegedly mocked Bianca by saying, “I thought you said we would never be governor,” with a derogatory term, “b**ch,” heard in the background. However, it remained unclear who said it.

Apology

In the aftermath, Governor Soludo reportedly apologised for the incident. In response to the incident, Mrs Obiano, through her media aide, Chidiebele Obika, expressed shock, stating she only approached Bianca for their usual friendly banter, only to be “slapped” and pushed.

On 31 March 2022, Mrs Obiano announced her intention to contest in the Anambra North Senatorial District election and apologised to Mr Soludo over her spat with Bianca.

Many netizens supported Bianca’s action, while others criticised the women for causing such a disturbance at a formal event. Netizens described it humorously as the “Festival of Slaps,” suggesting that it could become an annual event.

The “inauguration slap” will be remembered as one of the most talked-about moments in Anambra’s political history. Though both women are highly respected figures in Nigerian society, their public confrontation showed how deep-seated rivalries can erupt even in the most unlikely settings.

You can listen to PREMIUM TIMES’ podcast of how the slap match went down

