Six months after their online feud over the infamous ‘Best Dressed Female’ award at filmmaker Eniola Ajao’s movie premiere, controversial singer Portable has offered advice to crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky.

The singer’s advice comes amidst the crossdresser suicide contemplation over the N15 million bribery allegations involving him and some Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officers.

Bobrisky on Thursday revealed that the emotional toll of the bribery scandal had led him to contemplate suicide.

He wrote: “I have never in my life thought about suicide in my life but now it is coming to my head seeing what human beings are doing to their fellow human just in the name you want to bring them down by force or because you don’t like them,” she wrote.

“I don’t need sympathy from anyone. People I might have needed sympathy from are my late parents. But who will fight for you? Friends?”

N15 million bribery allegations

PREMIUM TIMES reported that social media influencer Martins ‘VeryDarkMan’ Otse on Tuesday posted on his Instagram page a leaked audio of the crossdresser narrating what transpired during his six-month jail term.

In the leaked audio, Bobrisky alleged that some EFCC officers collected N15 million from him to dismiss the money laundering charges.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Bobrisky further alleged that human rights activist Femi Falana and his son, singer Falz, contacted him about obtaining a presidential pardon for him.

The leaked audio sparked widespread public outrage and calls for a thorough investigation into the alleged corruption within the EFCC and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The public outcry led to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the EFCC, the NCoS, and the House of Representatives launching investigations into the bribery allegations.

Enter Portable

Reacting to the crossdresser’s suicide post, the 30-year-old singer, in a video posted on his Instagram page Thursday, urged Bobrisky to seek forgiveness from God and repent from his sins.

The ‘Zazzu Zeh’ crooner further warned the crossdresser against committing suicide, noting that he would face eternal damnation in hell.

He said: “Hello, Bobrisky. Life is risky, and God doesn’t want the death of sinners. Tell Bobrisky to repent because God doesn’t desire the death of a sinner—Woe unto any sinner who fails to repent.

“Bobrisky, don’t commit suicide by hanging yourself because if you do, you’re going to hell. Ask God for forgiveness because He doesn’t want the death of sinners.”

The singer urged Bobrisky to find solace in God, emphasising that God desires repentance, not sinners’ death.

The musician also advised Bobrisky not to be like a sparrow that refuses to turn away from its wrongdoings.

“I just want people to know that God doesn’t want sinners to perish. Please help me tell Bobrisky to seek forgiveness from God. If he repents, all his challenges will become things of the past, and he’ll enjoy his life. The sparrow didn’t repent, and that’s why it remains a sparrow today”, he added.

In April, the EFCC arrested Bobrisky on six counts of money laundering and Naira mutilation. However, during his trial at the Federal High Court in Lagos, Justice Abimbola Awogboro dismissed the money laundering charges (counts five and six).

Justice Awogboro sentenced Bobrisky to six months in prison for Naira abuse, with no option for a fine. Bobrisky’s six-month jail term started on 24 March, and he was released from Kirikiri Correctional Centre on the 5th of August.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

