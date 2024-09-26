The federal government has suspended some senior officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) over allegations of bribery linked to controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that social media influencer Martins ‘VeryDarkMan’ Otse on Tuesday posted on his Instagram page a leaked audio of the crossdresser narrating what transpired during his six-month jail term.

In the leaked audio, Bobrisky alleged that the EFCC collected N15 million from him to drop his money laundering charges.

He also alleged in the leaked audio that he served his prison sentence in a private apartment after his godfather contacted the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Furthermore, Bobrisky alleged that human rights activist Femi Falana and his son, singer Falz, approached him about obtaining a presidential pardon for him.

Suspension

In response to the widespread allegations, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board, in a statement signed by Ja’afaru Ahmed on Thursday, announced the suspension of the officers allegedly involved in the bribery.

This is according to a statement by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on his official Facebook page on Thursday.

The board announced the suspension of Michael Anugwa, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), in charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kirikiri, Lagos State, and Sikiru Adekunle, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), in charge of the maximum Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kiri, Lagos State.

The statement partly read: “Following the viral video trending on social media on alleged infractions by Officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service relating to Mr. Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board has suspended forthwith the following Senior Officers of the Service:

“Michael Anugwa, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), charge of Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kiri-kiri, Lagos State; and Sikiru Adekunle, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), charge of Maximum-Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kiri-kiri, Lagos State.”

Other suspensions

The board also suspended ASC II Ogbule Samuel Obinna, an officer stationed at the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Afikpo, Ebonyi State, for allegedly escorting a convicted inmate outside the facility to an unauthorised location.

Additionally, the board suspended Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) Iloafonsi Kevin Ikechukwu, the officer in charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kuje, Abuja, for allegedly accepting payments on behalf of an inmate.

The board stressed that the suspensions were implemented to facilitate thorough investigations into the allegations against the officers.

Also, the board assured the public that the findings of the investigations would be disclosed upon conclusion.

As of press time, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, EFCC, NCoS and the House of Representatives have ordered investigations into the allegations.

Background

In April, the EFCC arrested Bobrisky on six counts of money laundering and Naira mutilation. However, during his trial at the Federal High Court in Lagos, Justice Abimbola Awogboro dismissed the money laundering charges (counts five and six).

Justice Awogboro sentenced Bobrisky to six months in prison for Naira abuse, with no option for a fine. Bobrisky began serving his six-month prison sentence on 24 March and was released from Kirikiri Correctional Centre on 5 August.

The leaked audio sparked widespread public outrage and calls for a thorough investigation into the alleged corruption within the EFCC and the Nigerian Correctional Service.

