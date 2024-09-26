In a dramatic twist, evicted Housemates Chinwe, Dami, and Ruthie have returned to the “No Loose Guard” Big Brother Naija (BBN) season 9 show.

With two weeks remaining before the grand finale, the three ex-housemates made a surprise entry into the house, disguising themselves as ninjas to unsuspecting housemates.

Big Brother called on the remaining housemates to stand still while the evicted housemates poured whipped cream over them.

Their return sparks a new twist to the competition as the season nears its conclusion.

Ex-housemates Damilola Eniola, aka Dami, and her partner Oluwatoyosi Precious, aka Toyosi, were the first housemates to exit the show on 4 August

Ruth Akpan, aka Ruthie, also left the house with her partner Flora Chiedo, aka Dj Flow, on 17 August.

On 25 August, Chinwe Elibe was evicted alongside her partner, Zion Ogiefa.

With N100 million worth of prizes up for grabs in the final days of the competition, the housemates will display different strategies to become this season’s winners.

