The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited social media influencer, Martins ‘VeryDarkMan’ Otse, over allegations that controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky, paid a bribe of N15 million to it to have money laundering charges against him dropped.

The commission also invited Bobrisky to assist it in the investigation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the EFCC arrested Bobrisky in April on six counts of money laundering and Naira mutilation.

During his trial at the Federal High Court in Lagos, Justice Abimbola Awogboro dismissed the money laundering charges (counts five and six) and sentenced Bobrisky to six months in prison for Naira abuse.

The judge imposed a six-month prison sentence without the option of a fine, stating that the crossdresser sentence would serve as a deterrent for others who mutilate the Naira.

Bobrisky began his jail term on 24 March and was released from Kirikiri Correctional Centre on 5 August after serving a six-month jail term.

Leaked audio

However, a little over a month after his release, VeryDarkMan posted on his Instagram page Tuesday a leaked audio of the crossdresser narrating what transpired during his six-month jail term.

In the audio, Bobrisky can be heard discussing with a friend how the EFCC collected N15 million from him to drop the money laundering charges.

VeryDarkMan released the audio after Bobrisky refused to repay N4 million to one of the people he approached for the N15 million he reportedly paid EFCC.

In the leaked conversation, the crossdresser was heard speaking with a friend, saying: “You know I’m a very big influencer. I have over 5 million followers on Instagram and Facebook, and Facebook pays me every month. Despite that, they (EFCC) claimed I couldn’t afford the [N150m] house I live in. EFCC charged me with money laundering and took me to court. We pleaded with them, asking how much it would cost to drop the money laundering charges, and EFCC said N15 million.

“I couldn’t use my account because I’m still under investigation and can’t withdraw or transfer funds. So, I called a few friends. One of them was Elele, and I asked him which account I should use to send the money. I gave him my brother’s account, and he transferred N8 million. I also called Demola in the US, and he immediately sent N1 million. Other people I trust sent money in, and we gathered the full amount (N15m); we gave them the money, and they (the EFCC) dropped the money laundering charge and took me to court for Naira abuse.”

Private apartments, not cell

In the leaked audio, Bobrisky claimed that he was framed after receiving his infamous ‘Best Dressed Female’ award at the premiere of actress Eniola Ajao’s movie, ‘Beast of Two Worlds’.

He admitted to pleading guilty in court, believing he would receive a fine or perform community service. However, he said he was sentenced due to his guilty plea.

Additionally, the crossdresser revealed that after his sentencing, his godfather, in conjunction with the Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, arranged for him to serve his six-month sentence in a private apartment.

Bobrisky narrated further, “The whole issue started when they gave me the Best Dressed Female award. There’s jealousy involved, and when I got to court, I admitted guilt, hoping for either a fine or community service. However, the court sentenced me. On my way to prison, my Godfather called and assured me I wouldn’t enter prison. He told me not to worry and said he would arrange an apartment near the prison and speak to the Comptroller General of Prisons in Abuja.

“After they spoke, I was taken back and brought to an apartment where I was told not to come out until I finished my sentence. They informed the guy at the apartment that their boss instructed them to keep me there and not to let me leave. The guy said he’d collect N10 million, so I had to call Elele again. Elele gave me N2 million because there was no one else to call.”

Enter Falz, Femi Falana

Bobrisky’s leaked audio indicted singer Falz and his father, human rights activist Femi Falana.

He alleged that they approached him to assist with his application for a presidential pardon.

The crossdresser narrated: “I was supposed to be released at the end of July, but Falz reached out to me, and his father spoke to me. He said we could apply for a pardon, as my case is federal. He explained that the president could grant me a pardon, allowing me to leave prison without completing my sentence.

“The man (Femi Falana) initiated the pardon process and said he would send it to the Minister of Justice in Abuja, who would then forward it to the president. But, with Nigeria’s corruption and everything, the lawyer (Femi Falana) said he would need N10 million to ensure the pardon clears my name from the record. However, I have no one to call for the money because I don’t know which of my friends set me up.”

EFCC reacts

Reacting to the allegation on Tuesday night, the EFCC boss Ola Olukoyede, in a statement obtained by this newspaper, ordered an immediate investigation into the bribery allegations imputed to some commission officers.

Mr Olukoyede further invited Bobrisky and VeryDarkMan to make themselves available at its Lagos Directorate to assist investigators in unearthing the alleged bribery.

The statement read in part: “Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ola Olukoyede, has ordered an immediate investigation of alleged bribery allegations imputed to some officers of the Commission by Idris Okuneye(a.ka.a Bobrisky) in a viral video circulating across the country. Okuneye, an ex-convict, had alleged in the video powered by Martins Vincent Otse( a.k.a VeryDarkMan) that some unnamed officers of the EFCC collected the sum of N15,000,000( Fifteen Million Naira only) from him to drop money laundering charges against him.

“In a swift reaction, the EFCC’s boss has constituted a Team of Investigators to examine the allegations critically. To this end, the Commission invites Okuneye and Otse to make themselves available at its Lagos Directorate to assist investigators unearth the alleged bribery.”

The anti-graft agency assured the public that the allegations would be thoroughly investigated and the result of the findings would be made public.

NCoS reacts

When reached for comment, Abubakar Umar, spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service, told this newspaper on Wednesday morning that they are investigating the allegations.

Mr Umar assured this reporter that he would send a letter detailing the findings of their inquiry as soon as possible.

He said, “Well, my brother, thank you very much for calling me. We are making an inquiry. Well, of course, I’m going to send my letter to you.”

As of press time, Mr Falana’s line was unreachable for comments regarding the application for a presidential pardon levelled against him in the leaked audio.

