In an intriguing twist, Kellyrae, aka Kingsley Sule, has emerged as this week’s Head of House (HOH), securing his spot as the first finalist of the ‘No Loose Guard’ Big Brother Naija (BBN) season 9.

With two weeks left until the grand finale, he successfully dodged the nomination with a stellar performance in Monday night’s challenge, clocking the fastest five minutes and 36 seconds. He now has an automatic ticket to finals.

Sooj, last week’s HOH, followed closely behind, narrowly escaping nominations and becoming the second finalist of the highly contested season. However, it was a more challenging night for Anita, Kassia, Nelly, Ocee, Onyeka, Ozee, Topher, Victoria, and Wanni, who are now up for possible eviction.

This week’s HOH challenge was the most crucial of the season, offering immunity and a guaranteed spot in the final. The challenge tested physical and mental endurance, with tasks like navigating a maze, balancing, and ball tosses.

Kellyrae’s victory secured his safety and granted him access to the luxurious HOH suite, which had been off-limits due to the house’s recent punishment by Big Brother. The 33-year-old chose his wife, Kassia, as his guest, and she accepted the offer.

This newspaper’s checks show that Kellyrae’s HOH title has been a source of excitement for the Doublekay duo’s intimidating fanbase.

Nominations twist

With the finale looming, Big Brother reinstated the diary room nominations, abandoning the face-to-face process used in previous weeks. One after the other, the housemates entered the diary room to nominate two fellow contestants for eviction, with reasons ranging from strategic gameplay to unresolved personal issues.

The other nine housemates were placed on the chopping block when the dust settled.

House tension and emotions

While Kellyrae and Sooj have secured their finalist spots, the rest of the house is grappling with the uncertainty of their futures in the game. Tensions are brewing, as seen in a brief confrontation between Nelly and Sooj over a miscommunication involving pepper for noodles, with Nelly feeling overlooked. At the same time, Sooj celebrated his advancement to the finale.

Despite these minor clashes, housemates like Onyeka stated that they are determined to make the most of their final days, planning to party and enjoy the remaining time in the house. With eviction looming, fans have until Thursday to vote and save their favourite contestants.

According to Big Brother, this week’s wager presentation adds to the intensity as the housemates prepare for a fashion show under the theme, “Past, Present, and Future.” They’ll explore Nigerian history and culture from the 1960s while imagining how technology may reshape cultural practices in the future.

As Sooj and Kellyrae relish their finalist status, the remaining housemates must fight to secure their place in the finale or face eviction this Sunday. There are now tense predictions of ‘Who will escape the danger zone and join Kellyrae and Sooj in the final week?’

Previous evictions

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Handi, Shaun, and Tjay were evicted from the reality show on Sunday. These three housemates received the lowest votes from the audience, ending their journey in the ‘No Loose Guard’ house.

Wanni was all teared up upon the exit of her identical sister, Handi and her house lover, Shaun. In an emotional state, Wanni later revealed that she dreamt of the evictions. Tjay, who doubled as a doctor, expressed gratitude for making it as far as he did, hinting at plans to pursue acting alongside his medical career. Shaun, who appeared shocked about Handi’s eviction before his, revealed to Ebuka that he had a gut feeling about his eviction and expressed his desire to explore his relationship with his love, Wanni, outside the house.

The evictions now leave the house with only 11 contestants, each vying for the ₦100 million grand prize, which includes a cash reward and a brand-new SUV.

With just 12 days left, alliances are being tested, and new strategies are forming, making the competition more challenging than ever.

