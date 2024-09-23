Controversial sex therapist Hauwa Mohammed, popularly known as Jaruma, sparked controversy over the weekend when she revealed the reason she married her now ex-husband, Ross Fahad, when she appeared on the Issues and Society podcast.

The controversial sex therapist and aphrodisiac seller, whose marriage ended in a messy divorce in 2021, in the interview revealed that she didn’t marry for love but because she wanted society to leave her alone because of the nature of her business.

In an apparent diss to Veekee James, whose real name is Victoria James, she likened her previous marriage to the fashion designer’s marriage, who she claimed married for “ content on social media.”

Ms James is a famous Nigerian luxury fashion designer whose four-day wedding extravaganza in February caused quite a stir on social media.

The publicity-loving designer is renowned for frequently featuring her husband, Femi Atere, on her social media content, much to the chagrin of netizens.

Jaruma said, “My marriage wasn’t a marriage for love; I got married just so that society can leave me alone. I and my husband lived together for a little while because it’s just like what Veekee James is doing now: using her husband for content. You know, you rent or hire a husband so that you would be using him for content on social media. That’s what Veekee James is doing now, and Jaruma has been doing for you guys since.”

Husband for rent

When quizzed by the interviewer whether she was directly stating that the designer married her husband for content, Jaruma said. “I didn’t say she did, but that’s what it looks like. You know, they call him Mr Veekee James, so she’s the husband, he’s the wife. The same way they said about me, too,” she said.

The self-acclaimed Nigeria’s richest sex therapist also revealed that pressure from the north was one of the reasons she married in 2018.

“There was a massive heat from the north because I was selling sex products as a single lady. There was so much attack, me being a Muslim and a single lady. They wondered why people allowed a single lady to teach them what happens in the bedroom for lots of money.

“It wasn’t easy at all. The sex industry is a multi-billion industry; the industry is never going to die, and I have made N760 million in three years. So I thought the industry would not die, and I have a booming business, so I cannot just leave because of the heat I was going through.”

For over a year, Jaruma was out of the spotlight due to drug addiction issues. Jaruma, who once made headlines after revealing she charges N1 million for a physical meeting and N250,000 for a phone conversation, would later reveal how a famous, now late Lagos plastic surgeon introduced her to hard drugs and ultimately made her enter a rehab.

