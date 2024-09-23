Tensions soared during Sunday’s Big Brother Naija Season 9 live show, as three housemates—Handi, Shaun, and Tjay—were evicted, shaking up the game with just two weeks left.

Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the fate of the bottom three contestants nominated earlier in the week during the show.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that tension has been high following Monday’s dramatic face-to-face nomination twist. In this twist, each contestant had to nominate two others for eviction publicly. This marked a departure from the usual diary room nominations, heightening the tension in the house.

Handi Danbaki, Shaun Okojie, and Tunji Adeniji were among nine housemates nominated for eviction and facing the audience vote.

Shaun secured just 8.94 per cent of the votes, Handi 3.99 per cent and Tjay had the lowest vote tally at 1.04 per cent.

Post eviction

In an emotional twist, Wanni broke down in tears when her close ally, lover, Shaun, and her sister, Handi, were booted out.

During her post-eviction interview with Ebuka, Handi expressed the difficulty of leaving her lover: “It is so hard leaving my sister, the love of my life. I was talking to Biggie today and felt I would leave the house. I was already prepared for the worst. Two more weeks for the housemates. My twin and I are going higher.”

Reflecting on his journey, Tjay acknowledged that he did not expect to progress this far in the competition.

The 33-year-old stated, “I’ll be honest, I didn’t think I would get this far. You come in, you want to compete, you give yourself the best chance. There are many strong characters and competitors, but I did well. It was difficult to leave my family for this game. Thankfully, my wife has been supportive. She said, ‘Go in and do your thing; don’t worry, I will take care of the house.’ This is to every woman who stays locked into her husband—you guys are strong and brilliant. Thank you, my wife.”

Tjay, who also works as a doctor, hinted at his plans. He said, “I came into the show wanting to express myself and reveal my hidden talents. I plan to go into acting as well as part-time medicine.”

Risen stakes

The evictions follow Ben and Chizoba’s departure last week. The remaining 12 housemates will continue vying for the grand prize of ₦100 million, which includes a cash reward, an SUV, and additional sponsored prizes.

With only six housemates left in the game, the stakes have risen as alliances are tested, and new strategies take shape. As the competition narrows, viewers and fans will determine the outcome through their votes.

Monday’s Head of House (HoH) challenge added to the intensity of the week. Sooj emerged victorious, earning himself immunity from eviction and securing a spot in the final weeks of the competition.

As the show enters its final stretch, the remaining housemates must navigate shifting dynamics and heightened emotions to stay in the game. The season began on 27 July and will conclude on 6 October after 71 days of non-stop entertainment.

