Damola Olatunji spoke about his failed marriage

Actor and filmmaker Damola Olatunji disclosed during an interview on actress Biola Adebayo’s ‘Talk to B’ podcast that only God could determine if he would reunite with his ex-wife, Bukola Awoyemi.

In June 2023, Bukola, also known as Arugba, announced her separation from Damola on Instagram.

The actor said despite their differences, they had both made time to take their kids out. He also noted that he would reach out to her if he saw anything beneficial to her.

He said: “The best thing is to let the kids be happy at all times. I’m not going to say never because there are some things you don’t have power over, so we just leave it all to God. Relationships are like butterflies; if you hold it too tight, it will differ. You let it loose; it might fly away. If it’s yours, it will go around and come back to you. If it is the will of God, so be it; if it’s no,t, let everybody be happy at the same time.

“The most important thing is we all should live a fulfilled destiny. Even though we’ve separated, I will put a call through if I see anything that will benefit her. We’ve had time to take the kids out afterwards; it’s all about making the kids happy, and that’s my priority for now; everything else is secondary.”

Bukola and Olatunji welcomed twins in 2015 before they separated.

Mike Bamiloye’s take on fake testimonies

The founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Mike Bamiloye, stated on his Facebook page that those who deliberately share untrue testimonies are playing pranks on God.

Mr Bamiloye added that God could perform miracles, citing biblical examples, but warned against attributing false testimonies to Him.

He emphasised that the devil inspired such actions to embarrass the Church and undermine its credibility.

According to him, those who shared fake testimonies to prank God risked facing God’s judgment and potentially misleading others.

The 64-year-old’s warning came amid viral testimonies from members of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, which creators turned into content.

The founder and president of the film production company Mount Zion Faith Ministries said: “If you stand on the Lord’s altar to give fake testimonies deliberately, you are playing pranks with God! If you mount the altar of God to intentionally tell lies that God has done what He knew nothing about, you are playing pranks with God! If you arranged a fake testimony to be said on the Lord’s altar just to pump up the congregation, you are playing pranks with God! If the devil set you up to embarrass the Church through all his reckless bloggers, you are playing pranks with God!’’.

Mr Bamiloye is known for producing movies like Abejoye, Asise Nla, The Gods Are Dead, Journey in Circle, and others.

Ali Baba’s advice to women

Famous comedian Ali Baba advised men who earned less than their wives to quit their jobs instead of pressuring their partners who earned more.

On his Instagram page, Ali Baba criticised men who felt insecure about their partners earning more than they did.

He made this remark in response to a story about a man who asked his wife to leave her job due to his insecurities.

He said: “All these lies you people are sharing will take you people soon. Who are these women who fall for such lies? If you earn more than your man, let him quit his job. Nonsense! Who are these lazy bumcums peddling these stupid narratives? You earn N1.5m a month, and your madam earns 10m monthly. And with that kind of job comes different benefits; you will tell her to resign.

“That means your self-confidence is financially driven and anchored. Insecurities, my foot. So, Stedman will tell Oprah Winfrey to resign. Who is bringing up these men with self-esteem that is defined by financial status? No wonder, once a woman looks rich and exudes prosperity vibes, these sorts of men become weaklings. Instead of being challenged and driven to upgrade your financial status. Shiooooor”.

The 59-year-old stand-up comedian started his career performing at corporate events.

Davido gifted his driver an SUV

Singer Davido bought a Lexus SUV for his driver, Tunde Yussuf. Mr Yussuf, who also doubles as the singer’s tour assistant, shared a photo of the Lexus RX on his Instagram page.

Mr Yussuf wrote: “Congratulations to me. God bless you 001, my boss Davido. You no go ever fall, my oga. OBO dan do am again.”

Davido is known for his generosity to family, community, and crew members.

In 2022, Davido blessed Afeare Isreal, known as Isreal DMW, his aide, a Toyota Venza, for being one of his loyal associates.

In 2019, the singer gifted a car to his assistant, Lateef Biola. On his birthday in November 2021, the singer launched a fundraiser, raising N250 million, which he donated to orphanage homes in Nigeria.

In July 2023, he donated N237 million to Nigerian orphanage homes and N300 million in February.

How I met my husband – Shade Okoya

Entrepreneur Shade Okoya disclosed during an interview on Channels Television that she met her husband, Rasaq Okoya, during a work-related meeting.

She said she initially rejected Mr Okoya’s request for marriage because she wasn’t expecting to marry then, but later realised that he wanted a wife immediately.

The 47-year-old shared how her family responded to Mr Okoya’s interest in her, noting that during their second meeting, one of her husband’s friends claimed to know her well, revealing a surprising connection to her family.

She said, “When I met my husband, it was not a typical meeting. I met him for a different purpose entirely; it was more work-related. Looking back now, I know that my husband had his mission and purpose. We met casually. He saw me and was just about ‘I would like to see you again’. I saw him the next time, which was straight to the point.

“He said, ‘I would like to marry you,’ which was too soon and sudden because I wasn’t expecting anything like that. It was later on that I got to know that he wanted a wife immediately. I didn’t tell any of my family members; my husband made that move himself. When he met me for the first time, I knew he liked me, but I wasn’t too sure.

“When I saw him the second time, and he dropped the question that he wanted to marry me, he doesn’t want to waste my time; he’s not into all those long kind of thing. You can understand from his point of view that he has to be plain and honest; he doesn’t want to play around. I didn’t even know what to say. I didn’t even reply to him, but I knew I wouldn’t see him again right there.

“During that same visit, he was with his friends; they usually hang out together, and one of them just took an interest and said he knows me very well and along the line, he realised he knew my mum and my grandmother, so later, I got to know that the man in question was an uncle.”

Portable apologised to pastors

Controversial singer Portable apologised to the Christian community for slapping a pastor in front of his bar in Sango, Ogun State.

Portable earlier defended his actions, claiming he was unaware the individual was a pastor, after facing backlash from Christian ministers and netizens over the assault.

In a viral video, the Ogun-born singer asked for forgiveness during a gathering at his bar, saying ‘Forgive me’ in Yoruba.

Some individuals at the gathering apologised on Portable’s behalf, urging fellow clergy to see him as their son.

The 30-year-old singer gained fame after releasing his single ‘Zazzuh Zeh’, where he featured Olamide and Poco Lee.

Why I walked out of my marriage – Tonto Dikeh

Actress Tonto Dikeh disclosed that she left her marriage for her and her son’s sake, describing the action as the ‘best decision’ she ever made.

She revealed this on her Instagram page when a fellow single mother sought her advice on coping with her ex’s departure.

She emphasised the importance of growth, self-investment, and prioritising children’s well-being while seeking guidance from God.

She said, “Good morning. First and foremost, I was the one who chose to walk away from my marriage, not the other way around. I needed to escape a difficult situation, not just for my own sake but also for my child. It was the best decision I ever made.

“Remember, you have the power to become the person you aspire to be as long as you commit to your growth and invest in yourself. Prioritise the well-being of your children while seeking guidance and strength from God. Sometimes, the end of the road is the beginning of your blessings, but if your marriage is worth it, fight for your home. Take care.

“Dear single mothers, I don’t have a manual for these things. I am neither a pro in this movement. My biggest teacher has been LOVE. I just let God do his thing, and his thing is enough for me. Draw strength from God, most especially keep your family matters private.”

In June 2022, the 39-year-old was announced as the deputy governorship candidate under the African Democratic Congress for the 2023 Rivers State gubernatorial election.

Tonto has been featured in several movies, such as Tea or Coffee, Pounds and Dollars’, ‘Missing Rib’, ‘Final Hour’, and ‘Divine Grace’.

Sex, not favour – Seun Kuti

Singer Seun Kuti, on his Instagram page, said sex was a mutual act and not a favour.

He said: “No one gives anyone sex except a prostitute. Sex is a mutual act. It’s not a favour, and you didn’t do anything; you just had sex, a natural act that caves women and cavemen did. Nigerian women, sex isn’t a favour except you are a prostitute, and that also isn’t a bad thing.”

The 41-year-old was the youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, who led his father’s former band, Egypt 80.

Anikulapo season 2

Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan announced the wrap of ‘Anikulapo: The Rise of Specter’ season 2 on his Instagram page.

ANIKULAPO was released in 2022; its sequel, ‘Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre’, premiered in March and was filmed at the Kunle Afolayan Production (KAP) Film Village in Igbojaye, Oyo State.

Afolayan stated that the shooting of season 2 of ‘Anikulapo’ began on 1 August at KAP Film Village and Resort and wrapped in Cape Coast, Ghana, on 19 September.

He stated they shot ‘Anikulapo: The Rise of Specter’ season 2 for 50 days with about 1,200 cast and crew members.

Afolayan began his career as an actor in the 1999 political drama ‘Saworoide’ and made his directorial debut in 2006 with ‘Irapada’, a Nigerian supernatural thriller that won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Film in an African Language.

Actress Adunni Ade vs Cab Driver

Actress Adunni Ade responded on Instagram to a legal threat from an Indrive cab driver, Francis Njoku. The disagreement arose from Mr Njoku’s alleged refusal to deliver Adunni’s package.

Adunni called out Mr Njoku and the ride-hailing service, claiming the cab driver left with her package and did not answer her calls.

She wrote: “Indrive, I have contacted you for hours, but there has been no response. One of your drivers has stolen my package. He ended the trip before getting to me and refused to pick up. He called me to inform me he was at my estate and needed a code, so I proceeded to send an access code.”

In a follow-up post, the actress revealed that Mr Njoku delivered her package after the ride-hailing service locked his profile. She also shared screenshots of her conversations with the driver and her fashion designer, who sent out the package.

In the screenshots, Mr Njoku confronted the actress for allegedly smearing his name and threatened to take the matter to court.

“You have made nonsense of my image and I have contacted my legal team,and we’ll see you in court. You are not the person who requested the ride. Many human rights activists and lawyers have called me and think I won’t let it go that way. You must render an unreserved apology and ask Instablog to pull the post down”, the conversation read.

Reacting to the legal threat, Adunni blamed the driver for the incident, noting that she doesn’t lie or cheat fellow human beings.

She wrote: “One thing about me is I do not lie nor cheat my fellow being. When we speak of change, let that change start with you! With the current economic state, everyone is doing what they can to stay afloat, irrespective of their finances.

“In my adult life of ordering and delivering or using services of logistic companies, I have never encountered anyone as rude, uncivilized, ill-mannered, arrogant, entitled as Frances Njoku.”

Uche Montana’s 2024 Range Rover

Actress Uche Montana sparked controversy on social media for splurging on a 2024 Range Rover.

She shared photos of the vehicle on her Snapchat with the caption: “2024 in 2024. Did that.”

However, the announcement generated significant controversy as netizens questioned the actress’s source of wealth for acquiring such a car.

An X user, Obiasogu David, said, “A new Range Rover costs about N178 million. It is one of the costliest luxury cars to maintain. That’s the car the 27-year-old Uche Montana, a Grade-B Nollywood actress with just one hit movie and one award, bought and expects to maintain.

“It’s about time we started matching people’s wealth with their enterprise! What funds your lifestyle? We can accuse our politicians of looting. But often, they loot because of the financial pressure and expectations on them from society, including the demand from their numerous mistresses – part of whom are actresses. And these politicians lavish the money they loot on these mistresses. I’m not making any accusations, and I’m only advocating that it’s about time we started asking the very simple questions; ‘what funds your lifestyle?’”

Another X user, Batopy, said, “Another constituency project fund has been used to finance bough.”

Montana began acting in 2015 when she made her debut in Poison Ivy. Since then, she has appeared in several movies.

Ini Edo’s wedding

Actress Ini Edo announced on her Instagram page that she got engaged three months prior.

In 2014, the actress confirmed her separation from her United States-based businessman husband, Philip Ehiagwina, after six years of marriage.

Ini and Ehiagwina married in 2008 in Houston, Texas, at a lavish ceremony attended by some of her celebrity friends.

She revealed that her wedding was approaching and urged people not to give up on their happiness, noting that love would find them.

She wrote: “That bright Sunday morning six months ago, while on vacation, we crossed paths, and our lives never remained the same. Exactly three months later, you asked me to be with you forever. How did I get so lucky? They say, ‘Your flaws are perfect for the heart meant to love you.’ I now wholeheartedly believe this. One of three done.

“My fairytale wedding is almost here. To anyone out there who has given up on their happily ever after, Love will find you, and when it does, ready or not, it’ll be the best thing that ever happened to you.”

The 42-year-old began her acting career in 2000 and has featured in over 200 movies since her debut.

