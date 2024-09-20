The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, has opened up on how he balances marital romance with his spiritual duties.

Pastor Adeboye married Folu Adeboye on 17 December 1967, and the union is blessed with children and grandchildren.

The 82-year-old cleric, in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Friday, revealed the key to a lasting marriage and advised couples to prioritise intimacy and romance to nurture and sustain their relationships.

He said: “Have a pet name that you call each other behind closed doors. Until today, there is a pet name my wife calls me when we are alone. I have a pet name that I call her, and every time I call her by that name, she cannot but smile at me lovingly.

“When we are alone, we are lovers, not Daddy G.O. and Mummy G.O. Your marriage can be like heaven on earth if you and your spouse are deliberate about remaining the lovebirds you were when you first married.

Don’t let the romance die.”

Romance and Christianity

The second national president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria also stressed that being a Christian does not prevent one from being romantic.

Pastor Adeboye further stated that marriage is the only institution where romance and intimacy are permitted and encouraged between a man and a woman.

“Some pastors hardly go on dates with their spouses because they consider such a romantic activity as a distraction from their focus on spiritual matters. Some of them don’t even play with their spouses anymore.

“Beloved, the anointing does not reduce the need for romance in marriage.

Isaac was an anointed man of God and a successful businessman, yet in Genesis 26:8, the Bible says he was being romantic with his wife. It came to pass when he had long been there that Abimelech, king of the Philistines, looked out at a window and saw, behold, Isaac was sporting his wife with Rebekahe.”

There is no fun elsewhere

He also encouraged Christian couples to avoid being overly rigid in their marriages, noting that true joy and companionship can only be found with their spouse.

More so, he noted that the time couples spend together is so enjoyable that they constantly look forward to being in each other’s presence again.

“If you are married, remember how you used to talk for long hours with your spouse before you got married and had children; revive that relationship again. Your spouse is still the same fellow you were very fond of, and the things you loved in them are still there. Don’t let all the cares of this life distract you from the gems in your spouse.

“Once in a while, compose a poem for your spouse and read it to them in a romantic setting. Spice things up with pleasant surprises now and then. Write a note and put it in their bag so that they will see the note and smile when they get to the office and open their bag.”

