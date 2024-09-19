Allegations of extramarital affairs, maltreatment of his ex-band, and political involvement have kept Fuji music star Wasiu Ayinde, aka Kwam 1, in the news for the last eight months.

In March, PREMIUM TIMES reported the famous singer as denying having extramarital affairs.

It marked the third time in two years that KWAM 1 debunked rumours of cracks in his almost three-year marriage to Emmanuela Ropo.

The ‘Ade Ori Okin’ singer 2023 denied the extramarital affairs allegation and marital discord after a video of him declining a kiss from his wife at his 66th birthday party surfaced online.

More so, in March, he was embroiled in a scandal of an alleged affair with socialite Folake Ibile, a claim he denied and tagged ‘false’.

However, the latest controversy surrounding the singer involved actress Bisola Badmus, who has accused him of failing to meet his responsibilities towards their son, Malik.

Bisola, during an interview on actress Biola Adebayo’s Talk To B podcast, alleged that the 67-year-old abandoned his paternal duties towards their son, Malik, despite accepting him as his child.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

When asked about the rumours surrounding her child’s father, the actress said: “From the beginning, he (Kwam1) accepted the boy as his son, but things changed suddenly. What Kwam 1 will do about Malik is up to him—to take responsibility for our son, and that’s all.”

She also opened up about her health challenge, which she said has drained her financially.

She said: “Firstly, Kwam 1 didn’t know I was sick (battling with a brain tumour) because I didn’t inform him—it’s a long story. When he found out about my condition, he tried his best, but he hadn’t intervened since then. What I expect from him is to take care of Malik, and that would make me happy.”

In 2023, the actress, in a video posted on her Instagram page, revealed she battled with a brain disease known as encephalopathy.

Encephalopathy is a brain condition caused by infections, trauma, toxins, metabolic disorders, or neurodegenerative diseases. Symptoms include altered mental state, seizures, headache, nausea, and weakness.

I’m not aware

In an interview with this newspaper on Wednesday afternoon, Kwam 1’s spokesperson, Kunle Rasheed, denied any knowledge of the allegations made by Bisola.

Mr Rasheed stated that he and his principal never discussed Bisola having a child with him (Kwam 1).

He said, “Several people have called me about this matter, and the truth remains: I am unaware of that fact. I’m quoting that word— ’fact,’ you understand. I’m quoting it using quotation marks. We (my principal and I) have never had the time to discuss something like that. We have never made that known to anyone.

“So, at this moment, I can’t give a definitive answer unless I consult him (Kwam 1). But right now, in my understanding, my will, anything around that—this is not to say I’m denying or accepting that word. You understand whether I confirm or deny; I’ll reply. But as of now, I’m not aware. I’m not aware she (Bisola Badmus) has a copy for him; I’m not aware, and that’s the truth.”

The Ogun-born actress began her acting career early and was known for movies like Olokiki Oru: The Midnight Sensation, Akoto Olokada, and Igbeyawo Arugbo, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

