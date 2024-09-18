Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has told his ex-wife Sonia Adesuwa to ‘rest’ amid her consistent social media interference in his private life, especially his rumoured love interests.

The couple, who married in 2009 and parted ways in 2019, had a brief reunion in 2021 before finalising their divorce in 2022. Since their split, Ms Adesuwa appears to be navigating a rollercoaster of emotions, often expressing her thoughts openly.

When news of Ighalo and his new lover expecting a child surfaced recently, as expected, Ms Adesuwa’s reaction was immediate.

Reacting to the news, she commented with laughing emojis on her Instagram story and gave her Instagram followers hints about why she ended her marriage to the famous footballer.

She wrote, “If you’ve been following this story, you’ll notice that I never stated he was the reason I left, despite his promiscuous behaviour. For my peace of mind, I walked away because two Queens cannot coexist on the same ship.”

Ighalo, however, responded to her on his Instagram story, saying, “Rest naaaa for Christ’s sake. Even the devil rests sometimes. Lies upon lies upon lies every day, but I’m too busy trying to earn my daily bread to stress about irrelevant things. I pray you find peace,”

Apology

Following her ex-husband’s reaction, on Monday, Ms Adesuwa tendered a lengthy apology on her Instagram story, expressing deep regrets for any harm her previous remarks might have caused him and for her seemingly controversial statement.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

She wrote, “Many individuals assert that I possess powerful, mysterious allure, which is why I’m particularly cautious about the people I allow into my life. Ending a relationship or friendship is always challenging for me. My beloved superstar, we have journeyed far together, and I am truly grateful for the grace God has bestowed on our lives.”

The mother of three acknowledged the efforts both of them made to keep their family intact, even amidst the inherent challenges and also acknowledged the emotional pain he endured.

“We both struggled to make this work, even in the face of divorce. Knowing that it would start another fight, I understand how careful you were to keep your family in the dark about what was happening behind closed doors. I know how hard you fought to be a loving father to our children despite family pressures. I understand the emotional pain you are experiencing due to your separation from your beloved family (John 10:10), despite your efforts to portray a false sense of happiness to appease them on Instagram.”

She admired and supported her ex-partner, acknowledging his qualities as a great man.

“You are a wonderful man, and I will always be there for you physically and spiritually. I am using this opportunity to express my sincere apologies for the negative impact my posts may have had on you. Peace is essential for you given the nature of your job, and because of your purity, I bear no resentment towards you. I wish you all the best.”

Brideprice

Barely 24 hours after her tongue-in-cheek apology, she demanded the former Manchester United striker, one of the wealthiest Nigerian footballers, come for a bride price refund. In Nigerian culture, the bride price is a significant part of traditional marriage, and its refund symbolises the dissolution of the marriage.

Ms Adesuwa alleged that her father had funded their traditional wedding but was disrespected by his inlaws.

“Knowing that my father was the sole sponsor of our traditional marriage, your mother’s children disrespected him and his elders by keeping them waiting. Your older brother then claimed (as you quoted in Dubai) that he feared my father and couldn’t visit his home. Please send your village representatives or my esteemed Sir Clement Ighalo, who is first in charge, to collect the bride price.”

Ighalo, currently playing as a forward for Al-Wehda in Saudi Arabia, has kept the details of their divorce largely private and, as of press time, has not acknowledged the apology or the bride price refund post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

