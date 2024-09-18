Former Lagos State first lady and mother of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola – Christine Otedola – was recently honoured by Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church.
Last week, the 92-year-old received the Catholic Church’s highest honour, Papal Honours, from the Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, on behalf of Pope Francis, at the Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos.
The Papal Honours system recognises individuals who have made notable contributions to the Catholic Church and society. The matriarch of the Otedola family was honoured as a Medalist in the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice category.
She was acknowledged for her remarkable dedication to her faith, upholding the highest standards and values within the Catholic community.
Mrs Otedola’s dedication to her faith is in her multifaceted contributions to the church. At 85, she erected the Grotto in honour of Mother Mary, and on her 90th Birthday, she single-handedly financed the construction of an ultra-modern auditorium of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Epe, Lagos State.
Her son shared his excitement about celebrating her achievement, recounting how the family was overjoyed when they received the news.
“Congratulations, Mummy – Dame Christine Doja, on your award of the Papal Honour of Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice by His Holiness Pope Francis. This is an honour well deserved.”
Dame Otedola’s faith journey began with her baptism as a Catholic in July 1958 at St. Dominic’s Priory, Southampton Road, London. Mrs Otedola, the wife of the late Michael Otedola, a former governor of Lagos, has remained deeply committed to her faith, serving in various Catholic organisations.
