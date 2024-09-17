Monday’s dramatic face-to-face nomination process in the Big Brother Naija “ No Loose Guard” season was one for the books, as nine housemates were nominated by their fellow contestants for possible eviction.

Wanni, Handi, Shaun, Onyeka, Kassia, Nelly, Anita, Tjay, and Victoria are the nominated housemates.

This Sunday’s eviction promises to be intriguing and dramatic as popular Housemates like Wanni, Hanni, and Shaun might just be booted out.

However, the nomination process took an unexpected turn. Housemates were no longer required to nominate one another from the diary room. Instead, they had to nominate each other face-to-face, adding a new layer of drama and tension to the proceedings.

PREMIUM TIMES recalls that housemates are usually invited into the diary room to nominate their fellow housemates for possible eviction the following week. However, last week, Big Brother asked housemates to write down the names of two nominees on paper and announce them in front of their fellow housemates.

Sunday’s eviction

Benjamin Olufemi (Ben) and Chizoba Chigbo were evicted from the Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ season on Sunday night, becoming the first solo housemates to leave the show after the housemates were separated.

The pair were known to be lovers on the show and were evicted the same day after bagging the lowest percentage among other housemates nominated for eviction.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Speaking on his eviction, Ben said he was grateful for the opportunity and didn’t think it would come this far.

”I’m not shocked by my eviction. I feel I got an extra week as a bonus.”

Even though Ben thought Chizoba would make it to the end, Ebuka immediately announced her eviction.

When Ebuka asked what his plans were with Chizoba, he said, “I’m going to root for her moving forward. I want her to get to the finals. She’s a good girl, and when she comes out, we’ll take it forward from there.”

Chizoba, while speaking to Ebuka, said: “I would have loved to see it to the end, but now I’m rooting for my sister to win; that’s what matters to me now.”

When asked about her feelings for Ben, she said: “He has a very big spot in my heart.”

This week, Sooj, Topher, Kellyrae, Ozee, and Ocee are all safe from eviction. Sooj won the Head of House challenge, a significant competition that grants the winner automatic eviction immunity, thereby securing his safety for the week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

