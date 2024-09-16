Dating rumours have trailed filmmaker Eniola Adeoluwa and Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, due to their close interactions and matching outfits, which led many to believe they were more than friends.

Despite their denials and ambiguous social media posts, their public appearances together fueled speculation and divided fans; some hoped for confirmation of a romance, while others thought they were enjoying the attention.

The situation shifted in late July when Tanzanian music star Juma Jux and Priscilla officially confirmed their relationship.

As Priscilla and the singer shared intimate moments on social media, particularly during Jux’s birthday celebrations in Nigeria, their relationship became more public. Eniola remained silent until their engagement was confirmed in September.

Unfazed

But speaking exclusively to PREMIUM TIMES, Eniola explained his feelings about Priscilla and Jux’s engagement. Despite the public’s assumptions of jealousy, Eniola’s response was anything but bitter.

The 25-year-old influencer said, “I’m not shocked, I’m excited. She’s my best friend, and I knew before everyone else.” His genuine excitement for Priscilla was apparent, dismissing the notion that their bond was ever more than a close friendship.

The Ondo State-born clarified that there was no hidden romance between him and Priscilla, only years of friendship that some mistook for love. He said, “No, we were never dating. People assumed a lot because we were close, but that’s all it ever was. I was too busy working to address the rumours before, but I’m glad I can finally put it to rest now.”

Sexuality

The PhD student also clarified aspects of his public image, which has been subject to its share of scrutiny.

The 25-year-old, popularly known as “Lipgloss Boy,” is often seen sporting outfits typically associated with women and displaying feminine gestures. While many in the Nigerian community interpret this as an expression of LGBTQ identity, others defend him, arguing that he has some naturally feminine traits.

Addressing the increasing speculation about his sexuality, the influencer said, “I am not gay. I don’t care about other people’s opinions of my life. I’m here to live my life and enjoy it. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and can keep it to themselves.”

The European Union ambassador added, “If I spend my time worrying about dismissing people’s opinions, when will I focus on doing the things that matter to me? So no, I don’t have time for others’ opinions—I live my life as I want.” Eniola also explained that his use of lip gloss is simply a part of his personality and nothing more significant.

In March, the influencer was alleged to have been featured in a leaked gay sex tape. A US adult film star named Bricks, who could pass for him, clarified that he was the person in the video, not the influencer. Days later, Eniola called for caution in such matters, stressing how online comments can profoundly impact individuals.

When this newspaper asked him to speak about the incident, he said, “I’ve moved on. I don’t dwell on it or think about it daily. It’s something that existed once and is now in the past. I also believe it’s a learning opportunity for people to be more mindful of how they use the internet and ensure social media is a safer space. It aligns with the message we advocate for in the European Union about data privacy and responsible social media usage.

‘All of Us’

Beyond the adverse reports, Eniola said he is charting a new path in filmmaking. In August, he released his debut movie, ‘All of Us,’ a coming-of-age high school drama. The four-episode series dives into the lives of ten high school students, tackling heavy themes like friendship, secrets, and the challenges of adolescence. It features a star-studded cast, including Chioma Akpota, Iyabo Ojo, and Shaffy Bello.

When asked if he wanted to go into filmmaking about the project entirely, the influencer stated, “I don’t think I’m going into filmmaking; I’m doing it like a side hustle. But one of my most memorable moments is realising that anything is possible if you do the necessary work.”

The 25-year-old attributed his success securing a star-studded cast for his debut movie to his strong relationships with the actors. He also shared that he’s planning a second part of the series for 2025.

