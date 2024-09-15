The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has announced the closure of a 24-hour fast-food restaurant owned by famous Instagram celebrity Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chief Priest.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the closure of Cubana Chief Priest’s Donald’s Fast Food located along Adebayo Doherty Street in Lekki 1 on his X page on Sunday.

Cubana Chief Priest announced the restaurant’s opening on his Instagram page on 2 September.

Mr Wahab announced that LASEPA shut down the restaurant due to excessive noise pollution.

He further stated that LASEPA took the action after the restaurant ignored repeated warnings.

He said, “After several warnings and abatement notices, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency sealed Donald’s Fast Food on Adebayo Doherty Street, Lekki 1, over noise pollution and other environmental infractions.”

Donald’s Fast Food

Before the restaurant opened on 14 August, Mr Pascal posted on Instagram that it (the restaurant) would serve Lagos residents better.

“We are still working. We’ll announce our opening dates soon, Lagos. Thanks so much for the love, but we’ll be ready to serve you with all our strength”, he wrote.

In a separate Instagram post on 14 August, the businessman revealed that singer Davido visited his restaurant. Davido and his logistics manager, Israel DMW, and others toured the establishment.

In his remarks, the ‘Timeless’ hitmaker expressed his admiration for Cubana Chief Priest, stating, “I’m proud of you.”

At the time of this report, the businessman has yet to issue a public statement regarding the closure of his restaurant by LASEPA.

The sealed-off of Cubana Chief Priest’s restaurant was similar to that of a popular nightclub, Silk Club, located at 190 Awolowo Road in Ikoyi, sealed over noise pollution in 2023.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Wahab said the nightclub was sealed off by officials of the LASEPA having conducted a nighttime enforcement operation in the area.

More Pictures:

